Zurich Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Teams in this Week’s Field

The PGA Tour returns this week to the New Orleans area for its annual team event, the Zurich Classic. Located at TPC Louisiana, the course has hosted this event for the past six years. In this year’s edition, 16 of the top 50 in the world are in the field, with the (pair of) winners competing for a $2.485 million top prize to split amongst them.

With the different format, the field is also largely expanded, featuring 80 teams of two players each, with the top 33 teams (and ties) advancing to play the weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the course they’ll be competing on and my power rankings heading into this unique event

Zurich Classic Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Odds Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay +300 Collin Morikawa / Max Homa +900 Sungjae Im / Keith Mitchell +1200 Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim +1400 Sam Burns / Billy Horschel +1400 Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala +2000 Taylor Montgomery / Kurt Kitayama +2200 Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark +2500 Victor Perez / Thomas Detry +2800 Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +2800

Zurich Classic Course - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

The Par 72 Pete Dye-designed course comes in 200+ yards above the Tour average at 7,425 yards and is one of the longest on Tour each season. It also features plenty of hazards on both sides of the fairways, as accurate drivers will be more rewarded than guys who simply crush the ball.

Zurich Classic Power Rankings

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (+850)

Even at this price, it’s tough to look away from this one, with both guys finishing in the top four last week. Playing together last year, they had two rounds at 60 or under.

Max Homa/Collin Morikawa (+900)

Ball striking city with this duo. Max Homa is coming off a missed cut last week as well and will be eager to get after it early and often.

Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (+1400)

Hard not to love a team with two guys who have already won this season. Friends off the course, the chemistry shouldn’t hurt either.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel (+1400)

It’s well documented, if by nothing else his results, that Billy Horschel loves this event. A winner here in 2018, he’s now joined by the red-hot Sam Burns who is coming off a statement win in Austin a few weeks ago.

Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy (+3500)

These odds seem long for this spot, but these two guys’ strengths complement each other well coming into this event. If Joel Dahmen can get his putter going, know his drive will be there early and often.