Shriners Children's Open Picks, Predictions And Odds

The FedEx Cup Fall series continues this week in the form of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Remarkably, despite four more tournaments taking place after it this season, the Shriners Children's Open is the penultimate event on US soil as the PGA Tour takes a brief trip through Japan, Mexico, and Bermuda in the coming weeks.

Time is quickly running out for those looking to increase their eligibility or retain their Tour card, therefore plenty of golfers will be hoping to generate a season-defining performance in Sin City.

Tom Kim will be aiming for a historic three-peat as the Korean tries to put an eventful Presidents Cup and an inconsistent PGA Tour campaign behind him. Meanwhile, his recent teammate - Taylor Pendrith - and 2024 John Deere Classic winner Davis Thompson represent a couple of the strongest challengers to Kim's pursuit of a triple triumph.

In this article, a handful of the Golf Monthly team will share their favorite and outside picks for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and decide whether Kim is capable of winning this tournament three times in a row...

Shriners Children's Open Golf Betting Preview 2024: The Course

TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas will play as a 7,255-yard par-71 this week, featuring four par-3s and just three par-5s - the first of which does not arrive until the ninth.

Sat at around 2,700 feet above sea level, this Bobby Weed-designed layout is capable of producing some particularly low winning scores, with each of the six most-recent champions totally at least 20-under or better after four rounds.

2022 and 2023 champion Tom Kim is one of four player to jointly hold the tournament record with a 24-under, 260, total (2022) alongside Ryan Moore (2012), Webb Simpson (2013), and Sungjae Im (2021).

The site of Tiger Woods' first professional victory has Bermudagrass fairways and rough to complement its Bentgrass greens, and it meanders through arroyos and canyons as several water features make it a particularly eye-catching location for the PGA Tour's only stop in Nevada.

Shriners Children's Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2023 Tom Kim -20 (one stroke) 2022 Tom Kim -24 (three strokes) 2021 Sungjae Im -24 (four strokes) 2020 Martin Laird -23 (playoff - Matt Wolff, Austin Cook) 2019 Kevin Na -23 (playoff - Patrick Cantlay) 2018 Bryson DeChambeau -21 (one stroke) 2017 Patrick Cantlay -9 (playoff - Alex Čejka, Meenwhee Kim) 2016 Rod Pampling -20 (two strokes) 2015 Smylie Kaufman -16 (one stroke) 2014 Ben Martin -20 (two strokes)

Shriners Children's Open Betting Odds

The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tom Kim (+1200)

Taylor Pendrith (+2200)

Davis Thompson (+2800)

Beau Hossler (+2800)

Kurt Kitayama (+3000)

Seamus Power (+3300)

Tom Hoge (+3300)

Keith Mitchell (+3500)

Stephan Jaeger (+3500)

Cam Davis (+3500)

Eric Cole (+3500)

Matt McCarty (+4000)

Adam Hadwin (+4000)

Ben Griffin (+4000)

Jhonattan Vegas (+4500)

J.T. Poston (+4500)

Maverick McNealy (+4500)

J.J. Spaun (+4500)

Harry Hall (+4500)

Harris English (+4500)

Matti Schmid (+5000)

Doug Ghim (+6000)

Ryan Fox (+6000)

Andrew Novak (+6000)

Chan Kim (+6000)

Shriners Children's Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor Last time out: Picked Ben Griffin (T37th) and Garrick Higgo (MC) at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

FAVORITE: Adam Hadwin (+4000)

The Canadian is undervalued here in my opinion as he is somewhat of a course specialist. He was second here last year, T10th in 2022, T6th in 2021, T4th in 2019, and T10th in 2014. He has had an average season with a best finish of third at the Memorial so is certainly due another good week, and why not back at TPC Summerlin?

OUTSIDER: Matti Schmid (+5000)

Schmid is a birdie machine with the tools to go low this week after a brilliant fifth-place finish last week at Black Desert, his best result on a run of nine consecutive cuts made. The German was T26th last year, including a final round of eight-under-par, so has some good course experience too.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer Last time out: Picked Patrick Fishburn (MC) and KH Lee (T46th) at the Black Desert Championship.

FAVORITE: Taylor Pendrith (+2200)

Pendrith has already had the best year of his PGA Tour career in 2024, with his first victory and six top-10 finishes, but I believe he could double his win tally this week. Since his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May, Pendrith has made the cut in all but one of his 12 starts and has accumulated a staggering nine top-25 finishes, so arrives in sublime form.

His course form also strengthens his case, having made the cut in all three visits to TPC Summerlin and recording a best finish of T3rd in last year's edition. He ranks first in the field for Strokes Gained: Total (last three months) and in the top-six for ball striking, approach play and putting. At this price, he is the no-brainer selection for Bazza's banker!

OUTSIDER: Harry Hall (+4500)

Hall has been in the mix a lot over the past few weeks, on both sides of the pond, racking up five top-25 finishes in eight starts, including his first PGA Tour win. That run has seen him rise 100 places in the Official World Golf Rankings, now sitting just outside the top-100, and I am confident that trajectory will continue.

At this price, he seems to be the value play as he currently ranks 11th in the field for SG: Total (last three months) and is seeing improvements with his approach play into the green. His course form is appealing, with three attempts yielding three top-26 finishes and a best result of T8th in 2022.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer Last time out: Picked Beau Hossler (T11th) and Zac Blair (66th) at the Black Desert Championship.

FAVORITE: Eric Cole (+3500)

There's no denying that the former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has struggled for form in 2024 but, in his last five starts, he has three top-20 finishes, including a T16th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Having taken a week off, Cole heads to the event in Las Vegas refreshed and on a good run of form, plus, at this event last year, he finished in a share of third via a nine-under-par final round of 62, so he has game around TPC Summerlin. Certainly, he will be one to watch.

OUTSIDER: Matti Schmid (+5000)

Like Cole, Schmid has found some great form over the past few weeks, with the German claiming a T16th finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a solo fifth at last week's Black Desert Championship. In the final round of that tournament, he carded a nine-under 62, so he comes to Vegas off the back of a fine performance.

At last year's event, Schmid finished T26th and, with his game shaping nicely mid-way through the FedEx Cup Fall, he will be determined to have another strong result and help cement his PGA Tour status for next year, especially as he is still outside the top 100 in the standings.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer Last time out: Picked Seamus Power and Max McGreevy at the Black Desert Championship - both finished T11th.

FAVORITE: Cameron Davis (+3500)

Making his first FedEx Cup Fall appearance of the season and playing competitively for the first time since the BMW Championship in August, picking Davis is certainly a risk. However, the Australian has excellent upside in that he finished T7th here last season, he's yet to miss a cut in Vegas, and he has enjoyed strong putting weeks in three of his past five trips to TPC Summerlin.

OUTSIDER: Neal Shipley (+6500)

Probably more of a top-10 pick than a champion prediction, but Shipley could be set for an incredible week after Monday qualifying in a 6-for-1 playoff. The former Masters and US Open star amateur has been in great form of late - albeit mainly on the PGA Tour Americas. But I believe form is form wherever you play and Shipley could go on to surprise a few people this week.

How To Watch The Shriners Children's Open

USA (ET)

Thursday, October 17 - Round One: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round One: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, October 18 - Round Two: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Two: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, October 19 - Round Three: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)App)

- Round Three: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)App) Sunday, October 20 - Round Four: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

