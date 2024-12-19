Cobra DS-ADAPT Irons vs Cobra DS-ADAPT Max Irons: Read Our Full Head-to-Head Verdict

Cobra DS-ADAPT Irons $785.70 at Golf Galaxy US Check Amazon The DS-ADAPT irons are a powerful set of clubs with premium looks to match the performance thanks to the dark finish. Although there isn't much difference between the latest model in comparison to last year's Darkspeed family, the DS-ADAPT will remain a contender for the best game-improvement irons in 2025. For Extremely powerful

Cobra produced a great set of irons last year with the Darkspeed family which proved to be one of the best all-round irons on the market, so we were excited to see how the latest models stacked up against their predecessors.

Building on the previous Cobra iron families that include the Aerojet and King LTDx, the DS-ADAPT range has a tough task to continue the success in the iron game, but we were excited to get our hands on two new sets of irons that could be contenders for the best golf irons of 2025.

If you're wondering what the difference is between the regular DS-ADAPT irons when compared to the DS-ADAPT Max set, you're in the right place. Here we'll compare the two sets, acknowledging both their strengths and weaknesses to give you the platform to assess which is best suited to your game.

Looks

(Image credit: Future)

We'll begin with the DS-ADAPT irons which, unfortunately, were a little underwhelming coming out of the box. This will prove to be a rare critique of the irons but we thought they looked a little too similar to the 2024 Darkspeed irons. The head shape looked almost identical whilst a dark finish is a shade lighter in comparison to last year's offering.

(Image credit: Future)

This is nit-picking, of course - these are still good looking irons and Cobra has promised the upgrades are in the technology of the club where our eyes cannot see as opposed to what they can.

The Max irons, which are brand new for 2025, don't look too dissimilar to the regular DS-ADAPT irons either - splashes of red on the back of the head are the main differentiator. Upon closer inspection you notice more differences including a wider sole and a chunkier top line. Those with an eye for detail may notice a little more clubface on show with Cobra weakening the lofts of the Max by 2° throughout the set to suit players with lower swing speeds, making them one of the best golf irons for seniors.

Technology

(Image credit: Future)

Both the DS-ADAPT and the Max feature pretty much the same core technologies, including a hollow body construction designed to increase speed and launch through improved flexibility of the body and face. The only differences, as mentioned above, is weakened lofts on the Max by 2° throughout the set and lighter clubheads to help those with slower swing speeds.

This hollow body technology was also present in the previous Darkspeed iron but the cavity has been replaced with lightweight foam microspheres, which enhance feel, particularly on shots that aren't hit out of the middle of the face. The PWR-BRIDGE weighting system also returns in an attempt to lower the CG and create the highest launch Cobra can muster.

(Image credit: Future)

Feel

(Image credit: Future)

The feel with both the DS-ADAPT and the Max are relatively similar to last year's Darkspeed which is no bad thing - lively, fairly robust and firm at impact. This feel allows the ball to fly off the face at impressive speed. Turf interaction is pleasant, especially with the wider sole on the Max irons to help those with steeper angles of attack to improve their exit from the ground.

There are irons out there that will feel better at impact, but few that can give you great feel plus the advantages provided by both these irons - an energetic face, good turf interaction and excellent levels of forgiveness. As such these will remain two of the most powerful irons available in 2025 and those seeking distance irons should definitely consider these two.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

The performance of the DS-ADAPT irons was, again, pretty similar to the Darkspeed irons of 2024 but this shouldn't be considered a bad thing given how much we loved the Darkspeed family last year. During testing using the Full Swing KIT launch monitor it was discovered that spin was within 100rpm, launch within a degree, and the distance output within a yard. But as the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?".

(Image credit: Future)

I touched on the softer ball-flight of the Max version, which is the main difference between these two irons in terms of performance. The chunkier clubhead and higher lofts give you a platform for easier launch in comparison to the regular DS-ADAPT irons. This is a calculated decision by Cobra as they look to market the Max to higher handicap players, giving them more spin and stopping power to hold greens without losing too much distance.

It makes us think that the MAX will outperform the original at retail because if a player is looking for the most forgiving irons, why not go for the more playable of the two? Golf is hard, so we should be biting at the chance to take any tiny advantage we can give ourselves on the course.

(Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Cobra DS-ADAPT Irons if...

- You've got no issue launching the ball

- You prefer a mid-size clubhead

- You're not bothered about a soft feeling iron

Choose the Cobra DS-ADAPT Max Irons if...

- You're newer to golf

- You struggle with a steep swing/attack angle

- You have a slower swing speed