RBC Canadian Open Odds and Betting Preview

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open is set to get underway from a new course at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. We’ve only seen a handful of winners at this event since 2016, including Rory McIlroy, who leads all golfers in the field at +450 to win outright for the third consecutive time. It’s a feat that has yet to be achieved elsewhere this season, while no one has won the RBC Canadian Open three straight times in over a century.

McIlroy had a share of the lead at The Memorial Tournament last weekend before imploding with numerous bogeys down the stretch. He is equipped with some of the most potent skills, primarily his driver, but finding greens in regulation and putting have been weaknesses for the Irishman this season. This leads to opening up the outright winner conversation with other golfers in the field at this non-Designated event, scheduled one week before the season's third major at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Several English and Irish golfers are in the mix at the top of the outright odds leaderboard right now, including Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose. Whether it’s due to their sharp irons, strong drivers, or precise putting ability, the RBC Canadian Open is a great opportunity for anyone competing in this field to rack up the winning purse, FedExCup points, and momentum entering the season's third major.

Let’s review the current betting odds, course overview, previous winners, and some relevant betting stats before digging into the top players to bet for the outright winner during the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Before we get into our picks for the RBC Canadian Open, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. We have teamed up with OddsChecker to ensure that you turn $6 into $400 worth of guaranteed bonuses, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 RBC Canadian Open selections this week.

RBC Canadian Open Betting Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Rory McIlroy +450 Tyrrell Hatton +1200 Sam Burns +1200 Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 Cameron Young +1400 Corey Conners +1800 Shane Lowry +1800 Justin Rose +1800 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Sahith Theegala +3000 Keith Mitchell +3500 Byeong Hun An +3700 Matt Kuchar +4000 Adam Hadwin +4000 Nicolai Hojgaard +4500 Adrian Meronk +4500 Adam Svensson +5000 Ludvig Aberg +6000 Nick Taylor +6000 Eric Cole +7500

2023 RBC Canadian Open Betting Preview

Previous Winners

2022 - Rory McIlroy (-19)

2021 - Cancelled

2020 - Cancelled

2019 - Rory McIlroy (-22)

2018 - Dustin Johnson (-23)

2017 - Jhonattan Vegas (-21)

2016 - Jhonattan Vegas (-12)

Relevant Betting Stats

Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green

Strokes Gained Approaching the Green

Strokes Gained Putting

Sand Save percentage

Scrambling

Course Layout

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play as a par 72 at 7,264 yards. It’s a new course and the 37th venue to host the RBC Canadian Open. While there won't be near as many water hazards to worry about, most of the fairways are doglegged, with greens that tend to run on the smaller side of average. Dozens of sand bunkers strategically placed in the doglegged sections of the fairways and flanking the smaller greens means that ball striking will be the desired skill set to possess for players seeking red scorecards.

Water isn't introduced until the 9th hole; sand bunkers and tall rough are placed at some of the most difficult breaks in the doglegged fairways, creating problematic lies for errant tee shots and approach shots alike. Of course, if the putter is hot, there will be fewer problems for golfers who are better at scrambling than finding greens in regulation. A lot of the par 4s and par 5s run shorter than other courses we've seen lately, but shorter length doesn’t always mean lower scores. Getting it up and down, manufacturing birdies, and achieving par breakers will be the recipe for success.

Top Players To Bet For Outright RBC Canadian Open Winner

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Head to Bet365 for the best Matt Fitzpatrick odds

I love Matt Fitzpatrick’s game and how it fits at a course like Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Fitzpatrick has four T10 finishes this season, including an outright at the RBC Heritage event a few weeks ago. Plus, he’s ranked 34th in total strokes gained putting, 32nd tee-to-green, and 35th off-the-tee. He has a strong driver and is a top-25 scrambler so he can get up and down with the best of them. Fitzpatrick logged a T10 finish at this event in 2022, so I like his odds at 14/1. Don’t fret over a slow start, as the Englishman tends to find his rhythm during the weekend. You can compare the best value on this Matt Fitzpatrick pick via OddsChecker.

Justin Rose (+1800) (Bet $100 to collect $1,900) FanDuel has the best Justin Rose odds

Another Englishman I like at this event is Justin Rose. We’ve seen the 42-year-old golfer dominate at times this season. He collected an outright win at Pebble Beach back in February, and his four previous finishes entering this event are T16, T25, T9, and T12. Remember, most of these came during Majors or Designated events, so in a weaker field with an extra week to rest and prepare, I love betting Rose’s outright odds at 20/1. Still, need convincing? Rose is ranked 12 in total strokes gained, 23rd tee-to-green, 20th approaching the green, and 31st strokes gained putting. I love a quality scrambler, which Rose certainly is, so let’s ride on his 18/1 odds before they shorten.

Adam Hadwin (+4000) (Bet $100 to collect $4,100) Go to DraftKings for the best Adam Hadwin odds

I haven’t looked at Adam Hadwin much this year, but I like the picture that the stats paint. The 35-year-old Canadian will be teeing off to attempt to bring the RBC Canadian Open trophy back to a native Canadian for the first time in nearly seven decades. Hadwin only has one outright win, which came at Valspar in 2017, so he’s long overdue for a win. He’s currently going through a bit of a rough stretch, with MC, T34, and T40 in his last three starts, but Hadwin is solid when it comes to strokes gained, ranking 39th total, including fifth in scrambling from the rough and sixth putting inside of ten feet. It’s a long shot at 40/1, especially since Canadians tend to come up short in this event, but I feel good about Hadwin’s ability to make a run this week. Sprinkle a bit on his 40/1 odds, and let’s see where it takes us. Check Oddschecker for the best odds comparison on Adam Hadwin to win the RBC Canadian Open outright.

Eric Cole (+7500) (Bet $100 to collect $7,600) For the best Eric Cole odds go to DraftKings

We’re really digging into the value of this slate by recommending Eric Cole at 90/1 odds. The 34-year-old has not won a PGA Tour event since turning pro in 2009, but Cole is heating up with a few T25 finishes in his last couple of outings. I like Cole for his game and how it aligns with the potential rigors of Oakdale. He’s ranked 31st in total strokes gained, including 25th around the green and 28th strokes gained putting. While Cole’s driver tends to be a liability, along with finding greens in regulation, he ranks 17th in scrambling, so he can make up for a bad approach shot with a nice short game workaround and on the greens. We saw Kurt Kitayama earn his first outright win at a similar number earlier this year in a Designated event, so it’s not crazy to sprinkle on Cole’s generous 75/1 outright odds ahead of Thursday’s opening round.