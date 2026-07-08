This $63 Rangefinder Delivers Premium Performance On A Budget – It's Now At An All-Time Best Price

Beginner and casual golfers face an overwhelming amount of game-improving tech. If you're like me, a golfer who simply enjoys the walk, expensive rangefinders probably sit at the bottom of your priority list.

However, my expert colleagues at Golf Monthly agree that a rangefinder can vastly improve your round by delivering quick, accurate distances to the pin.

One of the best budget rangefinders is the CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO. Right now at Amazon, the CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO is on sale for just $62.99.