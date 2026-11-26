Every One Of These 12 Golf Products Earned 5 Stars From Us - Now They’re Discounted For Black Friday
These are the very best items we've reviewed that are on sale during the Black Friday sales.
The phrase "five-star product" gets thrown around a lot these days, but at Golf Monthly, we don't hand out top marks lightly.
When a piece of gear earns our highest rating, it’s because it truly deserves it. Whether it’s clubs, the best golf balls, the best golf shoes or tech like rangefinders and golf watches, our testing team puts everything through its paces. With early Black Friday sales now underway, several of those top-rated favorites are currently discounted.
We’ve personally tested every item below and know firsthand how their quality, performance, and looks earned them the five-star stamp. Check out some of our favorite standout savings below, or head over to our Black Friday Golf Deals hub for all the latest offers.
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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