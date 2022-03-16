Steyn City Championship Golf Betting Tips 2022

South African domination of their own tournaments took a hit last week when three Europeans - Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Adri Arnaus and England’s Jordan Smith - fought out the MyGolfLife Open shootout at Pecanwood and the locals will be firing back when the circus moves an hour down the road to Steyn City.

We are midway between Pretoria and Johannesburg for the Steyn City Championship in South Africa’s largest playground, a leisure complex masterminded by insurance magnate Dale Steyn that’s four times the size of Monaco.

The Club at Steyn Park is, like Pecanwood, a Nicklaus design, even longer at 7716 yards (although at altitude not playing that length) with generous fairways, plenty of water to navigate and straight-forward, gently undulating greens.

Pecanwood produced birdies galore and we can expect more of the same from a slightly weaker field lacking Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk and Scott Jamieson from last week when 33/1 winner Larrazabal’s aggressive play yielded 27 birdies and an eagle.

World No. 74 Dean Burmester - one of only six in the field in the world’s top 100 - again heads the betting despite finishing only 18th on Sunday and we can again take him on with overseas opposition.

Jordan Smith, only a whisker away from landing Golf Monthly readers a 28/1 winner, was finishing runner-up for the second time after filling the same spot in the Ras al Khaimah Championship and impressed with his error-free golf at Pecanwood, posting only two bogeys. A repeat of his par-five performance - 14 birdies out of 16 over 72 holes - could see him go one better. It is a worry that it is getting on for five years since his lone victory in the European Open but there are question marks about everybody at this level.

One who rested last week, Shubhankar Sharma, will be raring to go, no doubt inspired by compatriot Anirban Lahiri’s sterling effort at the Players Championship where he led going into Monday’s final day.

Johannesburg is a city with positive mental associations for the Indian ace as it was at the 2017 Joburg Open that he made his European breakthrough. He followed second place to Thomas Pieters in Abu Dhabi with a solid 13th in Kenya and is primed to post his third tour success.

George Coetzee was top SA player just a shot out of the playoff last week (tipped here at 40/1) and the Pretorian, a five-time winner in Europe and 11 times successful on his own Sunshine circuit, is a menace to all in this neck of the woods.

One-time Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher hadn’t won since 2014 and been off the radar for a long while but has clearly found something because he has started 2022 with all guns blazing, his Ras al Khaimah second being followed by sixth at Pecanwood. The last of five tour wins came in South Africa and this fine driver often performs well there.

There are many more with solid chances: French newcomer Julien Brun and back-to-back Challenge Tour winner JC Ritchie continue in eye-catching form, Arnaus and Nacho Elvira went close on Sunday, Thriston Lawrence won the rain-shortened Joburg Open, Marcus Armitage had another good week, Ashun Wu is a recent winner … the list goes on.

I still believe Francesco Laporta and Laurie Canter can be winners and South Africans Justin Harding, Oliver Bekker, Daniel Van Tonder, Richard Sterne and, of course, Burmester have claims.

Maybe it’s Canter’s time. His Wentworth second to Billy Horschel in last year’s PGA and fourth at Valderrama would do the job here and 23rd at Pecanwood on Sunday was an encouraging warm-up. The 32-year-old from Bath is a past South African Amateur champion.

