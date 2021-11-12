The Callaway Golf Warbird 14 Piece Package Set is one of the best golf club sets for beginners and regularly sells out at American Golf and Online Golf, who exclusively stock this set.

It's popularity is due to the fact it pieces together a full bag of premium looking and feeling golf clubs, all for under £800.

If you were to piece this set together separately, you'd be looking at a price tag comfortably over £1000.

This set features an oversized driver - forgiving and easy to hit - a 5-wood, perimeter weighted irons from 5-iron to sand wedge (that's seven irons in total) and a premium Odyssey putter.

The driver, 5-wood and putter all come with premium headcovers and the whole set comes in a large trolley bag.

All of the clubs are aimed at new or beginner golfers and so are forgiving and easy to hit.

Such is the quality of the clubs in this set, they should last you a number of years or at least until you're ready to upgrade to a custom-fit set of irons as you inevitably get better and more immersed into the game of golf.

One thing you may need to invest in after this set is a golf trolley.

While it is possible to carry to trolley bag provided, it's much easier and convenient to use it on a trolley.

You can check out our guide on the best golf push trolleys or best electric golf trolleys to see which model suits you the best.

With all this information in mind, check out the best deals on the Callaway Golf Warbird 14 Piece Package Set at American Golf and Online Golf below.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Best Callaway Golf Warbird 14 Piece Package Set Deals