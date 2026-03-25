Gear Of The Month: 12 New Essential Items We Think You'll Love

The golf season is ramping up and so are the number of product launches as our collective golf bug begins to hit high gear. In this month's magazine issue, we have a wide range of releases documented in our 'New Launches' section - from some of the best golf shoes and spikeless golf shoes to the best golf balls and even electric trolleys.

Whether you're after Golf Pride's new revolutionary 'Zero Taper' putter grip or the latest addition to Titleist's StaDry golf bag family, you've come to the right place. Below, you can find where to buy each new launch included in our April edition of the magazine.

For more information on each, check out their individual reviews on the website or nip down to your local retailer or newsagents and pick up a copy of the magazine. If you haven't already, you can subscribe to receive your monthly copy of the mag here, which includes a digital version as well as the physical magazine delivered to your door. Please note that not all of these items are available in the US.