Best Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley Deals

One of the most effective ways to improve your experience out on the golf course is to to take away the strain of carrying or pulling your clubs and invest in a good push trolley.

When it comes to the best golf carts and trolleys, there are two different types - a push and an electric, with an electric being a considerably more expensive option due to its technological features.

If the more expensive option doesn’t appeal to you, then a push trolley is a fantastic alternative.

One of our favourites is the Motocaddy Cube, which we rank as one of the best golf push trolleys on the market.

It is one of the most compact trollies when folded up, it is also extremely light, weighing just 6.8kg and comes with a well-placed carry handle making it easy for anyone to carry when it’s folded up.

So how easy is the Cube to set up? In our Motocaddy Cube push trolley review, we found the process to be very quick, only really requiring a couple of button clicks and movements

After completing it a couple of times, you’ll find it’s so intuitive that you’ll be folding and unfolding without a second thought.

Not only that, but thanks to an adjustable handle, you can find the correct and comfortable height for yourself, no matter how tall (or short) you are.

The last point you should consider is how secure will your bag be on the trolley.

Thanks to Easilock compatibility, we found that all different types of bags sat comfortably on it.

Whether it’s a stand, cart or tour bag, it can be held in place with adjustable bag supports at the top and bottom.

