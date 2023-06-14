US Open Winner Odds Surge: Get a +300 Odds Boost on Any Golfer at DraftKings
Claim the US Open odds surge from DraftKings Sportsbook and boost any golfer's odds by +300, at this week's U.S. Open.
It is time for the 2023 U.S. Open, and to mark this momentous major week, DraftKings Sportsbook are offering a +300 U.S. Open Odds Surge to all users, new and old!
That's right. It doesn't matter if you are a new user or someone who already holds a DraftKings Sportsbook account, you can opt-in to this U.S. Open Odds Surge promotion, and lock in a +300 odds boost on your favorite U.S. Open bet.
For those of you that do not yet have a DraftKings account, now is the time to jump on board, because thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker, we have locked in a bet $5, get $200 DraftKings promo code.
What this means is, you can bet $5 on your favorite golfer this week and get an instant $200 bonus, just for betting on the event! So CLICK HERE to lock in a guaranteed 40-1 win on the U.S. Open, and then opt-in for a +300 odds boost on your next bet.
If you already have an active DraftKings account, and just need to know more about the US Open Odds Surge promotion, read on below.
How To Claim a +300 Odds Boost Ahead of the U.S. Open With DraftKings
To claim a +300 Odds Boost on the U.S. Open, just follow these simple steps.
1) CLICK HERE, where you will either head to the login page if you already have an account or sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account
2) If you are signing up for a new account, you will receive a $200 instant bonus, just for signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and betting $5 on a U.S. Open outright
3) Now that you have either logged in or signed up for a new account, you just need to head to the 'Promos' section on the DraftKings Sportsbook site
4) Opt-in for the 'U.S. Open Odds Surge' promotion
5) Now bet on any golfer, and receive boosted odds on the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Brooks Koepka, as +300 is added to the current odds, thanks to this all-user promotion.
Updated Odds on Your Favorite Golfers When You Claim the DraftKings U.S. Open Odds Surge
Now that you have opted in for your +300 odds boost at the 2023 U.S. Open you will win bigger on any of your favorite golfers. The odds displayed below are the odds you will see on DraftKings Sportsbook now, as you have opted in for the big odds boost.
- Scottie Scheffler - Was +600 (Now +900)
- Jon Rahm - Was +900 (Now +1200)
- Brooks Koepka - Was +1200 (Now +1500)
- Rory McIlroy - Was +1600 (Now +1900)
- Patrick Cantlay - Was +1600 (Now +1900)
- Xander Schauffele - Was +1800 (Now +2100)
- Viktor Hovland - Was +1800 (Now +2100)
New Users Lock in a $200 Bonus on Any Golfer at the U.S. Open
The above is great. Any DraftKings user can boost their favorite golfers by +300 and win bigger on the U.S. Open. The real reward is for new users who sign up for an account today though.
Claim this DraftKings promo code, and you will bet $5, get $200 instantly on your favorite U.S. Open outright pick this week.
That's right... If you are a new user, not only will can you boost the odds of your favorite golfer by +300, but you can also secure a 40-1 instant win with your first $5 bet on the event.
For example... If you bet on Scottie Scheffler this week, and he won, you would take currently only win $30! Do it after claiming this DraftKings promo code though, and you will win $230 in total! This is a great offer for new users and one that should absolutely be claimed!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
