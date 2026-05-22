I Love This Bold New Accessory Brand That Brings Personality To The Golf Course
If you want some gear to stand out, then Sinking Birdies is a brand you should take a look at...
Sinking Birdies, a UK-based premium golf accessory brand, was founded in 2023 to cater for a new generation of golfers – people who want to show personality on the course and aren’t satisfied with playing it safe.
The bold, performance-driven products challenge the traditional look and feel of golf. The accessory and apparel line-up features products like AAA cabretta leather gloves, themed headcovers, premium leather glove cases, magnetic towels, ball markers, performance polos and caps.
The company ethos centres around design being more important than branding. Often, the first goal of an organisation is to put their stamp on a product, before working back from there. Sinking Birdies is the opposite. Every detail is thought out, from materials to design, and making something look good and perform well is the driving force.
There’s no conservative styling or tick-box design here; bold concepts, premium materials and distinctive elements are fundamental to the Sinking Birdies collection.
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Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
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