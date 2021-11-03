Best TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver Deals

The TaylorMade SIM2 Max is one of the best golf drivers you can buy and also one of the most popular with amateurs and professionals.

The SIM2 Max has been in the bags of both Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson out on the PGA Tour, which you may find strange as it is actually the easier-to-hit version.

The SIM2 is typically favoured by better players, with the Max version offering up a slightly higher launch and spin than the standard model.

In our TaylorMade SIM2 drivers review, we noticed that the SIM2 Max produced a noticeably higher flight than SIM2, which along with the extra spin will be well received by those who struggle to flight their tee shots or don’t spin the ball enough.

In terms of changes vs the original SIM, the SIM2s have a darker carbon fibre section on top, which we found to contrast more sharply with the white front section to better assist with alignment.

The SIM2 drivers feature a full carbon fibre sole panel (Image credit: Future)

It also features a full carbon fibre sole panel, and having inspected the piece from a deconstructed head, we can confirm it is flexible but also very robust.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

The drivers launched around £449/$529 and luckily for golfers they are now well below that original RRP, so a great deal can be had.

Below, we list the best prices currently available on the SIM2 Max driver...

VIDEO: TaylorMade SIM2 Drivers Review -