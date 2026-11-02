Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Follow The Form Line In First Playoff Event

The Abu Dhabi Championship kicks off the season-ending playoff series on the DP World Tour, but who is our resident betting expert backing at Yas Links?

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Yas Links, host venue of the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026, with the Bazza&#039;s Best Bets logo in the top left
A strong field assembles for the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026... but who is Baz backing?
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The DP World Tour has been the star of the professional golf world for a couple of months now, ever since the Tour Championship bought a close to the traditional PGA Tour season, but this is the week where things really heat up.

A strong field descends on Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi Championship, the first of two season-ending playoff events, with the opportunity to reach the DP World Tour Championship.

Plenty of big names are battling it out for PGA Tour cards and many will believe they have a chance of lifting the trophy at the Earth Course next week, but who is our resident betting expert backing for success in Abu Dhabi? Let's find out...

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Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 Betting Tips

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A headshot of Golf Monthly Instruction Writer Barry Plummer, taken just off the first tee at Sand Moor Golf Club
Tips by...
Baz Plummer

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Eugenio Chacarra To Win @ BetMGM

Eugenio Chacarra is taking the season-long Race To Dubai by the horns and showing no signs of letting go.

He currently sits in first place, ahead of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, and it's not hard to see why when you look at his recent form.

The Spaniard has won three DP World Tour titles since June of this year, including one in India just two starts ago, making him one of the hottest golfers on the planet right now.

He has also gone close to adding more trophies to the cabinet, finishing runner-up in Madrid and third in Paris - both of which also came in his last four starts.

Statistically, he fits the bill at Yas Links. Chacarra ranks 21st for driving accuracy, 13th for greens in regulation and 6th for par-5 scoring in 2026 - which tees him up perfectly to go well at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Sometimes the most obvious choice is the right choice, so I can't look past the incredible form and confidence this player has moving into the business end of the season.

Eugenio Chacarra celebrating winning the DP World India Championship 2026

Eugenio Chacarra is the hottest golfer on the planet right now

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Jacob Skov Olesen @ BetMGM

Jacob Skov Olesen is another player who is arriving to the finish line at a sprint.

In his last 10 DP World Tour starts, Jacob Skov Olesen has finished runner-up at the British Masters, fourth at the Open De Espana and 6th at the Corales Puntacana.

Alongside those highlights, he has finished inside the top-11 on six out of those 10 starts, exemplifying the quality and consistency that he demonstrates.

I particularly like the performance at the Corales Puntacana as there is some crossover between the two venues from a correlation perspective, which immediately put another big tick in his box.

Olesen has played this event once before, finishing in a tie for 23rd - but I can see him improving on that based on his recent efforts.

Incredibly, he is yet to win on the DP World Tour in his career... but there's no time like the present.

Jacob Skov Olesen preparing to hit a drive at the Open De Espana 2026

Jacob Skov Olesen chases a first DP World Tour win and has a great chance at Yas Links

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to four winning tips, four runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 18 top-5s.

Elliott chases in second, with two wins, three runner-up picks and a series of top-10 finishes, while Jonny currently occupies the bronze medal position.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but is having a great end to the season and is arguably the most in-form tipster over the past four tournaments.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

  • Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)
  • Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.
  • The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.
  • Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

Bazza&#039;s Best Bet Logo

GM Tipster Challenge

1st: Baz - 1362

2nd: Elliott - 1539

3rd: Jonny - 1666

4th: Matt - 1810

(Points inclusive of Genesis Championship 2026)

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Golf Monthly Best Bets Column: Record Of Winners (Since Jan 2025)

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025

+6000

Matt Cradock

Sami Valimaki

RSM Classic 2025

+5500

Jonny Leighfield

Patrick Reed

Dubai Desert Classic 2026

+4000

Elliott Heath

Cameron Young

Players Championship 2026

+3500

Baz Plummer

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open 2025

+3500

Elliott Heath

Shane Lowry

Amgen Irish Open 2026

+2500

Baz Plummer

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational 2025

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Haeran Ryu

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

+2000

Baz Plummer

Matt Fitzpatrick

FedEx Open De France 2026

+2000

Baz Plummer

Matt Fitzpatrick

DP World Tour Championship 2025

+1600

Matt Cradock

Matt Fitzpatrick

Valspar Championship 2026

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

David Puig

BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

Cameron Young

Cadillac Championship 2026

+1400

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield/Elliott Heath

Chris Gotterup

John Deere Classic 2026

+1200

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship 2025

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Ben Griffin

World Wide Technology Championship 2025

+1200

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK 2025

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia 2025

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters 2025

+650

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

DP World India Championship 2025

+650

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship 2025

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Rory McIlroy

Amgen Irish Open 2025

+400

Jonny Leighfield
Baz Plummer
Baz Plummer
Commercial Content Editor

Working closely with internal and external stakeholders, Baz oversees the end-to-end journey of commercial projects at Golf Monthly.

When wearing his editorial hat, Baz contributes to the features section of the website and produces a weekly column, titled 'Bazza's Best Bets'.

A consistent user of AimPoint, recent inductee to the 'break 90 club' and lambaster of slow play - Baz has strong opinions and plenty of relatable high-handicap anecdotes.

Baz is a member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, where he can be found tirelessly pursuing a respectable handicap.

Baz is currently playing:

Driver: Benross RS Max

Woods: Benross RS Max 5W and 7W

Hybrid: Benross RS Max 4H

Irons: Benross RS300 in 5-7 and RS200 in 8-GW

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 60 and Cobra Snakebite 56

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

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