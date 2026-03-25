Gear Of The Month: 12 New Essential Items We Think You'll Love

The latest issue of Golf Monthly Magazine has hit the shelves and this is where you can get your hands on the latest equipment featured in the New Launches section

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The golf season is ramping up and so are the number of product launches as our collective golf bug begins to hit high gear. In this month's magazine issue, we have a wide range of releases documented in our 'New Launches' section - from some of the best golf shoes and spikeless golf shoes to the best golf balls and even electric trolleys.

Whether you're after Golf Pride's new revolutionary 'Zero Taper' putter grip or the latest addition to Titleist's StaDry golf bag family, you've come to the right place. Below, you can find where to buy each new launch included in our April edition of the magazine.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Gear & Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

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