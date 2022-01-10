In this Galvin Green Dwight pullover review, I put this premium garment to the test while practising and playing to assess everything from the looks and feel, to the warmth and range of motion on offer.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m a little over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

Sizing is often a problem for me as I fall between medium and large in a lot of the best golf tops and jackets. I tested this in medium which was a perfect fit width-wise but felt a little neat when it came to the length, a personal pet peeve of mine. Having said that, this is me nitpicking as the fit was ultimately fine and wouldn’t be a problem for the vast majority.

Andy donning the Galvin Green Dwight as he prepares to hit an approach shot into the final hole at Royal Troon (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The Dwight half-zip sweater from Galvin Green is undoubtedly one of the best golf jumpers and one of my favourites, having worn the previous model into the ground. It feels really soft and premium when on and provides exceptional insulation, perfect for the cold-weather golf I’m all too familiar with. This is thanks to the thermal nubs on the inside which trap heat to ensure the wearer stays as cosy as possible when the temperature drops. That’s not to say I never required an additional layer, but it absolutely meant I could get away with three layers rather than four or more on occasion. This is an invaluable perk when it comes to retaining some swing freedom.

In terms of looks, I tested it in light blue and was a big fan. In particular, the contrast between the main body, sleeve design and chest panel makes this, for me, a really stylish product. The chest panel also features a pocket which could house a scorecard or other small items. It’s available in nine different colours so there will be something for everyone.

The chest panel adds substance and style to the Galvin Green Dwight (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Any extra details we noticed?

As well as being warm, the material used to construct this mid-layer is incredibly stretchy, meaning I didn't feel restricted in any way while swinging. Additionally, the slightly ribbed nature of the sleeves and chest panel provides that extra touch of class.

Can you wear it off the course?

The subtle yet sporty design of the Galvin Green Dwight mid-layer means I would wear this away from the course in some settings. For example, in certain colours it would be suitable to wear to casual meet-ups with friends and would also be ideal for avid hill walkers due to its warmth.