Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds and Betting Data: Fade Jordan Spieth?
The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-AM odds continue to move as bettors look for value. Jon Conahan is here to break down the Pebble Beach betting data.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am is here and the betting data continues to move as bettors look for the golfers with the best value. Today, we will be going over the Pebble Beach odds and betting data. The outright winner odds are huge at most sportsbooks, sitting at over +1000 for every golfer. Matt Fitzpatrick leads the way in the current Pebble Beach odds, followed by Jordan Spieth.
Odds movement is a prevalent thing in the betting world, especially in golf. Golf odds typically move more than other sports because of how high the odds are. For example, there aren't many other sports where we can get a guy like Jordan Spieth to win an event for +1200. His Pebble Beach odds sat at +1000 on Monday, but have now moved to +1200. There could be multiple reasons for that, including bettors fading him in favor of others. Let's break it down with the latest Pebble Beach odds movement.
If you like any of these golfers to win the tournament, get that bet in as soon as possible. These odds will be killed once the tournament officially starts.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds Movement
|Golfer
|Monday
|Wednesday
|Jordan Spieth
|+1000
|+1200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1000
|+1100
|Viktor Hovland
|+1100
|+1200
|Seamus Power
|+1900
|+2500
|Tom Hoge
|+2000
|+2500
|Maverick McNealy
|+2000
|+2500
|Andrew Putnam
|+2500
|+3500
As we can see from the Pebble Beach odds, they continue to shift in just days. With the event starting soon, it's not surprising to see the odds moving this much. After day one, these odds won't look similar to what they did before the event. There are a few interesting names that deserve to get some love in terms of who you're going to be betting on. Jordan Spieth's Pebble Beach odds at +1200 feels too good to be true. Putting .2u ($20) on that could profit $240. Even the Matt Fitzpatrick odds surprise me. At +1100, his value is also way too good to pass up.
None of the golfers that we previewed in the latest Pebble Beach odds had their line move in favor of them, which is interesting. Tom Hoge also went from +2000 to +2500, even with plenty of people backing him. From what it seems like when seeing other bettors' picks, some believe he's the best longshot pick.
My longshot Pebble Beach bet would be Tom Hoge. Hoge has +2500 odds, which would be an incredible payout if he wins the event.
With this unbelievable welcome offer, new users will bet $5, and get $200 guaranteed on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, locking in a 40-1 winner before the event even starts. Just CLICK HERE or on the "Win $200" button below to unlock this exciting $200 bonus, just for betting $5 on your favorite Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop pick!
There will be 156 golfers at the tournament, so picking the outright winner is much more difficult than it looks. Even if you decided to bet $20 on each of the favorites in the Pebble Beach odds, there's a good chance that won't be profitable and a longshot golfer wins the event. We've seen this happen plenty of times, especially in a tournament as big as this one. Due to that, betting on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be much more difficult than it looks.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Public Betting
|Golfer
|Percentage of Bets
|Andrew Putnam
|8.15%
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4.5%
|Maverick McNealy
|4.35%
|Seamus Power
|4.31%
|Nate Lashley
|4.2%
|Tom Hoge
|3.76%
|Justin Suh
|3.69%
|Chesson Hadley
|3.43%
|Russell Knox
|3.39%
|Brandon Wu
|3.02%
|Jordan Spieth
|2.95%
The Pebble Beach public betting data isn't surprising, as most bettors are going to back the best golfers in the world. However, there are some interesting Public Beach betting picks that the public is backing. The one golfer that seems to be the big hit is Andrew Putnam with 8.15% of bets placed on him. With the way the Andrew Putnam Pebble Beach odds look, putting $20 on him to win isn't a bad idea. He currently has +3500 odds, which would be a $720 payout.
Brandon Wu is an interesting name, considering he hasn't won a PGA event yet. That doesn't mean he can't win one here as he's won countless other tournaments, but seeing nearly 3% of bets on him is a bit surprising. Given his +12500 odds, bettors see value there and that certainly makes sense.
There are other Pebble Beach bets that can be profitable as well, including Justin Suh, Nate Lashley, and others. One surprising public betting data piece is Jordan Spieth only having 2.95% of bets placed on him.
I would like to bring up one thing about the Pebble Beach betting data, which is the fact that the public doesn't always get these picks right. Remember that when placing your bets ahead of the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Jon Conahan is an Editor and Analyst for OddsChecker and has been covering all major sports since 2019. He is a 2022 graduate of the Bellisario School of Journalism at Penn State University and previously played D1 baseball.
-
-
Cost Of Golf To Continue To Rise - Survey Confirms
The 2022/23 Members and Proprietary Golf Clubs Survey reveals some sobering figures for golf fans
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am DFS Picks and Targets
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am DFS Picks and Targets
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
FanDuel Promo Code: $3000 No Sweat First Bet on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Claim the FanDuel promo code below, and you will unlock a $3000 No Sweat First Bet on this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prop Picks: Back Nick Taylor To Shine Again
This week, the PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Tom Jacobs is here to provide some of his favorite prop picks for this event.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds and Betting Preview: Can Jordan Spieth or Matt Fitzpatrick Win as the Favorites?
This week's stop on the PGA Tour comes to us at Pebble Beach as we prepare for the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. There are many big names in the field, but Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds favor Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick to win.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Claim the DraftKings promo code now, and you will bet $5, get $200 on this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks and Predictions: Look for Erik Van Rooyen, Will Gordon to Find Success
The PGA Tour hosts a Pro-Am event held at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Golf handicapper Andy Lack is here to break down the tournament and give us his early picks.
By Andy Lack • Published