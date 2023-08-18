Callaway XR Package Set vs Strata Golf Package Set: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway XR Package Set vs Strata Package Set: Read our head to head verdict

Golf package sets are an ever-popular buying choice for many golfers and to help inform you of the best set, we’ve put two of our favorites head to head in the Callaway XR and the Strata golf package sets.

Often designed for beginners to remove many of the complications around selecting clubs, a golf club set generally includes everything you need to get straight out on the course - a driver, fairway woods, a range of irons and wedges, and a putter. You’ll also get a bag, so you’re ready to get swinging straight from the purchase. For many golfers, buying clubs separately will always be part of the appeal of buying new clubs, and will also offer the best opportunity to tailor your bag to your game. But for others, package sets may be a cost-effective, simple, and easy way of getting out on the course with some quality kit.

To test our package sets for review, we look at the range of clubs included, the price point and the intended player, as well as the quality of the materials used, and of course what kind of performance you can expect. Things to consider when buying a package set include the cost - generally ranging from $300 to up to $1,000 - quality, number of clubs, and of course the look.

To help with your next package set purchase, we’ve picked two of the best golf club sets for beginners - one from Callaway and one from Strata. While the Strata golf package is an affordable option, securing four and a half out of a potential five stars, the Callaway set is more premium, but we gave it the maximum five stars for its quality. Below we explore which full set is best for you.

What is the set made up of?

Both package sets offer a fantastic range of clubs, with 12 included in the Callaway and 11 in the Strata set. The Strata’s 11 clubs are a driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, 5-hybrid, and a set of six irons from 6-SW, and you’ll also get a 35” blade putter.

This is definitely a complete set that should have you covered whatever your needs or playing style when you’re on the course. Strata also offers a nine-club set similar to this version, and of course you have the option to add to your bag to bring you to the maximum 14 clubs. You may also notice the lack of lob wedge or gap wedge in this set, which may be your first addition. You’ll also get a lightweight and spacious stand bag, which we rated very highly, and two head covers. (It is worth noting that we tested the men's version of the Strata set but we have also tested the Strata Ultimate Titanium Women's Set as well.)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Future)

The Callaway package set offers a similar range of clubs, with 12 included in the set: a 10.5” driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, 5-iron to PW, gap wedge, 55˚ SW and a putter, offering slightly more in the way of wedges than the Strata. You’ll also get a bag with 7-way divider, that can be used on a cart, a push cart, or can just carry. The Callaway set is very much at the higher end of the scale, while the Strata is a much cheaper set and much more suited to a golfer on a budget.

Looks

When it comes to the looks and aesthetic, it’s no big surprise that the Callaway set comes with the premium look you’d expect from the brand. The woods feature matte black crowns and look generous behind the ball, all with a sleek, aspirational aesthetic much like other Callaway clubs.

At address, the driver sits a little closed, making it designed to suit a broad range of golfers. With the irons, the shape is unmistakably Calaway, with a rounded toe and a thick topline, without unnecessary bulkiness.

The putter, an Odyssey DFX #7 with a very simple black and white color combination, again features a generous head size and still has that aspirational look. And the bag is a smart-looking grey, blue and red colorway.

With the Strata set, the irons also feature a thick topline for that feeling of confidence at the address, and have a generous offset to suit those with a tendency to slice their irons.

Well suited to beginners, the Stratas also have a regular flex shaft, and there is no stiff option available. In fact these irons reminded us of the Callaway XR irons from the other set. The driver is also forgiving, with a 460cc head and regular flex on the shaft. You can also see plenty of the face at the address. We also rated it as one of the best-sounding drivers available from a package set.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) The Callaway irons (Image credit: Future)

Performance

Starting with the Callaway set, at the higher price point you’d hope for some good performance from these clubs. During our testing, we found the Callaway driver was easy to flight and we were consistent with our draws. As previously mentioned, the driver sits a bit more closed, indicating that it is catered more to beginner golfers. The distance isn’t quite up there with a premium driver, but we were still impressed with the range this driver had to offer.

We also found the 3-wood and hybrids felt confidence-inspiring behind the ball, and are well suited to players with slower clubhead speeds. Distance was also a strong suit of the Callaway irons, including the 30˚ 7-iron, which is around the average for the modern iron. We were also hugely impressed with the putter - generous head size and soft grip gave a fantastic sense of feel.

It may not directly relate to your performance, but the bag in the Callaway XR package set is also worth a mention: 7-way divider offers protection for your club, and while it may be slightly flimsier than some of the best golf stand bags it, it was one of the best we’ve seen from a package.

Image 1 of 3 The Strata putter (Image credit: Dan Parker) The Strata driver at address (Image credit: Future) The Strata irons at address (Image credit: Dan Parker)

On to the performance of the Strata set, the irons offered generous offset to suit players likely to slice, and the regular flex shafts also suit beginners. The quality of grips and shafts are akin to a more premium set, however we did find the faces scuff easily. While the driver was also fairly whippy for a regular flex shaft, it was also a big bonus for the beginner with this set. The putter is what really let this set down, with no milling or insert on the face which means putts have a tendency to slide away from you. It also felt very firm and a little harsh, especially on off-centre hits. Also of concern was the poor quality finish on the putter head which, with no headcover included in the set, could result in the putter getting damaged.

The two hybrids in this set are also fitted with steel shafts rather than traditional graphite. This is obviously another cost saving measure and, while it doesn't hinder the experience as much as the putter, it's not ideal. The hybrids were decent to hit off the tee, but we struggled out of the fairway or rough due to the lack of flex.

Again with this set the bag was a highlight - lightweight and good quality, with plenty of pockets and enough club storage. It’s not waterproof, but that’s not a huge surprise at this price point.

Overall appeal

These two sets offer surprisingly good performance, albeit at extremely different price points. While neither is perfect, the Callaway stands out as a very strong performer and among the best package sets you could expect to find on the market, but at that price you’d hope for that.

The Strata has some downfalls, most notably in the quality of the putter, but at such a great-value price, it’s hard to dwell too much on that negative when the putter could be easily replaced with a more high-quality option (along with the potential addition of some more wedges).

With more clubs and a few more wedges, the Callaway set is certainly a good option for a more talented beginner, while we would recommend the Strata set for the absolute beginner, who may progress their clubs gradually.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Strata Men’s Package Set if…

- Getting started on an affordable budget is your priority

- You have plans to add and replace your clubs over time as you improve

- You’re looking for forgiving clubs, with a chunkier look

Choose the Callaway XR Package Set if…

- Budget is not your concern when getting start

- You want stylish-looking clubs that are reasonably forgiving

- You’re looking for a set with a wider range of wedges