Zurich Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Teams in this Week’s Field
The Zurich Classic starts this Thursday in Avondale, Louisiana. Johnny Covers shares his top five team rankings for the Zurich Classic.
The PGA Tour returns this week to the New Orleans area for its annual team event, the Zurich Classic. Located at TPC Louisiana, the course has hosted this event for the past six years. In this year’s edition, 16 of the top 50 in the world are in the field, with the (pair of) winners competing for a $2.485 million top prize to split amongst them.
With the different format, the field is also largely expanded, featuring 80 teams of two players each, with the top 33 teams (and ties) advancing to play the weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the course they’ll be competing on and my power rankings heading into this unique event
Zurich Classic Odds
|Teams
|Odds
|Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay
|+300
|Collin Morikawa / Max Homa
|+900
|Sungjae Im / Keith Mitchell
|+1200
|Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim
|+1400
|Sam Burns / Billy Horschel
|+1400
|Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala
|+2000
|Taylor Montgomery / Kurt Kitayama
|+2200
|Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark
|+2500
|Victor Perez / Thomas Detry
|+2800
|Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin
|+2800
Zurich Classic Course - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
The Par 72 Pete Dye-designed course comes in 200+ yards above the Tour average at 7,425 yards and is one of the longest on Tour each season. It also features plenty of hazards on both sides of the fairways, as accurate drivers will be more rewarded than guys who simply crush the ball.
Zurich Classic Power Rankings
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (+850) (Bet $100 to collect $950) Get the best Schauffele/Cantlay odds at DraftKings (opens in new tab)
Even at this price, it’s tough to look away from this one, with both guys finishing in the top four last week. Playing together last year, they had two rounds at 60 or under.
Max Homa/Collin Morikawa (+900) (Bet $100 to collect $1,000) DraftKings has the best Homa/Morikawa odds (opens in new tab)
Ball striking city with this duo. Max Homa is coming off a missed cut last week as well and will be eager to get after it early and often.
Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Head to DraftKings for the best Kim/Kim odds (opens in new tab)
Hard not to love a team with two guys who have already won this season. Friends off the course, the chemistry shouldn’t hurt either.
Sam Burns and Billy Horschel (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Get the best Burns/Horschel odds at DraftKings (opens in new tab)
It’s well documented, if by nothing else his results, that Billy Horschel loves this event. A winner here in 2018, he’s now joined by the red-hot Sam Burns who is coming off a statement win in Austin a few weeks ago.
Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy (+3500) (Bet $100 to collect $3,600) Head to DraftKings for the best Dahmen/McCarthy odds (opens in new tab)
These odds seem long for this spot, but these two guys’ strengths complement each other well coming into this event. If Joel Dahmen can get his putter going, know his drive will be there early and often.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
