Shriners Children's Open Betting Picks and Predictions

After a thrilling week in Jackson, Mississippi, the PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open. The Shriners has been a staple on the PGA Tour since 1993 and is played annually as part of the FedEx Fall swing. It is currently held at TPC Summerlin, which has been the sole host course for more than a decade now. There has been some fun history at this event, and it will always be remembered as where Tiger Woods recorded his first PGA Tour victory in 1996.

Tom Kim will return to defend his title, making his debut of the 2023-2024 season. He will be met by a worthy crop of challengers, including Ludvig Aberg, who will look to build upon a playoff loss last week at the Sanderson Farms. Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Nicolai Hojgaard, Cameron Davis, Eric Cole, Adam Schenk, Emiliano Grillo, and Nick Taylor highlight a solid group of contenders looking to make their mark in the Sin City.

Shriners Children's Open Course Preview

TPC Summerlin was designed in 1993 by Bobby Weed and Fuzzy Zoeller, plays as a par 71, and tips out to just 7,255 yards on the scorecard. There was a significant re-design in 2018 where many of the bunkers were relocated to account for players hitting the ball far longer. This felt like an active attempt to discourage the bomb-and-gauge approach that we have seen be deployed at many similar PGA Tour courses, although we can litigate just how effective those efforts were. Outside of one extremely windy year in 2017, PGA Tour have generally torn this course to shreds, but that is not necessarily because this track can be over-powered. Extremely wide playing corridors and benign greens mitigate much of the advantage that elite drivers have and allow players of all shapes and sizes to compete here.

Last year, TPC Summerlin played as the sixth-easiest course on the PGA Tour, and the year prior, it ranked as the third-easiest. The Weed/Zoeller design features the third-easiest set of par fours on Tour and the seventh-easiest set of par fives. The par threes do provide a bit of pushback, playing as the second, third, fourth, and 12th-hardest holes on the course. If players can navigate the four par threes in even par, birdie opportunities await. Seven par fours tip out between 400 and 450 yards, which explains the large plurality of short-iron approach shots. The three par fives are a cakewalk as well, with all three playing to a scoring average of 4.62 or lower and featuring over a 40% birdie rate. Even the 13th hole, which measures over 600 yards, can be reachable and features a 41% birdie rate.

Ultimately, you'll be hard pressed to find an easier, more straightforward course on the PGA Tour. The golf course plays so short due to the altitude, and the fairways are some of the easiest to hit on the entire PGA Tour. A rather simple rule of thumb here is that the player who makes the most five to 15 footers will be the last man standing. With that being said, TPC Summerlin does feature some of the more predictive history on Tour, so there is something to be said for a comfortability with desert golf and a precise command over distance control in altitude.

TPC Summerlin Key Stats

Strokes Gained Total: Easy Scoring Conditions

Long-Term Proximity 100-150 yards

Opportunities Gained

Shriners Children's Open Outright Picks

Adam Schenk (+4000) (Bet $100 to collect $4,100) DraftKings has the best Adam Schenk odds

I’m not sure if I would define it as a breakout season, but Adam Schenk really came into his own last year. The 31-year-old made it all the way to East Lake for the Tour Championship, and completely held his own against the best players of the season, finishing ninth while gaining six strokes on approach. After a short off-season, Schenk now returns to a golf course where he has already recorded four top-20 finishes in six appearances, including a third and a 12th in his last two appearances. Last year, Schenk gained over seven strokes ball-striking at TPC Summerlin, and we will be hard pressed to find a player in the field who possesses a stronger track record at the Weed/Zoeller design. The course fit makes sense on paper as well, as Schenk is one of the best Bent-grass putters and overall iron players in this entire field. After a number of close calls last season, this is the perfect spot for Schenk to finally get over the hump.

Andrew Putnam (+5000) (Bet $100 to collect $5,100) Head to FanDuel for the best Andrew Putnam odds

Andrew Putnam is another player who put together a quietly impressive 2022-2023 season. He will not be making his season debut, as we last saw Putnam at the Fortinet Championship where he missed the cut. The disappointing Fortinet result was misleading however, as Putnam gained four strokes ball-striking, while uncharacteristically falling victim to a shaky putter. Now Putnam returns to a golf course where he has already put together three top-20 finishes in six appearances, including an 11th and a 12th in his last two starts where he gained over three strokes ball-striking in both occurrences. The 34-year-old also feels incredibly comfortable on these greens, as he has gained over two strokes putting in each of his last four appearances, including 9.4 in 2019. This should not come as a surprise, as Putnam is one of the best Bent-grass putters in this field, and he also ranks top-10 in overall approach play, strokes gained total in easy scoring conditions, and good drive percentage. Coming off the missed cut in Napa, this is an ideal buy-low spot for one of the strongest course fits in this field.

