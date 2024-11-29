Don't Get Wet! One Of Our Favorite Waterproof Jackets Has 25% Off

Nobody likes playing golf in the rain, but that’s why a solid waterproof jacket is a must so you can still enjoy your round if you do get caught in a downpour. The adidas Rain.RDY is a standout option, it features in our best women’s golf rain gear and this is a bargain!

The adidas Ladies RAIN.RDY waterproof jacket is made entirely from 100% recycled materials, it combines sustainability with high-quality performance - a win-win for golfers and the planet.

Despite its eco-friendly credentials, we love how the fabric feels premium and durable. In this colorway, the bold three stripes on the shoulders and arms are striking and in soft purple they look really great against the black.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The design is sporty and functional, with a fitted body and hidden toggle cords for adjustable comfort that won’t restrict your swing. We found that the seam-sealed zippers keep water out, and the elasticated wrist cuffs stay in place when swinging the club, which means the sleeves don’t slip down and interfere with your grip.

One of our favorite features is the high back and generously sized hood because it not only protects against rain, it's also roomy enough to wear a bobble hat underneath.

