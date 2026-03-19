I Won't Miss A Shot Of Golf This Weekend Thanks To This Lowest-Price Ever VPN Deal
This deal on the brilliant Express VPN ends today, so you better act quickly to secure one of the best deals on the market
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I recently received a phone call from my parents asking why I hadn't recommended to them the idea of getting a VPN. My uncle was perplexed when they told him they didn't have one and as a man who works in tech, he began listing the benefits.
A VPN gives you enhanced security whilst browsing the web, encrypts your data from third parties, blocks your IP address so you can access geo-blocked content whilst traveling and gives you extra peace of mind whilst making online transactions. Did I miss anything?
Oh, and it allows you not to be miss a single shot of PGA Tour action this week at the Valspar Championship.
Express VPN has hit its lowest price ever, coming in at $2.27 per month on their 28 month plan (normally $3.49). Equipping yourself with a trusty VPN means you'll never miss any of the golf action from around the world, no matter what part of the world you're watching from. This deal ends at the end of 19 March, so move quickly!
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If you're a sports nerd like me, a VPN is a must. I've used ExpressVPN for over a year now and it has allowed to watch any sport I want, anywhere I've been. This is especially valuable for me as someone who watches far, far too many sports.
This month alone I'll be watching the Valspar Championship this weekend, the chaos of the NCAA College Basketball Tournament as well as weekly Premier League and Champions League soccer action. With a trip abroad in my calendar for a few weeks time, I know my laptop will always be prepped for live sports action, no matter where I am.
Given I write for Golf Monthly, it's worth my time pointing out the dates for the biggest events the sport has to offer in 2026, just so you can plan ahead.
Men's Major Golf Events 2026
- Masters Tournament, April 9-12
- PGA Championship, May 14–17
- US Open, June 18–21
- Open Championship, July 16–19
- Presidents Cup, September 25-27
Women's Major Golf Events 2026
- Chevron Championship, April 23-26
- U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, June 25-28
- The Amundi Evian Championship, July 9-12
- AIG Women's Open, July 30-August 2
- Solheim Cup, September 11-13
So whether you want a VPN to watch sport and/or movies abroad, you want extra security or simply think this deal is too good to pass up, we advise you to move as quick as you can to secure it - this deal ENDS at the end of the day on Thursday 19 March.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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