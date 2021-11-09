Best Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS Deals

Bushnell has become one of the leading brands in golf GPS technology over the past few years mainly because of the overall quality of the products it makes.

The brand features heavily in our best golf laser rangefinders guide, thanks to models like the Tour V5, XE and Hybrid, as well as the best golf GPS devices post, because of designs like the Bushnell Phantom 2, which has been improved immensely in 2021.

The original Phantom was a very popular model because of how simple it was to use and now Bushnell has gone a step further with the Phantom 2.

It comes preloaded with 38,000 courses and up to six hazard yardages per hole.

It also now has Dynamic Green Mapping, which is a feature designed to give front, middle and back yardages regardless of how a player is approaching the green in terms of direction. (From our experience this was particularly useful when we went off the beaten track!)

The screen is slightly larger than its predecessor and because the text is 40 per cent larger, it’s easier to read, and should give users no problems even in bright sunlight.

As you can see above the device clips nicely onto the golf bag, or cart, too because of the Bite magnetic mount and cradle.

Now the Phantom 2 comes in at the cheaper price spectrum of the GPS handheld world, at around £/$130.

Given its convenience, performance and value, if you want or need a new golf GPS tool, then it is definitely a model to consider.

Read our full Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS review

