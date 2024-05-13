PGA Championship 2024 Betting Preview And Picks

The second Major of the season is already upon us as the PGA Championship returns to Valhalla 10 years after Rory McIlroy lifted the Wanamaker Trophy and the last of his four Majors.

And after storming to another victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, will a return to the scene of that last Major success help McIlroy finally end that drought? Will impending fatherhood stop Scottie Scheffler from even turning up? And is Brooks Koepka primed to go back-to-back, again?

All three men lead the betting and all three of them head into the 2024 PGA Championship on the back of a win, so this could be a brilliant shootout.

Let's have a look at the latest odds and best bets for the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 PGA Championship latest odds

(Best prices via oddschecker)

9/2 - Scottie Scheffler

- Scottie Scheffler 17/2 - Rory McIlroy

- Rory McIlroy 16/1 - Brooks Koepka

- Brooks Koepka 18/1 - Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele

- Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele 20/1 - Jon Rahm

- Jon Rahm 28/1 - Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau

- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau 33/1 - Max Homa

- Max Homa 40/1 - Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Joaquin Niemann

- Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Joaquin Niemann 45/1 - Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

Who is the best bet to win the PGA Championship?

We usually have a quality winner from this high-quality field so we're talking about the top end of the market really - Jimmy Walker is the only one of the last 10 winners to neither be a multiple Major champion or World No.1.

Scottie Scheffler was the red-hot favourite to win a second Major in a row but saw his priced eased ever so slightly to 9/2 following McIlroy's win at Quail Hollow.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scheffler's been out on his own this year, winning four of his last five tournaments including The Masters, he chased home Brooks Koepka in second in last year's PGA Championship and also has a T4 and T8 over the last four renewals so he could not have more going for him.

BUT, wife Meredith has still not given birth so even if Scheffler does make it to the first tee, he might be called away for the birth or may be in no fit state to compete in a Major. Either way, at his price he's just too short to back under the circumstances.

Can Rory McIlroy win at Valhalla again? (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are huge positives about Rory McIlroy too, returning to the scene of his fourth Major a decade ago on the back of recent wins in New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry and at his favourite hunting ground Quail Hollow.

He's been cut to 17/2 after that dominant Wells Fargo win, as he showed he can still blow a field away when he gets on a hot streak - and if he can combine that explosiveness with cutting out the big numbers then he's in business.

McIlroy was T7 last year and eighth the year before so has recent PGA form, and he'll be absolutely bouncing into Valhalla after back-to-back wins - which incidentally is exactly how he arrived a decade ago after winning The Open and WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2014.

McIlroy will be a popular bet, but still available at about double his odds is defending champion Brooks Koepka - who can be backed at 16/1 and also arrives on the back of a tournament win.

While McIlroy has had to wait a decade, Koepka is just 12 months on from his fifth Major and he just loves defending a Major championship - doing so in the 2017/18 US Open and the 2018/19 PGA Championship.

The five-time Major champion is a different animal in the big events, which he shapes his entire season around, and he has absolutely no problem handling the pressure of defending - it can be a slight negative betting-wise but in fact he prefers the role of fighting off challengers to his crown.

He said his game was struggling then picked off a LIV Golf victory in Singapore - similar to last year's LIV Golf Orlando victory just before lifting the Wanamaker at Oak Hill.

Having Scheffler, McIlroy and Koepka all in contention on Sunday would be epic and Brooks is certainly not one to back down from a challenge, and the more he gets fired up the better he seems to play. At the price he's the man to go for.

Who are the best each-way PGA Championship bets?

Can home field advantage inspire Justin Thomas? (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't totally count them out of course, but Jon Rahm was poor at Augusta and Ludvig Aberg has a knee problem so they'd be negatives for them, while Xander Schauffele will be a big each-way shout at 18/1.

Collin Morikawa must be the most underrated two-time Major champion about, and 28/1 is not bad for a man who has won two Majors wins from just 17 attempts and a further six top 10s - and just went close at The Masters.

From further down the list, Max Homa is 35/1 after also going close at Augusta and Tommy Fleetwood is 45/1 after also knocking on the door, but at the same price local boy Justin Thomas is worth worth a look.

The Louisville native could be inspired by home field advantage, and his two previous PGA Championship wins have come not too far away at Quail Hollow and Southern Hills so he can obviously operate well in the area.

Of the really big prices, Shane Lowry's confidence is back, he played at the PGA here in 2014 (T46), has two top-eight finishes in the last five and was T12 last year. And at 90/1 could give us a run.

And finally, there's a huge difference in the prices on Nicolai Hojgaard, from 80/1 up to 160/1 in some places - with the latter surely far too big for the young Dane who made more birdies than anyone else at The Masters.

He was right in the thick of things at Augusta and showed great character to respond after following a run of five straight bogeys in this third round with a double on the first on Sunday.

He also carded a quadruple bogey seven on the 12th but still made three more birdies to eventually finish T16 - but if he can just clean up some of those big numbers he can contend again at a whopping price.