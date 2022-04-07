Augusta Have You Excited To Play Golf? Don't Miss Out On These Great Deals

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The azaleas are in full bloom, not a blade of grass is out of place, the greens are fast and true, and pimento cheese sandwiches are all the rage. That's right, it’s time once again for the Masters, a tradition that golfers around the world look forward to every April. For many, the beautiful sights and sounds offered up by storied Augusta National and the memorable shots hit by the best players in the world signal the start of golf season.

And if it's golf season, it means you likely have needs that have to be addressed when it comes to your game or it might be that you're new to the game and just starting your golf journey. Fortunately, it’s a great time to address your needs or get started in the game, as there are tremendous golf deals to be found no matter what it is that you’re looking for, be it a new pair of golf shoes, a GPS or laser device, a new golf ball for 2022, or some exciting new apparel.

We know, however, that there’s something you need because we’re golfers, too, and we’re always looking for great deals as well. As such, here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted this week for golfers both in the United States and the UK. One of these products just might be the key to playing your best golf in the months ahead or allowing you to better enjoy your time on the course.

Of course when it comes to golf deals, things can change quickly, so please be aware that final prices may be dependent on the specific size or model that you choose among the products included below. Also, make sure to check out our Buying Advice (opens in new tab) and Reviews (opens in new tab) homepages for more in-depth information about the best golf products on the market today.

Best US Deals

(opens in new tab) Cleveland CBX2 Black Satin Wedge | Save $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was $139.99 Now $109.99 The Cleveland CBX2 wedge is a great option for mid- and high-handicappers thanks to its cavity back design, which provides more forgiveness on off-center strikes and blends better with the game-improvement irons that those golfers tend to play. At the same time, however, the CBX2 offers all of the face technology that would be found in the best golf wedges (opens in new tab) to help players better control their golf ball around the greens.

(opens in new tab) FootJoy Superlites XP Spikeless Golf Shoes | Save $20 at Worldwide Golf Shops (opens in new tab) Was $99.99 Now $79.99 Nothing will ruin a round of golf faster than a pair of uncomfortable shoes. That won't be the case with the Footjoy Superlites XP, however, as this shoe was designed to deliver exceptional comfort, an attribute that's enhanced by a mesh liner and wider toe box and midfoot sections. The Superlites XP are also waterproof, so they'll hold up in the rain or wet conditions, and there are three color options available for players to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Maxfli Tour Gloss White Golf Balls 48 Pack | Save $35.01 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) Was $139.99 Now $104.98 If it's golf season, you're going to need golf balls, and there's no better deal to be had than buying a 48-pack of the Maxfli Tour golf ball, which is one of the best Maxfli golf balls (opens in new tab) available and one of the most underrated balls in the game. The Maxfli Tour features a three-piece construction and a urethane cover to provide long-game distance and short-game control. It compares favorably to some of the most popular premium balls on the market but at a much lower price. And with a 48-pack, you'll be set for golf balls for months to come.

(opens in new tab) Golf Buddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | Save $38 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was $179.99 Now $141.99 A rangefinder or GPS device is a must for any golfer because it will help you make better decisions on the golf course and play with more confidence. The Golf Buddy Laser Lite offers everything a golfer would want in a rangefinder, including 6X magnification, slope functionality, and a magnetic case that will secure to any golf cart. This device is fast and accurate, while also being a great value.

(opens in new tab) adidas Men's Ultimate365 Primegreen Core Shorts | Save $25 at Worldwide Golf Shops (opens in new tab) Was $64.99 Now $39.99 For many golfers, the Masters also means that warmer temperatures are just around the corner, so it's a great time to stock up on some new shorts for the summer. The adidas Ultimate365 Primegreen Core Shorts are a great option for a number of reasons. They provide excellent stretch and freedom of movement, they're lightweight and breathable for those hot summer days, and they're offered in a number of eye-catching and traditional colors.

