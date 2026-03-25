Gear Of The Month: 12 New Essential Items We Think You'll Love
The latest issue of Golf Monthly Magazine has hit the shelves and this is where you can get your hands on the latest equipment featured in the New Launches section
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The golf season is ramping up and so are the number of product launches as our collective golf bug begins to hit high gear. In this month's magazine issue, we have a wide range of releases documented in our 'New Launches' section - from some of the best golf shoes and spikeless golf shoes to the best golf balls and even electric trolleys.
Whether you're after Golf Pride's new revolutionary 'Zero Taper' putter grip or the latest addition to Titleist's StaDry golf bag family, you've come to the right place. Below, you can find where to buy each new launch included in our April edition of the magazine.
For more information on each, check out their individual reviews on the website or nip down to your local retailer or newsagents and pick up a copy of the magazine. If you haven't already, you can subscribe to receive your monthly copy of the mag here, which includes a digital version as well as the physical magazine delivered to your door. Please note that not all of these items are available in the US.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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