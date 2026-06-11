Golf Monthly's Jam-Packed 2026 Annual Is Now Available On Amazon

Welcome to the Golf Monthly Annual, packed full of the best features, interviews and exclusives from the Golf Monthly team over the last 12 months, and now you can get this bookazine at Amazon around the world.

Inside we look at back at Rory McIlroy's win at The Masters in 2025, Tiger Woods' US Open win in 2000 and we interview Jack Nicklaus, Shane Lowry, Mimi Rhodes and YouTuber Rick Shiels. We also include features on present golf topics like golf bandits, how expensive golf is, greenkeeping and gear expert Joe Ferguson actually competed in a pro event after building Bryson DeChambeau's golf clubs.

Also included is a heavy instruction section, such as our list on the 100 best golf tips, Tour player signature shots, common faults fixed and a tee-to-green masterclass. Whatever you need help with, we've got you covered.

For a full list of contents on what is in the annual, below is a bullet pointed list for you:

06 Rory McIlroy - Bill Elliott reflects on the sheer drama of Rory's final round at Augusta in 2025

- Bill Elliott reflects on the sheer drama of Rory's final round at Augusta in 2025 12 Jack Nicklaus - We sit down with the legendary Golden Bear to talk about his career, Tiger Woods, the modern game and more

- We sit down with the legendary Golden Bear to talk about his career, Tiger Woods, the modern game and more 18 2000 US Open - The story of Tiger Woods unbelievable and utterly dominant win in the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach

- The story of Tiger Woods unbelievable and utterly dominant win in the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach 24 A novice greenkeeper - Dan Parker gets an early alarm call to learn the ropes with Edgbaston Golf Clubs course manager, Jake Field

- Dan Parker gets an early alarm call to learn the ropes with Edgbaston Golf Clubs course manager, Jake Field 30 Mimi Rhodes - Mimi Rhodes talks to Alison Root about how she got into golf, her fast start to life on tour and more

- Mimi Rhodes talks to Alison Root about how she got into golf, her fast start to life on tour and more 36 The cost of golf - The cost of memberships, green fees and gear can give golf a bad rep. Is that fair? Michael Weston investigates

- The cost of memberships, green fees and gear can give golf a bad rep. Is that fair? Michael Weston investigates 42 Roberto De Vicenzo - The Argentinian was a pioneering pro whose greatest triumph of all came at Hoylake in the summer of 1967

- The Argentinian was a pioneering pro whose greatest triumph of all came at Hoylake in the summer of 1967 48 Peter Odemwingie - The former footballer turned PGA pro tells Adrian Back about his unlikely journey from kicking a ball to hitting one

- The former footballer turned PGA pro tells Adrian Back about his unlikely journey from kicking a ball to hitting one 54 Golf's handicap bandits - While most club golfers are honourable, some find ways to keep their handicaps high. But how do they do it?

- While most club golfers are honourable, some find ways to keep their handicaps high. But how do they do it? 58 Shane Lowry - David Facey sits down with Shane Lowry to discuss his career to date, including his famous week at Royal Portrush

- David Facey sits down with Shane Lowry to discuss his career to date, including his famous week at Royal Portrush 64 Rick Shiels - Joe Ferguson catches up with Rick Shiels to discuss YouTube golf, LIV and what the future holds

- Joe Ferguson catches up with Rick Shiels to discuss YouTube golf, LIV and what the future holds 70 Fred Daly - Robin Barwick looks back on the life of Fred Daly, the first Northern Irishman to win a Major

- Robin Barwick looks back on the life of Fred Daly, the first Northern Irishman to win a Major 76 Building Bryson's clubs - GM gear expert Joe Ferguson entered an event using Bryson's actual clubs. He couldn't win, could he?

- GM gear expert Joe Ferguson entered an event using Bryson's actual clubs. He couldn't win, could he? 83 100 greatest ever golf tips - With the help of GM's Top 50 Coaches, we have compiled a list of the greatest golf tips to appear in GM

- With the help of GM's Top 50 Coaches, we have compiled a list of the greatest golf tips to appear in GM 105 Learn from the best - From Bryson to Rory, discover star players signature shots and how you can play them

- From Bryson to Rory, discover star players signature shots and how you can play them 113 Tee-to-green masterclass - From driving to putting, improve your all-round game with our comprehensive guide

- From driving to putting, improve your all-round game with our comprehensive guide 121 8 common faults fixed! - Play better golf with these simple tips and drills, covering grip, shot selection and more