Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But These 24 Deals Are Still Live

Missed out on the Amazon Prime Day sale? Don't worry about it. The event ended last week after running from the 23rd to the 26th June, but it appears there are a number of deals still live at the moment. Therefore I tasked myself with searching high and wide across the website to see what scraps were left for those who didn't take advantage of the shopping event.

What is great to see is those 'scraps' don't appear to be such, as there are still a whole host of deals on top products from brands like Cobra, TaylorMade, Garmin and Bushnell. In total I've filtered that larger list down to 24 but if you want to browse the rest of the remaining golf deals on Amazon I've included a link below as well for you