(opens in new tab) BIONIC StableGrip Golf Glove | Save $6:08 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was $26.99 Now $20.91 A good golf swing starts with a good grip and a good glove is a key factor in gripping the club correctly and securely. The Bionic StableGrip golf glove was designed to help you grip the club more securely and it's one of the longest lasting gloves on the market. It's also made from premium Cabretta leather to provide exceptional feel and can easily be washed time and again for continued use.

Best UK Deals

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Tiger Woods Special Edition Wedge | Save £65.01 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) Was £175.00 Now £109.99 Tiger is back! Just 14 months removed from a near fatal car accident that left him with severe leg and foot injuries, Tiger Woods is teeing it up at the 2022 Masters. And you can play your wedges in the exact same setup that Woods prefers with the TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Tiger Woods Special Edition models. These wedges feature plenty of bounce but also significant heel relief, a combination that delivers incredible short game versatility, and they also provide maximum greenside spin.

(opens in new tab) Galvin Green Dwight Pullover | Save £35.03 at Golf Support (opens in new tab) Was £110.00 Now £74.97 The weather forecast for the 2022 Masters looks a bit cooler than normal, so you're likely to see players wearing jackets and pullovers to stay warm. And a good piece of outerwear that offers the range of motion needed to swing the club effectively is a must for any golfer. A great option to consider is the Galvin Green Dwight pullover (opens in new tab), which provides players with great stretch and a fabric that insulates heat to keep you warm on chilly days. It's also a stylish design with multiple color options to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Puma PROADAPT Delta Golf Shoe | Save £50 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) Was £149.99 Now £99.99 It's never a bad time to invest in a new pair of golf shoes, especially when you can get a deal on something really good. The Puma PROADAPT Delta features high-grade EVA cushioning not only to provide comfort but also energy return so your feet feel better after you play. The PROADAPT Delta features a premium leather upper and also comes with a one-year waterproof guarantee. Additionally, there are three stylish color options to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf Watch | Save £20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was £139.99 Now £117.00 When it comes to GPS devices, Garmin has long been an industry leader. The Approach S10 is one of the best Garmin golf watches (opens in new tab) and would be an excellent addition to the bag for any golfer. The S10 provides yardages to the front, middle, and back of each green on the course, as well as yardages to hazards, doglegs, and bunkers. It also has more than 41,000 courses available and offers updates at no additional cost.

(opens in new tab) Callaway Fairway C Stand Bag | Save £29.99 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) Was £149.99 Now £129.00 Many golfers will change drivers and putters multiple times each year but those same players will hang on to a golf bag until it's falling apart. Why? The best golf bags (opens in new tab), like other golf equipment, keep getting better each year. Case in point, the Callaway Fairway C stand bag, which is a great option for walkers as it weighs just 1.8 kgs. Additionally, the Fairway C stand bag has six pockets, including a full-length apparel pocket, Callaway's X-Act Fit Dual comfort double strap, full-length dividers, and a rain hood. There are also nine color options for golfers to pick from, including a standout black and pink camo colorway.

(opens in new tab) Swing Caddie SC300I Portable Golf Launch Monitor | Save £130 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was £469.00 Now £330.00 One of the fastest ways that you can better at golf is by using a launch monitor, and the Swing Caddie SC3001 is an affordable, portable option that delivers plenty of helpful data. Among the numbers it provides are swing speed, carry distance, total distance, launch angle, and spin rate, all of which are valuable metrics to help you understand how far you hit each club in your bag and what your strengths and weaknesses are.

(opens in new tab) Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Balls | Save £6.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was £38.99 Now £32.75 Tiger Woods can obviously play any ball he wants and he chooses to play Bridgestone, which has been making some of the best golf balls (opens in new tab) in the game for decades now. If you’re looking for a golf ball that will offer tour-caliber tee-to-green performance, the Tour B XS model is a great choice and will suit a wide range of players. It’s actually very similar to the ball that Tiger plays, as it offers maximum spin on scoring shots and around the green while still being long off the tee.