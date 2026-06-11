Golf Monthly's Jam-Packed 2026 Annual Is Now Available On Amazon
You can now buy the jam-packed 2026 Golf Monthly annual with 133 pages of high-quality golf writing and instruction.
Welcome to the Golf Monthly Annual, packed full of the best features, interviews and exclusives from the Golf Monthly team over the last 12 months, and now you can get this bookazine at Amazon around the world.
Inside we look at back at Rory McIlroy's win at The Masters in 2025, Tiger Woods' US Open win in 2000 and we interview Jack Nicklaus, Shane Lowry, Mimi Rhodes and YouTuber Rick Shiels. We also include features on present golf topics like golf bandits, how expensive golf is, greenkeeping and gear expert Joe Ferguson actually competed in a pro event after building Bryson DeChambeau's golf clubs.
Also included is a heavy instruction section, such as our list on the 100 best golf tips, Tour player signature shots, common faults fixed and a tee-to-green masterclass. Whatever you need help with, we've got you covered.
For a full list of contents on what is in the annual, below is a bullet pointed list for you:
- 06 Rory McIlroy - Bill Elliott reflects on the sheer drama of Rory's final round at Augusta in 2025
- 12 Jack Nicklaus - We sit down with the legendary Golden Bear to talk about his career, Tiger Woods, the modern game and more
- 18 2000 US Open - The story of Tiger Woods unbelievable and utterly dominant win in the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach
- 24 A novice greenkeeper - Dan Parker gets an early alarm call to learn the ropes with Edgbaston Golf Clubs course manager, Jake Field
- 30 Mimi Rhodes - Mimi Rhodes talks to Alison Root about how she got into golf, her fast start to life on tour and more
- 36 The cost of golf - The cost of memberships, green fees and gear can give golf a bad rep. Is that fair? Michael Weston investigates
- 42 Roberto De Vicenzo - The Argentinian was a pioneering pro whose greatest triumph of all came at Hoylake in the summer of 1967
- 48 Peter Odemwingie - The former footballer turned PGA pro tells Adrian Back about his unlikely journey from kicking a ball to hitting one
- 54 Golf's handicap bandits - While most club golfers are honourable, some find ways to keep their handicaps high. But how do they do it?
- 58 Shane Lowry - David Facey sits down with Shane Lowry to discuss his career to date, including his famous week at Royal Portrush
- 64 Rick Shiels - Joe Ferguson catches up with Rick Shiels to discuss YouTube golf, LIV and what the future holds
- 70 Fred Daly - Robin Barwick looks back on the life of Fred Daly, the first Northern Irishman to win a Major
- 76 Building Bryson's clubs - GM gear expert Joe Ferguson entered an event using Bryson's actual clubs. He couldn't win, could he?
- 83 100 greatest ever golf tips - With the help of GM's Top 50 Coaches, we have compiled a list of the greatest golf tips to appear in GM
- 105 Learn from the best - From Bryson to Rory, discover star players signature shots and how you can play them
- 113 Tee-to-green masterclass - From driving to putting, improve your all-round game with our comprehensive guide
- 121 8 common faults fixed! - Play better golf with these simple tips and drills, covering grip, shot selection and more
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.