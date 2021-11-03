Best Titleist Tour Soft Deals
The best Titleist Tour Soft deals in the world of golf right now.
By Sam Tremlett
During testing we liked the Tour Soft a lot and found it to be one of the best golf balls for seniors , and best golf balls for slow swing speeds because of the ability to provide distance and spin when needed.
The Tour Soft got an upgrade in 2020 and the key to this new performance was Titleist’s largest-ever core and an ultra-thin 4CE grafted cover.
The result is added distance and a more penetrating ball-flight which is particularly useful in the wind.
Additionally there is short-game spin on offer too, and whilst it doesn’t grab as much as the Pro V1 or Pro V1x, we thought the gap between them in terms of short game performance narrowed somewhat.
From an aesthetic point of view, Titleist revamped the design with a new sidestamp 'T' design which helps alignment not just on the green, but it also helped us off the tee as we could pick out a start line better.
The Tour Soft often has an RRP of around £29.99/$34.99 making it one of the best mid-price golf balls around.
However given its most recent update came in early 2020, there are some good deals to be found on the golf ball as you can see below...
- Read our full Titleist Tour Soft ball review
Best Titleist Tour Soft Deals
Tour Soft Deals
