I Love This Bold New Accessory Brand That Brings Personality To The Golf Course

Sinking Birdies, a UK-based premium golf accessory brand, was founded in 2023 to cater for a new generation of golfers – people who want to show personality on the course and aren’t satisfied with playing it safe.

The bold, performance-driven products challenge the traditional look and feel of golf. The accessory and apparel line-up features products like AAA cabretta leather gloves, themed headcovers, premium leather glove cases, magnetic towels, ball markers, performance polos and caps.

The company ethos centres around design being more important than branding. Often, the first goal of an organisation is to put their stamp on a product, before working back from there. Sinking Birdies is the opposite. Every detail is thought out, from materials to design, and making something look good and perform well is the driving force.

There’s no conservative styling or tick-box design here; bold concepts, premium materials and distinctive elements are fundamental to the Sinking Birdies collection.