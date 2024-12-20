9 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Golfers… And Many Are On Offer!
If your struggling for gift ideas, here's a selection that golfers will be happy to receive
With just under a week to go until the big day, are you panicking to find a gift for a golfer in your life? Don’t worry, as I’ve scoured the internet to find a selection of gifts and some of them are heavily discounted. From best golf rangefinders, best hats to best golf bags and best golf shoes, I’m sure you’ll be able to find something that fits the bill. And despite it being last minute, we have noticed a lot of retailers with very fast shipping indeed so buying now should mean your gift will arrive before the big day, especially if you have Amazon Prime! Happy shopping!
Combining value for money with exceptional performance, the Blue Tees Series 3 Max rangefinder could prove the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one - or yourself!
Blue Tees are a relatively new brand in the crowded area of rangefinders but have made a splash with some of their high quality but budget friendly options. Their standout in the Series 3 which a faultless user experience with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss.
Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder Review
If you are looking for something simple that works well, the S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed on a black and white screen. The S12 is also very versatile and isn't chunky like some other golf GPS watches meaning you can wear it seamlessly on and off the golf course. You can usually find this watch at a discount as well, which heightens the undeniable value.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Anyone that plays winter golf will be so happy to receive these portable electric hand warmers. I’m a fair-weather golfer, but these might even tempt me to get out there if they allow me to still feel my hands on the club!
They heat up within 3 seconds, there are 3 levels of heat to choose from, and can be used for up to 15 hours before needing to be recharged. They come with a12-month warranty and aside from helping to make winter golf more pleasurable, they also relieve Raynaud’s symptoms. Also it may be a small thing to consider here, but there are several cool colors to choose from, ranging from black, to green, to champagne.
No need to worry about sizing for this visor, as one size fits all, and you can’t go wrong with the color choice, as the pink model, as well as the white finish, will match any outfit. It’s available in a variety of plain colors, but this one also has crystal detailing, which is a stylish add-on to a plain color. It clips around your head for a secure fit and has a concealed magnet, which comes with a ball marker.
We particularly like this one as it has a wide and long curved peak for maximum protection, and the lined absorbent toweling ensures comfort. An excellent gift idea if you just need a little extra something.
Ecco has been designing premium golf shoes for nearly 25 years and I cannot rate the spikeless Women’s Biom C4 highly enough, as one of the best women's golf shoes. If you know the shoe size of the female golfer in your life, act fast as they are currently on offer in 7 different colorways.
You will be hard pushed to find a more comfortable golf shoe, and in terms of performance the outsole has three different sections that combine to provide impressive traction, stability and support.
Read our full Ecco Women’s Biom C4 Golf Shoe Review
This is a great stocking filler if you know someone that is a fan of golf caps. I really like the simple, yet chic design, a simple heart shape incorporating the brand’s three stripes. It comes in white or black and one size will fit most women.
It does have a back strap should you need to adjust for a perfect fit. Like the Surprizeshop visor, in my opinion, white is a very safe bet to ensure a happy golfer on Christmas morning.
One of the best putting mats on the market, this one is ideal for golfers whose home course has medium to fast putting greens. It rolls at approximately 10 on the stimpmeter and is a great putting mat to help you work on pace control. There are alignment tools dotted out at 1ft intervals on this 6ft mat and the cross you can see at the back of the mat is ideal for helping with keeping a straight, back-and-through putting stroke.
Read our full PuttOut Putting Mat Review
Another product on offer is this special edition cart bag in a heathered fabric designed to inspire US golfers to ‘Play With Pride’. There are 10 spacious pockets that feature navy lining with white stars and there’s also a US flag patch on the side of one of the apparel pockets. (There are other colors available of this bag as well).
For a cart bag, It’s lightweight, coming in at 10lbs and the 14 club dividers allow easy access. Overall, the symmetrical design provides golfers with optimal organization on either side of a cart.
You can never have enough socks, they’re on my Christmas list! This sock from FootJoy features DrySof moisture control technology that helps lift moisture and vapor off the skin, allowing for a drier, more comfortable sock.
Also, the arch support and the fully cushioned sole adds to overall comfort and the roll tab ensures the sock doesn’t slip. If you know anything about FootJoy, you know the quality of its products is always excellent, and the same can be said about these socks.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
-
-
Golf Rules Quiz! Building A Stance, Sprinkler Heads and GUR
Golf Monthly offers up another multiple-choice quiz on the Rules of Golf. How much do you know about free drops and putting green repair work? Give it a try…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Suspended Penge Says Betting Breach 'A Genuine And Honest Mistake'
Marco Penge says he takes full responsibility for breaching DP World Tour betting rules, but insisted it was "a genuine and honest mistake" on his part
By Paul Higham Published
-
Cobra DS-ADAPT Irons vs Cobra DS-ADAPT Max Irons: Read Our Full Head-to-Head Verdict
New game-improvement Cobra irons have arrived, but which set will suit your game the best, the DS-ADAPT or DS-ADAPT Max?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
These Are The 9 Gifts Golfers Actually Want For Christmas...
From wedges to putters, training aids to golf shoes, these gifts will keep any golfer entertained over the winter months and ready for the season ahead.
By Luke Friend Published
-
The Most Used Golf Ball Brand On The PGA Tour Currently Has Some Excellent Deals On It's Top Models
Having tested every model in the current range, Titleist's golf balls are some of the best in the business, no wonder they are used so much on Tour...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
My New Favorite Golf Apparel Brand Has The Coolest Collaborations, And You'll Love Them Too
Malbon have made waves in the golf industry over the past few years and their collabs with different brands have been part of the reason for their success
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Struggling To Think Of Golf Gift Ideas Before Christmas? I've Picked Out The 10 Best Stocking Fillers For Golfers
If you need some smaller golf gift ideas, then you have come to the right place as I have collated 10 of my top picks all golfers will love
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For 2025? Here Are 15 Great Deals!
Christmas is a great time for a golf ball restock, and in this piece, we've hunted out some of the best golf ball offers available right now
By David Usher Published
-
Got A Golf Holiday Planned In 2025? Protect Your Clubs With One Of These Discounted Travel Bags
Don't let some heavy-handed airline staff ruin your golf holiday, invest in a travel bag that will protect your clubs from anything.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
You Can Now Buy TAG Heuer Golf Watches At PGA TOUR Superstore, And Boy Do I Want One!
TAG Heuer golf watches are as premium as it gets in the golf space, and I cannot stress enough how much I want one...
By Sam Tremlett Published