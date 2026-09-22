Open De France Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets At Le Golf National

The DP World Tour has kicked into life with some great tournaments at Crans-Sur-Sierre, Doonbeg and Wentworth in the past few weeks, but Le Golf National might just be my favorite in this spectacular run.

The famous Open De France host venue returns after a break last year and I can't wait to see the strong field take on this iconic track.

After diving into the stats and exploring some interesting course correlation trends, that include TPC Sawgrass and Harbour Town Golf Links, I believe I have found two great tips that could provide a second winner in the last three events...

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Open De France 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Matt Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM

I was bullish on Patrick Reed's chances last week at the BMW PGA Championship, but after a fast and promising start he was forced to withdraw during his second round.

I've used the fuel of that disappointment to propel myself further into the data this week, in search of a second winner in three tournaments, and I believe I have found a real gem in 10-time DP World Tour Winner, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Granted, his Open De France form is patchy (and not that encouraging), but statistically this track, where you really need three things, should be perfect for him

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First, laser-like precision. The Englishman ranks 7th in the world for SG: Approach over the past 12 months, which is an incredibly important measure for success on this strategic, second shot golf course.

Second, find the fairways. You also need to be accurate off the tee to negotiate the rough and hazards that protect Le Golf National, which is another tick in Matt's box as he comfortably ranks in the top-20 most accurate players off the tee in 2026.

Finally, scramble for your life. When you inevitably miss greens around this tough track you have to be able to avoid bogey. The winning score is often fairly conservative, so eliminating bogeys is crucial. Well, you guessed it, Fitzpatrick has that too.

Matt Fitzpatrick ranks 3rd for SG: Around The Green in the last 12 months, making him a truly well-rounded player on a course that, on paper, should favour him.

Outside of Scottie Scheffler, nobody on the planet has performed as well (statistically) as Matt Fitzpatrick since this time last year, so there really are no concerns from a model perspective.

From a form and correlating course angle, there is also plenty more to be excited about.

Matt Fitzpatrick has been one of the best golfers on the planet in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He ranks 4th in the Official World Golf Rankings and finished 6th last time out at Wentworth. That result could have been so much better also, with eagles putts narrowly sliding past on the 17th and 18th in his final round.

There is strong correlation between Le Golf National and tracks like TPC Sawgrass, The Copperhead Course and Harbour Town Golf Links - due to the need for precision, hazard-avoidance, strategy and high-tariff scrambling.

Fitzpatrick won four times on the PGA Tour this season, two of which came at Copperhead and Harbour Town (where he has now won twice in his career).

He also finished second at TPC Sawgrass, when he looked as though he was going to walk away as The Players Champion before a monster drive from Cameron Young on the last - so his performances this season suggest a strong bid at Le Golf National could be on the cards.

There is also some European correlation between Le Golf National and courses like Valderrama or Marco Simone.

Following the script, can you guess what I am about to say? Fitzpatrick won the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama in 2021 and came second at Marco Simone in the Italian Open in 2022.

Do you need any more convincing? I certainly don't.

Best Value Bet: Angel Ayora @ BetMGM

How this kid hasn't won on the DP World Tour yet, I will never know. He has bags of potential and one of the sexiest golf swings on the planet, yet he has had to settle for five top-5 finishes in the last two seasons (and plenty of top-10s to go with it).

Angel Ayora does, however, look well-matched to Le Golf National - and that's exciting.

The Spaniard ranks 16th for SG: Approach and 13th for Scrambling on the DP World Tour this season. When 5th at the European Masters two starts ago, Ayora also ranked 2nd for greens in regulation and 3rd for scrambling.

That shows me he can navigate his way around a plotter's course better than most, but it totally depends which Angel Ayora we get.

If he is on his game, this price will look ridiculous - so I am taking (another) chance in the hope that this could be the week.

Angel Ayora dazzled in the Swiss mountains, but can he convert that form to Le Golf National? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Ryan Gerard To Win @ BetMGM



It seems to me as though this week's favorites all have compelling reasons not to pick them, but Ryan Gerard might just be the one to stand by.

The American hasn't chipped or putted that well in his past two DP World Tour starts, but his scrambling stats are usually excellent and that's what will count this week.

He is also, crucially, often an incredibly accurate player - the primary asset to have at Le Golf National.

Off the back of two decent finishes in Europe, I can see Gerard returning to the first page of the leaderboard in what should be another excellent Open de France.

Pick Two: Jeff Winther To Win @ BetMGM

In what I deem to be an extremely wide open field for outsiders, I've settled for Jeff Winther as I think he poses the lowest risk in terms of an each-way punt.

The Dane is in very good form thanks to a win at home not too long ago and two top-25s since.

Winther is another highly accurate player who doesn't have outlandish distance on his side, but he more than makes up for that by being extremely efficient.

And perhaps most importantly in terms of my selection, his record at Le Golf National is outstanding.

In his three most recent visits, Winther has finished T2nd, T2nd and T8th. He was T31st before that but missed the cut on his first visit in 2016.

But forget that, because someone who is as accurate and as good at scrambling as Winther is should see him produce another strong result on a course he seems to love.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood To Win @ BetMGM



The Englishman surprisingly missed the cut at Wentworth last week but I am willing to let him off for that as it isn't a course he has had much success on through the years.

However, he returns to Le Golf National this week where he won in 2017, made a stunning Ryder Cup debut in 2018 and won Silver at the 2024 Olympics.

After having the weekend off, he has had more time to prepare for the test of Paris National and I'm confident he can challenge once again.

Pick Two: Andy Sullivan To Win @ BetMGM

Sullivan was talking up his game last week at the BMW PGA Championship, and it showed with a closing 64 to finish T10th.

He has a good record at Le Golf National with seven finishes inside the top 26 including two top-sixes. He has now had five top-10s this year including a runner-up so has plenty of recent experience at the top of the leaderboard. I like him at these odds.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to two winning tips, three runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 11 top-5s.

Elliott chases in second, with one win and a total of nine top-5s, while Jonny sits third thanks to two wins and series of third-place finishes (as well as a 2nd place pick from the BMW PGA).

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but Matt had a great week at the BMW PGA Championship as he picke the runner-up and a 10th place finish.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)

Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.

The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.

Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

GM Tipster Challenge 1st: Baz - 1153 2nd: Elliott - 1275 3rd: Jonny - 1286 4th: Matt - 1620 (Points inclusive of BMW PGA Championship 2026)