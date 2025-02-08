'He Did Change My Mind' - Brandel Chamblee Explains LIV Golf Rethink After Round Of Golf With US President Donald Trump
The Golf Channel lead analyst explained a round of golf with Trump made him rethink his previously critical stance on LIV Golf
Ever since the emergence of the LIV Golf in 2022, Brandel Chamblee has been one of its fiercest critics and the Saudi regime that finances it.
The Golf Channel lead analyst has weighed in on everything from the unique format of the circuit's tournaments, which he described as “laughable,” to the decisions of players to join it.
Even after it was announced that rival the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf had open discussions on a way to reunite the men’s elite game, Chamblee was unwavering, describing the 6 June 2023 news as “one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf.”
Chamblee later admitted that he hoped the deal would go through the sake of the PGA Tour, and he has now revealed that a round of golf with President Trump softened his stance further.
Earlier in the week, the PGA Tour released a statement confirming that commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott had met with Trump in an effort to conclude the deal.
Speaking at the WM Phoenix Open, Chamblee explained that he felt it was inevitable Trump would have a say in the discussions given his interest in the power struggle at the top of the game, which he had outlined to Chamblee during their round together.
He said: “I felt like it was inevitable after the election. You know, I had the pleasure of playing with President Trump last year and almost every single hole when we would putt out, he would want to come over and talk to me about LIV Golf, about Saudi’s involvement in the game of golf, and he was so magnanimous about our differences.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Brandel Chamblee after speaking to Donald Trump about LIV and the PGA Tour:“Of course I understand why we need Saudi Arabia as a partner” Wow. Just, wow. Listen to this full clip!@ProGolfCritic pic.twitter.com/niPA9iIPt6February 7, 2025
“At one point he said, 'Look, I know you and I differ in this opinion but hear me out.' He said Yasir [Al-Rumayyan], the gentleman who runs LIV and heads the PIF. He said, 'Yasir loves golf more than you do and more than I do.' Now, that’s hard to believe because President Trump plays a lot of golf and I’m crazy about it, but he was serious. He was like, he loves golf that much.
“They have $32 trillion worth of oil underneath that sand and they really have to diversify their economy. He said they are all in on this and they are not going anywhere.”
Chamblee then explained that Trump persuaded him to consider the big picture. He explained: “As the round progressed, he would want to talk almost every hole about LIV and about the Saudi involvement, how excited he was for Saudi Arabia. Geopolitical issues aside, of course, of course I understand why we acquiesce and need Saudi Arabia as a partner in the Middle East.
“My issues were about the human rights concerns about how golf was at some point, I felt, like going to have to apologize for some issue, and he was like: 'Just look farther into the future, it’s going to be good for Saudi Arabia, it’s going to be good for the PGA Tour, it’s going to be good for LIV.'
“And at the end of the day, did I agree with him? No, but I’ve got to say, he made strong points all day long. He was, I wouldn’t say adamant about it, but he was as opinionated on one side of it as I was. I was happy to listen to him. I was grateful for the conversation all day long at the end of it I will say that he did change my mind.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Historic Golf Open Set For Huge Format Change Following Criticism
The tournament, which featured men's and women's events taking place on the same courses concurrently, will have a more conventional format from now on
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Narrowly Misses Out On PGA Tour Card At WM Phoenix Open
The Florida State junior needed a birdie at the 18th on Friday to guarantee his card, but it wasn't to be
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Narrowly Misses Out On PGA Tour Card At WM Phoenix Open
The Florida State junior needed a birdie at the 18th on Friday to guarantee his card, but it wasn't to be
By Mike Hall Published
-
5 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The WM Phoenix Open
Some familiar names made it to the weekend at TPC Scottsdale, but for other high-profile players, there was disappointment after they missed the cut
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Lee Westwood Involved In Bizarre Rules Incident At LIV Golf Riyadh
After being in contention in Riyadh, Westwood made a costly error at the 16th whereby he played the wrong ball after finding it in the creek
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Confirmed For Genesis Invitational Return
The 15-time Major winner will make his first start of the year next week at Torrey Pines
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Boss Gives His Verdict On President Trump's Involvement In Merger Talks
New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil says he's "very happy" US President Donald Trump is getting involved in talks to settle the deal with the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rickie Fowler Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open
The American pulled out of the event at TPC Scottsdale prior to round two, having carded a three-over 74 on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pro Golf Under The Lights - Is LIV Riyadh A Gimmick Or A Game-Changer?
Our writers discuss whether LIV Golf Riyadh being played under the lights was a failed experiment or a great idea for the future
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Never Say Never' - Ian Poulter Gives His Thoughts On Ryder Cup Return
Ian Poulter could not rule out a Ryder Cup return, saying "things change quickly" amid talk of Donald Trump helping move the PIF-PGA Tour talks along
By Paul Higham Published