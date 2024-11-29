Don't Get Wet! One Of Our Favorite Waterproof Jackets Has 25% Off

It's worth investing in a decent waterproof jacket and this one from adidas is at a great price

A golfer wears the adidas Women&#039;s Rain.RDY Golf Jacket in black and purple
(Image credit: Howard Boylan)
Nobody likes playing golf in the rain, but that’s why a solid waterproof jacket is a must so you can still enjoy your round if you do get caught in a downpour. The adidas Rain.RDY is a standout option, it features in our best women’s golf rain gear and this is a bargain!

adidas Ladies RAIN.RDY Full Zip Waterproof Golf Jacket | 25% off at Scottsdale Golf Was $120 Now $90

adidas Ladies RAIN.RDY Full Zip Waterproof Golf Jacket | 25% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was $120 Now $90

This is a lovely lightweight waterproof jacket that’s been thoughtfully designed with golf swing freedom in mind and offers fantastic protection. It's also very stylish in an attractive colorway.

Read our full adidas Ladies RAIN.RDY Waterproof Golf Jacket Review

View Deal

The adidas Ladies RAIN.RDY waterproof jacket is made entirely from 100% recycled materials, it combines sustainability with high-quality performance - a win-win for golfers and the planet.

Despite its eco-friendly credentials, we love how the fabric feels premium and durable. In this colorway, the bold three stripes on the shoulders and arms are striking and in soft purple they look really great against the black.

The hood of the adidas Women's Rain.RDY Golf Jacket rests on a golfers head

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The design is sporty and functional, with a fitted body and hidden toggle cords for adjustable comfort that won’t restrict your swing. We found that the seam-sealed zippers keep water out, and the elasticated wrist cuffs stay in place when swinging the club, which means the sleeves don’t slip down and interfere with your grip.

One of our favorite features is the high back and generously sized hood because it not only protects against rain, it's also roomy enough to wear a bobble hat underneath.

Along with this deal, for more buying advice be sure to check out our guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf rain pants.

