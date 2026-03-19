I Won't Miss A Shot Of Golf This Weekend Thanks To This Lowest-Price Ever VPN Deal

I recently received a phone call from my parents asking why I hadn't recommended to them the idea of getting a VPN. My uncle was perplexed when they told him they didn't have one and as a man who works in tech, he began listing the benefits.

A VPN gives you enhanced security whilst browsing the web, encrypts your data from third parties, blocks your IP address so you can access geo-blocked content whilst traveling and gives you extra peace of mind whilst making online transactions. Did I miss anything?

Oh, and it allows you not to be miss a single shot of PGA Tour action this week at the Valspar Championship.

Save 83% ($300.20) ExpressVPN 28-Month Basic Plan: was $363.72 now $63.52 at go.expressvpn.com Express VPN has hit its lowest price ever, coming in at $2.27 per month on their 28 month plan (normally $3.49). Equipping yourself with a trusty VPN means you'll never miss any of the golf action from around the world, no matter what part of the world you're watching from. This deal ends at the end of 19 March, so move quickly! Read more Read less ▼

If you're a sports nerd like me, a VPN is a must. I've used ExpressVPN for over a year now and it has allowed to watch any sport I want, anywhere I've been. This is especially valuable for me as someone who watches far, far too many sports.

This month alone I'll be watching the Valspar Championship this weekend, the chaos of the NCAA College Basketball Tournament as well as weekly Premier League and Champions League soccer action. With a trip abroad in my calendar for a few weeks time, I know my laptop will always be prepped for live sports action, no matter where I am.

Given I write for Golf Monthly, it's worth my time pointing out the dates for the biggest events the sport has to offer in 2026, just so you can plan ahead.

Men's Major Golf Events 2026

Masters Tournament , April 9-12

, April 9-12 PGA Championship , May 14–17

, May 14–17 US Open , June 18–21

, June 18–21 Open Championship , July 16–19

, July 16–19 Presidents Cup, September 25-27

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Major Golf Events 2026

Chevron Championship , April 23-26

, April 23-26 U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7

June 4-7 KPMG Women's PGA Championship , June 25-28

, June 25-28 The Amundi Evian Championship , July 9-12

, July 9-12 AIG Women's Open , July 30-August 2

, July 30-August 2 Solheim Cup, September 11-13

(Image credit: Getty Images)