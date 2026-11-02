Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Follow The Form Line In First Playoff Event

The DP World Tour has been the star of the professional golf world for a couple of months now, ever since the Tour Championship bought a close to the traditional PGA Tour season, but this is the week where things really heat up.

A strong field descends on Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi Championship, the first of two season-ending playoff events, with the opportunity to reach the DP World Tour Championship.

Plenty of big names are battling it out for PGA Tour cards and many will believe they have a chance of lifting the trophy at the Earth Course next week, but who is our resident betting expert backing for success in Abu Dhabi? Let's find out...

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Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Eugenio Chacarra To Win @ BetMGM

Eugenio Chacarra is taking the season-long Race To Dubai by the horns and showing no signs of letting go.

He currently sits in first place, ahead of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, and it's not hard to see why when you look at his recent form.

The Spaniard has won three DP World Tour titles since June of this year, including one in India just two starts ago, making him one of the hottest golfers on the planet right now.

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He has also gone close to adding more trophies to the cabinet, finishing runner-up in Madrid and third in Paris - both of which also came in his last four starts.

Statistically, he fits the bill at Yas Links. Chacarra ranks 21st for driving accuracy, 13th for greens in regulation and 6th for par-5 scoring in 2026 - which tees him up perfectly to go well at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Sometimes the most obvious choice is the right choice, so I can't look past the incredible form and confidence this player has moving into the business end of the season.

Eugenio Chacarra is the hottest golfer on the planet right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Jacob Skov Olesen @ BetMGM

Jacob Skov Olesen is another player who is arriving to the finish line at a sprint.

In his last 10 DP World Tour starts, Jacob Skov Olesen has finished runner-up at the British Masters, fourth at the Open De Espana and 6th at the Corales Puntacana.

Alongside those highlights, he has finished inside the top-11 on six out of those 10 starts, exemplifying the quality and consistency that he demonstrates.

I particularly like the performance at the Corales Puntacana as there is some crossover between the two venues from a correlation perspective, which immediately put another big tick in his box.

Olesen has played this event once before, finishing in a tie for 23rd - but I can see him improving on that based on his recent efforts.

Incredibly, he is yet to win on the DP World Tour in his career... but there's no time like the present.

Jacob Skov Olesen chases a first DP World Tour win and has a great chance at Yas Links (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to four winning tips, four runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 18 top-5s.

Elliott chases in second, with two wins, three runner-up picks and a series of top-10 finishes, while Jonny currently occupies the bronze medal position.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but is having a great end to the season and is arguably the most in-form tipster over the past four tournaments.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)

Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.

The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.

Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

GM Tipster Challenge 1st: Baz - 1362 2nd: Elliott - 1539 3rd: Jonny - 1666 4th: Matt - 1810 (Points inclusive of Genesis Championship 2026)