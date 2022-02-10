Best Presidents' Day Golf Deals - Sales on golf equipment and more

Best Presidents' Day Golf Deals

In the mood to pick up some golf gear and save big? Well Presidents Day (February 21st) is the perfect time to do so because right now loads of stores have started to mark down prices on must-have golf items.

Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and others are currently offering up some deals but we expect more and more products to get discounted as we approach the day. Additionally you can go to specific brands themselves, like Nike or adidas, who have big sales on at the moment.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about this year's Presidents' Day sales event, such as when the day is, where you can find the best golf deals and other information. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it with all the best deals as soon as they drop.

The best Presidents Day golf deals in the US

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | $100 off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The 300 Pro from Callaway is under $200 right now at Amazon, a great saving of $100! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use.

GolfBuddy Aim Golf GPS Watch | $82.47 off at Walmart

Was $269.92 Now $179.95 A stylish and smooth design with a colored touchscreen, the Golf Buddy Aim W11 is one of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now. It has around $90 off, making it a superb deal for those who want to stand out.

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $8 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Were $42.95 Now $34.95 Featuring a 4-piece construction with a urethane cover, the RB Tour also features a drag reducing C-dimple, allowing for low driver spin with tee shots. Save $8 on a golf ball that also made our list of the best golf balls in the game.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $50 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were $169.99 Now $119.99 The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $50 saving on the OG's is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and color options too!

Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $100.97 off at Walmart

Was $249.97 Now $147 This stylish stand bag from Vice Golf features full length compartment divisions as well as extremely comfortable shoulder straps. It is also fully waterproof! Stand out from the crowd and pick it up for under $150.

Costway 3 Wheel Push Cart With Seat | $230 off at Walmart

Was $369.99 Now $129.99 Need new wheels and want a seat too?! You're in luck as this 3 wheeler from Costway, sold via Walmart, is under $130 and will take the stress off of your back.

Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $499.99 Now $299.99 This Callaway driver is at an amazing deal, especially considering it is just over two years old! It's got all of the brand's proprietary technology - such as Jailbreak and Flash Face SS20 - that has made this one of the longest drivers in its class. At this amazing $200 discount, there's a choice of shaft and loft.

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The flat stick made famous by Dustin Johnson - this is his favourite. Pick it up in either 34 or 35 inches and save a tidy $100. It's a high MOI mallet design with easy alignment.

FAQ's

What is Presidents' Day and why do we celebrate it? Presidents' Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States held on the third Monday of February. This is to honor all the people who have served in the office of president in the United States.

When is Presidents' Day 2022? The day always takes place on the third Monday of February which in 2022 is February 21st. This is one day before George Washington's birthday, who was the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797. In 2023 Presidents' Day will take place on February 20th, and in 2024, February 19th.

What should I buy on Presidents' Day 2022? This question can be boiled down to what do you need? If you want to spoil yourself on clubs, then there are deals to be had on outgoing models like the TaylorMade SIM2, Cobra Radspeed, and Callaway Mavrik lines. Whereas if you want other things, there are always good deals to be had on golf balls, apparel, shoes and lots of accessories as well. We recommend taking a look at your golf setup now, and see which gaps you want to fill, because Presidents' Day is the perfect time to do so.

Does Amazon have Presidents' Day sales? Amazon's Presidents Day sales are among the best. We think you can expect to see discounts on popular items like Echo speakers, TV's and other hardware. From a golf perspective, we usually see deals on golf balls, training aids and other accessories. The Amazon Daily Deals hub is a great starting point for sales.

We hope you enjoyed some of the deals we found this Presidents' Day, and for more buying advice and deal posts, definitely check out the Golf Monthly website.