Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds and Betting Data: Fade Jordan Spieth?

The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am is here and the betting data continues to move as bettors look for the golfers with the best value. Today, we will be going over the Pebble Beach odds and betting data. The outright winner odds are huge at most sportsbooks, sitting at over +1000 for every golfer. Matt Fitzpatrick leads the way in the current Pebble Beach odds, followed by Jordan Spieth.

Odds movement is a prevalent thing in the betting world, especially in golf. Golf odds typically move more than other sports because of how high the odds are. For example, there aren't many other sports where we can get a guy like Jordan Spieth to win an event for +1200. His Pebble Beach odds sat at +1000 on Monday, but have now moved to +1200. There could be multiple reasons for that, including bettors fading him in favor of others. Let's break it down with the latest Pebble Beach odds movement.

If you like any of these golfers to win the tournament, get that bet in as soon as possible. These odds will be killed once the tournament officially starts.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds Movement

Swipe to scroll horizontally How have the odds shifted? Golfer Monday Wednesday Jordan Spieth +1000 +1200 Matt Fitzpatrick +1000 +1100 Viktor Hovland +1100 +1200 Seamus Power +1900 +2500 Tom Hoge +2000 +2500 Maverick McNealy +2000 +2500 Andrew Putnam +2500 +3500

As we can see from the Pebble Beach odds, they continue to shift in just days. With the event starting soon, it's not surprising to see the odds moving this much. After day one, these odds won't look similar to what they did before the event. There are a few interesting names that deserve to get some love in terms of who you're going to be betting on. Jordan Spieth's Pebble Beach odds at +1200 feels too good to be true. Putting .2u ($20) on that could profit $240. Even the Matt Fitzpatrick odds surprise me. At +1100, his value is also way too good to pass up.

None of the golfers that we previewed in the latest Pebble Beach odds had their line move in favor of them, which is interesting. Tom Hoge also went from +2000 to +2500, even with plenty of people backing him. From what it seems like when seeing other bettors' picks, some believe he's the best longshot pick.

My longshot Pebble Beach bet would be Tom Hoge. Hoge has +2500 odds, which would be an incredible payout if he wins the event.

With this unbelievable welcome offer, new users will bet $5, and get $200 guaranteed on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, locking in a 40-1 winner before the event even starts. Just CLICK HERE or on the "Win $200" button below to unlock this exciting $200 bonus, just for betting $5 on your favorite Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop pick!

There will be 156 golfers at the tournament, so picking the outright winner is much more difficult than it looks. Even if you decided to bet $20 on each of the favorites in the Pebble Beach odds, there's a good chance that won't be profitable and a longshot golfer wins the event. We've seen this happen plenty of times, especially in a tournament as big as this one. Due to that, betting on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be much more difficult than it looks.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Public Betting

Swipe to scroll horizontally Where are the bets going? Golfer Percentage of Bets Andrew Putnam 8.15% Matt Fitzpatrick 4.5% Maverick McNealy 4.35% Seamus Power 4.31% Nate Lashley 4.2% Tom Hoge 3.76% Justin Suh 3.69% Chesson Hadley 3.43% Russell Knox 3.39% Brandon Wu 3.02% Jordan Spieth 2.95%

The Pebble Beach public betting data isn't surprising, as most bettors are going to back the best golfers in the world. However, there are some interesting Public Beach betting picks that the public is backing. The one golfer that seems to be the big hit is Andrew Putnam with 8.15% of bets placed on him. With the way the Andrew Putnam Pebble Beach odds look, putting $20 on him to win isn't a bad idea. He currently has +3500 odds, which would be a $720 payout.

Brandon Wu is an interesting name, considering he hasn't won a PGA event yet. That doesn't mean he can't win one here as he's won countless other tournaments, but seeing nearly 3% of bets on him is a bit surprising. Given his +12500 odds, bettors see value there and that certainly makes sense.

There are other Pebble Beach bets that can be profitable as well, including Justin Suh, Nate Lashley, and others. One surprising public betting data piece is Jordan Spieth only having 2.95% of bets placed on him.

I would like to bring up one thing about the Pebble Beach betting data, which is the fact that the public doesn't always get these picks right. Remember that when placing your bets ahead of the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.