PGA Tour Odds: How to Bet on the Scottish Open
OddsChecker's, Tom Jacobs is here with a guide on how to bet on the Scottish Open, ahead of this week's co-sanctioned, PGA Tour event.
It is time for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, where 8 of the top 10 are in the field this week, taking the opportunity to prepare for the Open Championship next week.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy head the betting as is typical, week in and week out, disrupted normally only by Jon Rahm, who is skipping this week.
In this how to bet on the Scottish Open guide, provided by OddsChecker, we are going to look at the latest odds, promos, and bets for this week's event, and give you plenty of ways to make more money betting on the co-sanctioned event this week.
Scottish Open Odds - Who are the Favorites for This Year's Scottish Open?
The first point of call when it comes to betting on a PGA Tour event, is to check out the latest odds. At the Scottish Open this week, there are seven players who are +2000 and shorter in the market, and we are here to tell you where is best to bet them this week!
Here are the best odds for each player at the top of the Scottish Open market.
Scottie Scheffler (+700) - Get the best Scottie Scheffler Odds at FanDuel
Rory McIlroy (+900) - Get the best Rory McIlroy Odds at Bet365
Patrick Cantlay (+1400) - Get the best Patrick Cantlay Odds at BetMGM
Xander Schauffele (+1400) - Get the best Xander Schauffele Odds at FanDuel
Tyrrell Hatton (+1800) - Get the best Tyrrell Hatton Odds at Pointsbet
Viktor Hovland (+1800) - Get the best Viktor Hovland Odds at DraftKings
Rickie Fowler (+2000) - Get the best Emiliano Grillo Odds at PointsBet
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy continue to pick themselves at the top of the market, whilst Xander Schauffele returns in solid form, as he looks to defend his title.
The top of this odds board looks very familiar at the Scottish Open, with Rickie Fowler positioning himself among the elites again, after his recent win at the Rocket Mortage Classic.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open Preview
Now that you know the best odds for the favorites this week, and also have access to the very best Scottish Open promos on the market, it is now time to look at who can win.
This is a modern links test that doesn't necessarily test you in the same way some of the Open Championship courses do, but by the same token, can certainly get tricky on Sunday, when the wind gets up.
Last year was the first time the event was co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour, and the top 10 was dominated by PGA Tour regulars, so that is something to keep in mind this week.
Will Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy finally get over the line again this season, or will players like Tyrrell Hatton or Tommy Fleetwood be rewarded for their solid play this season?
Scottie Scheffler Odds
Scottie Scheffler is a best price of +700 to win the Scottish Open, and that makes a ton of sense when you consider his elite ball striking, his status as World No.1, and the fact he has finished T12 or better in all but one event this season, dating back to last October.
Scheffler has finished T5 or better in his last six-straight events, two of which were major championships, and he will now take on some Scottish links golf.
Rory McIlroy Odds
Despite him not being at his very best, Rory McIlroy has still finished inside the top 10 in his last five straight starts, including his 2nd place finish at the U.S. Open and his 7th at the PGA Championship.
He hasn't played the Scottish Open much over the years, but he is an Open Championship winner, and returns to the course he won the Claret Jug at in Hoylake next week.
Scottish Open Picks and Predictions
We like Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) to win this week at the Scottish Open.
Fleetwood has had multiple chances to win this season, including when T3 at the Valspar Championship, and more recently when he lost to Nick Taylor in a playoff in Canada.
He now returns to the Renaissance Club where he lost in a playoff to fellow Englishman, Aaron Rai in 2020, and last year returned to finish 4th, despite a slow start.
