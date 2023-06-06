'One Of The Saddest Days In The History Of Professional Golf' - Brandel Chamblee
The Golf Channel analyst revealed that he was 'hugely disappointed' by the recent LIV Golf/PGA Tour merger news
After it was announced that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have come together to “unify the game of golf, on a global basis," Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee has stated that the move is "one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf."
Speaking on the Golf Channel just hours after the news was released to the public, the American gave his views, with Chamblee not holding back, stating that he was "completely shocked" and "hugely disappointed."
“One of the saddest days in the HISTORY of professional golf” - Brandel Chamblee pic.twitter.com/XNMkZ46eSXJune 6, 2023
The analyst has been very outspoken on his views of the LIV Golf League, with Chamblee previously calling out Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson's involvement in the Saudi-backed circuit. Back in October, the former PGA Tour winner stated: "It’s lost on them (Mickelson and Norman) that they’re working for a dictator and dictators are notoriously good at manipulating people to the incremental change it takes to get to tyranny."
Now, less than a year on, the three Tours have merged and, once again, the American has not held back on his opinion, explaining that: "When I first heard about it, I was completely shocked. After the shock sort of ebbed away, I was hugely disappointed."
He went on to add: "I think this is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf. I do believe the governing bodies, the entities, the professional entities have sacrificed their principles for profit.”
Previously, Chamblee has also called out Claude Harmon III for being happy to "profit from the evil" by defending LIV Golf. What's more, Chamblee was also involved in a tense exchange with Brad Faxon following the PGA Championship, an event which was won by LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka.
Discussing the subject of whether Koepka could be involved with the American Ryder Cup side, Faxon explained that the: "USGA will let those same exempt players already play. The PGA of America runs the Ryder Cup. I don't think this has anything to do with... They're not playing for money at the Ryder Cup, they are playing for their country, if they're American."
Following the point, Chamblee repeated the line "they're playing for their country", with the 60-year-old then adding: "There's a certain sense that the Europeans are playing for their Tour". Following the repetition, Faxon then delivered the line "they're playing golf", before an awkward silence then ensued.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Full Swing Producer Reveals Filming Took Place During Merger Announcement
Full Swing producer, Chad Mumm, revealed that cameras were indeed rolling when the historic merger was announced
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Good For The Game' - Jack Nicklaus Backs PGA Tour Merger With LIV Golf
The 18-time Major winner has given his backing to the merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf
By Mike Hall • Published