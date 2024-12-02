PIF Saudi International Betting Picks, Odds and Predictions

The Asian Tour has almost reached its conclusion, with only one event remaining in the 2024 season - the PIF Saudi International at Riyadh Golf Club.

The Saudi International is event 21 of the year, while it also doubles up as the 10th and final International Series tournament on the calendar.

John Catlin has already secured the Asian Tour's full Order of Merit title, but that does not come with a spot in the LIV Golf League. However, the player who tops the 10-event International Series Rankings earns a place in the PIF-backed circuit next term, providing they are not already a member.

More than 40 LIV players are in action this week alongside the large stable of Asian Tour golfers, and there is a $5 million total prize purse on the line as well.

A few of the Golf Monthly team have noted down a couple of players who we each believe will be contending for the title on Saturday. Read on to discover who they are...

Abraham Ancer with the PIF Saudi International trophy in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL 2024: THE COURSE

The Saudi International will take place at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time in 2024, with each of the first five editions of this tournament hosted by Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, around 100km north of Jeddah.

Riyadh Golf Club will play as a 7,411-yard par-71 this week with typical characteristics of Middle Eastern golf - wide fairways with undulating topography and sandy waste areas, plus man-made lakes and streams that ensure players must retain control at all times.

Opened in 2005, RGC's standout holes include the 681-yard par-5 second with strategically positioned bunkers, a narrow approach and lush vegetation and the short par-3 eighth which is guarded by water on all sides and occasionally features a daunting crosswind.

It has never hosted this event before, but RGC has welcomed some of the best female players on the planet as part of the Aramco Team Series as well as the Saudi Open on the Asian Tour earlier this year.

A general view of Riyadh Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL GOLF PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2023 Abraham Ancer -19 (two strokes) 2022 Harold Varner III -13 (one stroke) 2021 Dustin Johnson -15 (two strokes) 2020 Graeme McDowell -12 (two strokes) 2019 Dustin Johnson -19 (two strokes)

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL GOLF BETTING ODDS

The odds to win outright are via BetMGM

Tyrrell Hatton (+550)

Joaquin Niemann (+700)

Patrick Reed (+1200)

Sergio Garcia (+1600)

Marc Leishman (+1600)

Louis Oosthuizen (+1600)

Cameron Smith (+1600)

Dean Burmester (+1800)

Lucas Herbert (+2500)

David Puig (+2500)

Peter Uihlein (+2500)

Abraham Ancer (+2800)

John Catlin (+2800)

Talor Gooch (+2800)

Dustin Johnson (+2800)

Anirban Lahiri (+4000)

Sebastian Munoz (+4000)

Carlos Ortiz (+4000)

Thomas Pieters (+4000)

Cameron Tringale (+4000)

All other players are priced at +5000 or higher

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL GOLF BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Louis Oosthuzien (+1600)

The 2010 Open champion began with a 66 in Qatar last week and followed it up with three under-par rounds to finish T3rd. It’s a continuation of his fine form that saw him finish sixth in the LIV Golf League individual standings this year after two runner-up finishes, including one in Saudi - albeit at a different course to this week’s host.

He also had a runner-up on the Asian Tour in February and had a further five top-eight finishes in LIV Golf. And don’t forget he won twice on the DP World Tour in December last year so could well go and bag another trophy around a similar time.

OUTSIDER: Luis Masaveu (+20000)

The talented Spaniard has only recently turned pro after a fine amateur career that saw him reach the US Amateur semi-final, make the cut at this year’s Open and also secure a Challenge Tour card via the Global Amateur Pathway ranking.

Masaveu was T9th in Qatar last week where he finished four back of second place after three fine rounds and a stumble with a five-over 76 in round three. He can definitely challenge for a top-10 again this week.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Lucas Herbert (+2500)

Herbert arrives in Saudi Arabia following two weeks of solid golf back home, finishing in a tie for fifth place at the Australian Open last time out. His last two Asian Tour events have yielded a third and a 10th-place finish, and a recent win at the NSW Open further exemplifies the solid form he is now showing on a consistent basis.

After a slow start to his LIV season, Herbert finished with three consecutive top-10s to round off the calendar of events, and with a third place finish in this event last year I can see the Australian going close again at a decent price.

OUTSIDER: John Catlin (+2800)

John Catlin has dominated the Asian Tour in 2024, winning twice and accumulating three runner-up finishes to win the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.

One of those victories was the Saudi Open, an event played on this week's course, where he shot a 62 and a pair of 66s on his way to the title. He is a prolific winner on the Asian Tour, who has also banked a top-10 in almost 20% of his starts at this level.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: David Puig (+2500)

The Spaniard comes into the event in really good form, claiming six top-20s in his last six starts. Amongst those results included a third and fourth-place finish so, on form alone, I fancy Puig to perform well in Saudi.

What's more, looking at the golf course, it appears to be rather generous and, with length not an issue either, it'll be down to whoever can produce the most birdies.

Checking out Puig's stats on the LIV Golf circuit, he ranks fourth for birdies made per round (4.5), while his putting average puts him fifth. All of this means he is in fine shape to contend throughout the week.

OUTSIDER: Eugenio Chacarra (+6600)

I've gone with another Spaniard here and Puig's former Fireballs GC teammate, Eugenio Chacarra. As of writing, he doesn't have a spot on the LIV Golf circuit for 2025 but, with a big week, will certainly catch the eyes of those present.

Admittedly, he didn't start 2024 well, but - in the past few weeks - he has carded a top-five finish in last week's International Series Qatar event, while a tie for 14th the week prior shows his game is trending in the right direction. The likelihood is that Chacarra knows he will have to perform to help his LIV Golf cause, so why can't it happen at the season finale?...

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Joaquin Niemann (+700)

Following a top-25 and a top-10 on the DP World Tour recently, Niemann has shaken off any rust he may have built up after the LIV Golf League campaign ended with a couple of good results.

He also loves this area of the world, with a win in Saudi Arabia at LIV Golf Jeddah in March, a solo third in Oman the week prior, and a T4th in Dubai in January. His ridiculous length off the tee will certainly not do his chances any harm, either, and a clean week with the putter will likely make him one of the players to beat.

OUTSIDER: Ben Campbell (+5000)

While much of the attention and pressure will be on John Catlin this week - the man in third on the International Series Rankings - New Zealander Campbell can sneak in through the back door unnoticed and steal the LIV Golf spot away with another good finish.

Since winning the International Series Morocco back in July, Campbell has been trending in the right direction and is able to boast finishes of T4th, T6th, and second in three of his past four starts. His solid all-around game is perfectly capable of clinching another strong result - one which could change his life forever.

HOW TO WATCH SAUDI INTERNATIONAL GOLF 2024

USA (ET)

Wednesday, December 4 - Round One: 3:30am - 8:30am (NBC Sports App & Website)

3:30am - 8:30am (NBC Sports App & Website) Thursday, December 5 - Round Two: 3:30am - 8:30am (NBC Sports App & Website)

3:30am - 8:30am (NBC Sports App & Website) Friday, December 6 - Round Three: 3:30am - 8:00am (NBC Sports App & Website)

3:30am - 8:00am (NBC Sports App & Website) Saturday, December 7 - Round Four: 3:30am - 8:00am (NBC Sports App & Website)

UK (GMT)