Best TaylorMade Tour And Soft Response Deals

The TaylorMade Tour Response is a cast urethane covered ball that comes in at around £10 less per dozen than the brand’s premium TP5 and TP5x balls.

So if you are looking for a premium-feeling golf ball that doesn't quite come at a premium cost then the Tour Response is an excellent option to go for.

In our TaylorMade Tour Response ball review, we found it to certainly be close, in terms of performance, to the brand’s flagship TP5 and TP5x balls.

If you are looking for that little more control around the greens compared to some of the best mid priced golf balls, especially when pitching and chipping, then the Tour Response ball is well worth putting in play if you want to save some cash with limited sacrifice.

However, if you're looking for something at an even-lower price point, you may want to go for its sister ball in the Soft Response - one of the best value golf balls on the market.

The Soft Response is a softer-feeling ball with an ionomer cover instead of urethane.

Urethane covers are used on the best golf balls including the Tour Response as well as the TP5 and TP5x.

We found the Tour Response was a touch longer for our above-average swing speed than the Soft Response but slower swingers may see the opposite effect.

In our TaylorMade Soft Response ball review, we found that it performed well in the long game department for us, offering plenty of distance off the tee and a strong flight that was consistently true, even in the windy conditions we tested them in.

The Soft Response has a unique dimple pattern for added distance and has a low compression to help those with slower swing speeds.

None