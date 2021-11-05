Best TaylorMade TP5 Pix Deals

Looking for the best TaylorMade TP5 Pix deals? You've come to the right place

One of the best golf balls on the market, we've scoured the internet in the run-up to Black Friday to bring you the best TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Pix deals. 

First launched in 2017 as the industry's original five-layer ball, the TP5 and TP5x proved an immediate hit with pros and amateurs alike. And that popularity has showed no signs of abating, with many of the best players in the world still putting their trust in one of TaylorMade's premium offerings. 

With the help of Rickie Fowler, TaylorMade upped the ante and unleashed a new design to the market at the start of the decade - Pix. 

This optional extra comprises 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics, strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling on the greens. 

The idea behind this is that the shapes should frame the TaylorMade logo and form two straight lines once in motion tracking towards the hole.

By using contrasting colours - orange and black - these balls are also easier to see in various light conditions.

In the traditional performance stakes, the TP5 and TP5x Pix balls deliver top-of-the-range distance and spin, with each offering different proportions of both to suit various player needs. 

Durability is also of a high quality, and coupled with the technology inside of the ball, it is easy to see why it is one of the best premium golf balls you can buy.

All this doesn't come cheap, as you could imagine, with a dozen balls usually costing north of £40/$40, which is why we've highlighted the best deals on offer right now to ensure you get value for money.

And while you're here, why not check out the best Black Friday golf deals as the offers ramp up ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year.

