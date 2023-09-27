Ryder Cup 2023 Odds: How to Bet on the Ryder Cup | Europe vs. USA

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The biggest golf event remaining in 2023, will see Team Europe host Team USA, as the former look to win back the Ryder Cup.

After a humiliating defeat for Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021, Captain, Luke Donald and his 12 European Ryder Cup stars will be looking for revenge on home soil.

No matter how good Team USA looks, they have always struggled at Ryder Cups in Europe, and are looking to win for the first time on European soil, since 1993.

2023 Ryder Cup Odds - Who are the Favorites for victory in Rome?

Right now Team USA are favorites to win the Ryder Cup again, but as the event draws closer, the momentum is with Europe in the betting market.

Most sportsbooks now see this as a level playing field, and cannot decide which team should be favored.

When it comes to the best odds on Oddschecker though, Team USA are +100 with BetMGM and Team Europe are +125 with DraftKings.

This means USA are being given a 50% chance of winning, and Europe a 44.4% chance, so it only continues to get tighter in the betting market.

2023 Ryder Cup Preview

Since their big victory in 2021 and continued good play since, Team USA have been heavy favorites to win again in Europe, but there has been a shift in expectations, as the week drew closer.

Now, the momentum is fully with the European team, all of which played at Wentworth a couple of weeks ago, in the BMW PGA Championship.

7 of the 12 European Ryder Cup members finished inside the top 10 at that last event, with Tyrrell Hatton coming closest to victory.

With only Max Homa and Justin Thomas playing since the Tour Championship, it has been a case of out of sight, out of mind for the American team, other than Brooks Koepka, who played on LIV last week.

This, and the repeated good performances from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, has led to many suggesting the Europeans are favorites on home soil.

Has the market overreacted? In terms of strength in depth, the USA team is still stronger at the bottom half of the team, but the top six on the European team are a match for USA. It is set to be a close affair, but it is hard to bet against the home team on European soil, especially with the form they are in.

Ryder Cup Pairing Predictions

The first order of business when it comes to the Ryder Cup starting on Friday, is knowing who is going to play with who, and in what format. We will kick off the week with Foursomes, and those pairings will be announced by Luke Donald and Zach Johnson on Thursday evening UK time.

The Americans look fairly easy to pair up, given their experience as a team.

Scottie Scheffler will likely be paired with Match Play winner, Sam Burns.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay look set to continue their partnership.

The same is likely for Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, so right away you have three obvious pairings.

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa look an easy pairing to make, as they have played together before as a team, and are both Cali golfers.

Then it comes to making pairings from Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman.

If the practice round pairings are anything to go by, Fowler will play with Harman, and Koepka with Clark.

For Team Europe it is harder.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton look likely to be paired together, and Rory McIlroy could be paired with Tommy Fleetwood out of the gate, looking at the practice pairings.

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland look likely to be paired up, as do Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, and then the rest looks open. Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick look a possible pairing, but what will be done with Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard remains to be seen.

Ryder Cup Picks and Predictions

Here are some picks I like for the 2023 Ryder Cup, with a short rationale for each.

Max Homa to be Top USA Points Scorer (+1000) - I can see Max Homa playing a big part in this Ryder Cup, and with a very obvious pairing alongside Collin Morikawa, who played well on his Ryder Cup debut last time, he looks set for a heavy workload. Homa is one of the in-form players on the team and has played most recently, so looks likely to be busy.

Rory McIlroy to be Top European Points Scorer (+500) - If Rory McIlroy is going to start his week with Tommy Fleetwood that is a great sign. Both have strong experience in the Ryder Cup, and it means Rory isn't expected to carry a rookie. Almost a certainty to play all five sessions, you can hang your hat on Rory to win this market.

Europe Day 1 Winner (+120) - Europe have led after day one both of the last two home Ryder Cups and I expect them to make a quick start on Friday, as they send out their best players to put blue on the board early.