Best Srixon Q-Star Tour Deals

In 2020 Srixon updated the third generation of the Q-Star Tour golf ball.

A design that sits between the AD333 and premium Z-Star/XV golf balls, the Q-Star usually has an RRP of around £30/$33 making it one of the best mid price golf balls around.

This is because we thought it delivered excellent performance with a very soft feel, almost to the level of the top premium designs out there.

That soft feel comes primarily via its low 72-compression core FastLayer Core, whilst spin and control is delivered thanks to the Slide-Ring Material (SeRM) coating which helps the ball dig deep into grooves, especially on wedge shots.

A new introduction in 2020 was the new alignment stamp on the cover as well, which assisted us on the putting green, and even off the tee.

Now the normal version of the Q-Star Tour is available in pure white and tour yellow versions but you can also get it in a new Divide finish as you can see above.

The Divide comes with all the same performance characteristics as the Q-Star Tour but has a bright two-tone color finish in red/yellow, orange/yellow, or blue/yellow.

This has been implemented as a way for not only players to ensure better putting alignment with the 360° line, but also for players to see the speed and direction of spin on every shot.

In our testing we found that the design definitely helped in those ways and after a few holes the visual noise of the ball was not distracting in any way.

Alternatively the AD333 is one of the best golf balls made by Srixon, the fact it is in its 10th generation is testament to that.

Coming in with a slightly lower price point than the Q-Star Tour, the AD333 is a consistent performer thanks to a combination of good distance, strong ball flight, sound durability and solid spin.

As a result we have also included some deals on the AD333 below as well because you can sometimes get a dozen for less then £20/$30.

