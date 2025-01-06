Team Cup 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

The 2025 Team Cup is set to pit some of England and Northern Ireland's best golfers against many of the top talents from Continental Europe as Luke Donald ultimately prepares to try and help Team Europe win the Ryder Cup on American soil in September.

The three-day multi-format competition - formerly known as the Hero Cup - was introduced back onto the DP World Tour calendar by Donald and the European Tour in 2023 in order to give those not guaranteed a place in the forthcoming Ryder Cup a chance to experience a similar style of golf.

It paid dividends for the team in blue and gold as Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, and Nicolai Hojgaard all featured in both the Team Cup and the Ryder Cup - with Straka and Hojgaard triumphing twice.

But ahead of the 2025 iteration, a whole host of new faces are set to be introduced, as 12 of the 20 golfers are making debuts at the event.

Before the action begins on Friday, the Golf Monthly news team have selected which side we believe will come out on top as well as selecting the player we believe we score the most points.

Continental Europe celebrate lifting the Hero Cup in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAM CUP 2025: THE COURSE

Abu Dhabi Golf Club will once again host the Team Cup, having done so during the competition's inaugural running in 2023.

At a little over 7,600 yards from the back tees, it is a long layout but hosts wide fairways and receptive greens as well as testing players with plenty of water and sand in among the desert landscape.

Designed by Peter Harradine in 1998, it opened in 2000 and has hosted 16 editions of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, though not since 2021 when the decision was made to move over to Yas Links.

As well as possessing an excellent championship course, Abu Dhabi Golf Club is the home of the Falcon Clubhouse - an instantly recognizable building designed by Diar Consult. Construction began in 1995 and took three years to complete, ultimately offering a clear view of both the 9th and 18th holes from all three floors.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club's 18th hole and Falcon Clubhouse (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAM CUP PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2023 Continental Europe 14.5 - 10.5

TEAM CUP BETTING ODDS

All below odds are via Bet365.com.



WINNING TEAM

Great Britain & Ireland (-175)

Tie (+1200)

Continental Europe (+175)

TOP COMBINED POINT-SCORER

Tommy Fleetwood (+750)

Tyrrell Hatton (+750)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+1000)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+1000)

Jordan Smith (+1000)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1200)

Aaron Rai (+1200)

Niklas Norgaard (+1200)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1200)

Matt Wallace (+1400)

Antoine Rozner (+1600)

Matthieu Pavon (+1600)

Paul Waring (+1800)

Justin Rose (+2000)

Tom McKibbin (+2000)

Matteo Manassero (+2000)

Romain Langasque (+2000)

Matthew Jordan (+2000)

Laurie Canter (+2500)

Francesco Molinari (+6000)

TEAM CUP BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WINNING TEAM: Continental Europe (+175)

I was fairly surprised to see GB&I listed as heavy favorites for the Team Cup when the Continental Europeans boast the Hojgaard twins, three other talented Danes and PGA Tour winner Mathieu Pavon.

GB&I has nine Englishman on its side including Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Wallace, though, so should be a tough team to beat who will be looking to avenge 2023's loss.

Still, I’ll back the underdogs to cause the upset thanks to the superb Hojgaards and a strong mix of young talent and established DPWT winners.

TOP POINT SCORER: Rasmus Hojgaard (+1000)

This is a tough category to pick but I’d say it’s difficult to look past Rasmus Hojgaard. He will be very keen to make a big impression after his twin brother Nicolai made his Ryder Cup debut without him in 2023. Making the team alongside his brother will surely be his number one goal this year, and a strong showing in Abu Dhabi could go a long way to convincing Luke Donald.

Rasmus beat Rory McIlroy to win the Irish Open last year and then came close to taking him down again in his runner-up finish at the DP World Tour Championship.

On the GB&I side, I’d pick Matt Wallace to have a strong week, as he’s another who is desperate to wear those European colors in New York this year.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WINNING TEAM: Continental Europe (+175)

Both teams feature a number of big names but, overall, I think Continental Europe edge it in terms of depth and current form. Obviously, we are coming off a winter break but, looking at the names playing, I feel that the obvious and stronger pairings also stand out more among Continental Europe.

In terms of scores, I believe it will be a close one, especially as Team GB&I boast the likes of the experienced Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton. But, with Europe littered with the Hojgaard twins, a number of DP World Tour winners from 2024, as well as a great mix of big hitters and pinpoint iron players, I think Continental Europe will just have the edge.

TOP POINT SCORER: Matt Wallace (+1400)

Although I'm backing Team Europe, I personally think the top point-scorer will either be Tyrrell Hatton (who won at this venue in 2021) or my pick, Matt Wallace. The Englishman is perfect for a Ryder Cup, with his intensity a bonus, and the fact he will want to prove a point following a number of near misses over the past few years.

At the end of 2024, Wallace finished with three top-20s, including a tie for third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a share of 11th at the DP World Tour Championship, so he has the form.

What's more, I've noticed that when his season begins on the DP World Tour he seems to get off to a good start. In 2023, he began his year on the European-based circuit by claiming two top-20 finishes in his first two events, hence why I believe he'll be one to watch this week.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WINNING TEAM: Great Britain & Ireland (-175)

As good as Continental Europe's side is, I just cannot see past the might of GB&I this week. And, apparently, neither can the bookmakers. With three of Team Europe's most recent Ryder Cup roster involved, plus the likes of Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace as legitimate shouts to join them at Bethpage Black in September, it's an extremely strong side that Justin Rose boasts in Abu Dhabi.

From a form point of view, I feel GB&I are in a much better position, too, with a couple of late-season winners involved as well as a few who achieved a lucrative PGA Tour card back in November.

TOP POINT SCORER: Tyrrell Hatton (+750)

Due to all 20 players competing in all five sessions, there is a good chance that multiple golfers return a 100% win ratio at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort. I fully expect one of those to be Hatton, given his prowess on his own ball - especially since the start of 2024 - and a decent record in alternate-shot golf at team events.

Later going unbeaten alongside Jon Rahm at the 2023 Ryder Cup, the Englishman triumphed with Tommy Fleetwood in one of his foursomes matches at the Hero Cup earlier that year before narrowly losing the other with Shane Lowry.

His singles clash with Antoine Rozner resulted in a 5&4 success for the LIV player, but his first fourball match - where he was partnered with Jordan Smith - also saw a tight defeat. Not too much needs to change for Hatton to lay a statement weekend down, and I think he could well do it.

HOW TO WATCH TEAM CUP 2025

USA (ET)

Friday, January 10 - (Fourballs): 3:00am - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- (Fourballs): 3:00am - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday/Saturday, January 10/11 - (Foursomes): 10:30pm - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- (Foursomes): 10:30pm - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, January 12 - (Singles): 1:30am - 7:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (GMT)