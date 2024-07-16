As A Female Golfer, These Are My 7 Favorite Deals This Amazon Prime Day
Every female golfer loves a bargain and this is what our Women's Editor would spend her money on during Amazon's shopping event.
You don’t need to be a female golfer to love a bargain, but because we do play this sport and buying golf equipment, apparel and accessories can all add up to being costly, Amazon Prime day is the time to keep your eye out for some great deals.
Whether these are best women's golf clubs, best women's golf clothes or best women's golf bags, I’ve searched thoroughly, and I must admit, the women’s deals are not as easy to find as the men’s! However, I’ve found some which are highly discounted including my favorite which is the adidas Tour Pleated Dress. I haven’t tested this dress, but I know on good authority that this is a must-have and it's half price, so grab it while you can!
For all of the best golf related deals on Amazon, we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page or our Prime Day Live Blog, to keep up to date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of bargains to be had, but hurry, you don’t want to miss out!
ECCO Women's Biom G5 Boa Gore-Tex Waterproof Shoe | Up to 32% off at Amazon
Was $269.95 Now $182
If you see a deal on an ECCO golf shoe, then grab it, as in my opinion this brand makes some of the most comfortable women’s golf shoes on the market. It's available in four different colorways and packed with technology to enhance performance. If it’s good enough for LPGA player Lydia Ko, then it’s good enough for you at almost half the price!
adidas Ultimate365 Tour Pleated Dress | Up to 58% off at Amazon
Was $120 Now $51
I’m a dress convert and if you are too, I believe you’ll love this pull-on racerback dress, as did my colleague when she tested it earlier this year, she was really impressed by the flattering fit. It’s made in a TWISTKNIT stretch fabric with a snap placket with ribbed collar, two concealed side zip pockets and one small back pocket.
Glove It Golf Ladies Lightweight Stand Bag | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Was $249.95 Now $199.99
This lightweight and stylish stand bag from Glove It weighs in at just 4.5lbs. The attractive design and colorway caught my eye and there’s three to choose from. It has a 4-way divider top, 6 easy-access pockets including a zip-off golf ball pocket. Those of you that are familiar with the Glove It Golf brand will know that you can match your favorite print with a range of accessories.
Mizuno ST-X 220 Ladies Hybrid | Up to 64% off at Amazon
Was $224.95 Now $79.99
Hybrids are so popular amongst female golfers and this 4 hybrid is a steal at this price from a brand such as Mizuno. The shaft is a carbon steel ladies flex ladies flex and it has a Quick Switch Adaptor for 4 degrees of loft adjustability so you can fine-tune the look and trajectory for high-flying shots.
Under Armour Tech Twist Long Sleeve Pullover | Up to 45% off at Amazon
Was $45 Now $24.74
This type of long-sleeve top is so versatile, you can wear it on the golf course and beyond. Plus, it’s so easy to care for, made in Under Armour’s quick-drying tech fabric. I like tops with a half zip so you can regulate your body temperature and this one also has a standup collar to keep your neck cosy if it gets chilly.
adidas Women's Superlite Sport Performance Visor | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Was $22.00 Now $13.30
I don’t wear a visor, but I know how popular they are and if I were to wear one, I would choose something simple and sleek like this, which is available in too many colors to mention. The mesh provides air flow to keep you feeling fresh, and the hook-and loop back closure allows you to adjust the fit.
Callaway Heather Perforated Skort | Up to 43% off at Amazon
Was $78 Now $44.64
This pull-on skort should be a staple item in any woman golfer’s wardrobe for summer golf - white goes with anything, although other colors are available. It’s 16” long and is made in a TrueSculpt stretch fabric for a slimming effect and with Opti-Dri moisture-wicking technology, you will stay dry and comfortable.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
