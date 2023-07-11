Act Fast! Precision Pro Rangefinders Have Up To 23% Off Right Now
Precision Pro make some superb performing rangefinders and, currently, you can grab two of their models for an incredible price
Whether you're an experienced golfer or a mid-range handicapper, using a laser rangefinder can be a great way to remove the guesswork from your game and get an accurate yardage for the target ahead of you.
However, as many players know, some of the best rangefinders on the market certainly do not come cheap, and that can put a lot of players off buying them. The good news is that it's Amazon Prime Day and we're bringing you two deals on a pair of Precision laser rangefinders that you do not want to miss out on.
Precision NX7 Golf Rangefinder
The first point to be made about the Precision NX7 is how many extras you actually get for your money. A number of the best budget rangefinders provide the basics but, with the NX7, you are offered a no-cost lifetime battery replacement, a 90-day no-hassle return, trade-in allowances and a manufacturer's defect warranty within the first two years of ownership. All of that for under $160!
Along with the extras, Precision have clearly thought about the design and looks. It is very sleek and, thanks to the black and green colorway, it stands out against other models on the market. Importantly though, along with the streamlined shape, is the grippy rubber for when you are zapping the target. The material is tacky and very easy to grasp, with the feel allowing you to keep still when aiming at the flag or hazard.
Aesthetically, the NX7 ticks all the boxes and, when it comes to accuracy, Precision claim it is precise to within one yard. The range is 650 yards, which is plenty, with the Target Acquisition technology locking on to your target for you, even if you have shaky hands. The main standout though is something that you will often find in the best golf GPS, with the NX7 possessing Slope Functionality, which allows yardage for undulations and terrains. Although this has to be switched off in tournament play, it is handy for practice rounds and games with your buddies.
Precision NX7 Laser Rangefinder | 20% off at Amazon
Now $159
Was $199.99
Save an incredible 20% on this NX7 Laser Rangefinder, which comes with an array of features and sleek aesthetics.
Precision NX9 Slope Laser Rangefinder
The other model available is the Precision NX9 Slope Rangefinder, which you could say is the more technology-packed version. Firstly, it has several new features available and is one of the most simple rangefinders to use on the market.
Featuring a number of the same aspects as the NX7, like Pulse Vibration Technology, its range is up to 900 yards, which means it could be used for other activities as well as golf. It also has 6x magnification, which will allow you to clearly show the targets set out ahead, with the slope tool once again available to hone in on the yardages. What's more, this laser comes with the same warranties and guarantees as the NX7.
Aesthetically, it has the same sleek look as the NX7, but the NX9 also comes with a silver magnetic grip on either side, which you can use to stick it to the metal struts on your golf cart. That means no more fussing with your bag or rangefinder case during your round.
Precision NX9 Slope Laser Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon
Now $209
Was $269
Save $60 on this premium performing rangefinder, which features an array of gadgets to help with your golf game
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
Find Value With These Genesis Scottish Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
'100% No' - Tour Caddie Against Rangefinders In Pro Events
Kip Henley caddies for PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray and is vehemently against the use of the distance measuring devices
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Golfers Can Get Free Credit During Amazon Prime Day - Here's how...
Prime members, this is a freebie you really don't want to miss out on!
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Want To Improve Your Golf? I Think You Can With These Training Aids During Amazon Prime Day
A training aid is a great way of improving your swing and, during Amazon Prime Day, a number of excellent models have significant reductions
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Wow! One of The Coolest Golf Cart Products We Have Tested Has A Huge Discount On Amazon Prime Day
Save $160 on this Alphard Club Booster V2, a device which is designed to turn your push cart into a remote controlled one
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rickie Fowler's Driver Has 15% Off This Amazon Prime Day - I Like The Sound Of That
Fowler is one of the most recognized names on the professional circuit, with his driver now 15% off this Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Need Some New Golf Balls? Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Are On Sale This Prime Day
A soft-feeling golf ball that delivers all-round performance, the Callaway Hex Soft golf balls are a must try for any high handicapper!
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Three Excellent Wilson Golf Package Sets Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Looking to get into the game of golf? Then these package sets from Wilson could be perfect for you
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
These Excellent Strata Package Sets Are At The Lowest Price We've Seen On Amazon Prime Day
Strata produce some of the best package sets for those new to golf looking to improve their game.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Get Up To 28% Off TaylorMade Putters Right Now At Amazon
Save up to 28% on these incredible TaylorMade putters in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Matt Cradock • Published