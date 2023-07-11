Act Fast! Precision Pro Rangefinders Have Up To 23% Off Right Now

Whether you're an experienced golfer or a mid-range handicapper, using a laser rangefinder can be a great way to remove the guesswork from your game and get an accurate yardage for the target ahead of you.

However, as many players know, some of the best rangefinders on the market certainly do not come cheap, and that can put a lot of players off buying them. The good news is that it's Amazon Prime Day and we're bringing you two deals on a pair of Precision laser rangefinders that you do not want to miss out on.

Precision NX7 Golf Rangefinder

(Image credit: Precision)

The first point to be made about the Precision NX7 is how many extras you actually get for your money. A number of the best budget rangefinders provide the basics but, with the NX7, you are offered a no-cost lifetime battery replacement, a 90-day no-hassle return, trade-in allowances and a manufacturer's defect warranty within the first two years of ownership. All of that for under $160!

Along with the extras, Precision have clearly thought about the design and looks. It is very sleek and, thanks to the black and green colorway, it stands out against other models on the market. Importantly though, along with the streamlined shape, is the grippy rubber for when you are zapping the target. The material is tacky and very easy to grasp, with the feel allowing you to keep still when aiming at the flag or hazard.

Aesthetically, the NX7 ticks all the boxes and, when it comes to accuracy, Precision claim it is precise to within one yard. The range is 650 yards, which is plenty, with the Target Acquisition technology locking on to your target for you, even if you have shaky hands. The main standout though is something that you will often find in the best golf GPS, with the NX7 possessing Slope Functionality, which allows yardage for undulations and terrains. Although this has to be switched off in tournament play, it is handy for practice rounds and games with your buddies.

Precision NX7 Laser Rangefinder | 20% off at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $159 Save an incredible 20% on this NX7 Laser Rangefinder, which comes with an array of features and sleek aesthetics.

Precision NX9 Slope Laser Rangefinder

(Image credit: Amazon)

The other model available is the Precision NX9 Slope Rangefinder, which you could say is the more technology-packed version. Firstly, it has several new features available and is one of the most simple rangefinders to use on the market.

Featuring a number of the same aspects as the NX7, like Pulse Vibration Technology, its range is up to 900 yards, which means it could be used for other activities as well as golf. It also has 6x magnification, which will allow you to clearly show the targets set out ahead, with the slope tool once again available to hone in on the yardages. What's more, this laser comes with the same warranties and guarantees as the NX7.

Aesthetically, it has the same sleek look as the NX7, but the NX9 also comes with a silver magnetic grip on either side, which you can use to stick it to the metal struts on your golf cart. That means no more fussing with your bag or rangefinder case during your round.