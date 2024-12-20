9 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Golfers… And Many Are On Offer!

Anyone that plays winter golf will be so happy to receive these portable electric hand warmers. I’m a fair-weather golfer, but these might even tempt me to get out there if they allow me to still feel my hands on the club!

They heat up within 3 seconds, there are 3 levels of heat to choose from, and can be used for up to 15 hours before needing to be recharged. They come with a12-month warranty and aside from helping to make winter golf more pleasurable, they also relieve Raynaud’s symptoms. Also it may be a small thing to consider here, but there are several cool colors to choose from, ranging from black, to green, to champagne.