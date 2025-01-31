LIV Golfers’ Betting Odds At The Masters
We look at the odds of all the LIV Golf League players taking part at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National
We've got 12 LIV Golf League stars who have qualified for the 2025 Masters with some of them among the favorites to slip on the Green Jacket.
Not that it would be the first time for many of them, as seven LIV golfers have won The Masters at Augusta National.
So what price on a LIV winner? And who are the favourites with the bookies? Let's take a look.
Jon Rahm - 12/1
Third favourite in the outright market behind only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the 2023 Masters champion is expected to launch a big challenge this year after just a T45 last year in his title defence.
Having the Champions Dinner and increased media duties takes up a lot of time, and he'd only just joined LIV too, so now being more settled and after winning top prize in his debut LIV season he's tipped to be back to his best.
Bryson DeChambeau - 22/1
He was close to doing a Xander Schauffele and winning two Majors last year after just missing out to Schauffele at the PGA Championship, before winning the US Open.
Bryson also contended at The Masters when he finished T6 and if he's in anything like the form he was last year he'll be tough to beat at Augusta National.
Given his form, that 22/1 looks more than a decent price.
Brooks Koepka - 25/1
For a five-time Major champion, Brooks Koepka had a quiet time of things in the big ones last year - with T26 his best outing.
But he finished second here to Jon Rahm in 2023 when he really should've won - his second runner-up finish at Augusta so if back to his best he'll again be among the leaders.
Tyrrell Hatton - 33/1
He's been in great form for a while now and had a top 10 at The Masters last year to book his place back - even though he qualified via still being in the world's top 50 at the end of the year.
Last year at Augusta was his first Major top 10 in five years so he needs to improve his form in the big events, but if anything he's improved since joining LIV so he'll hope to take that form into the first Major of the year.
Joaquin Niemann - 50/1
The Chilean finished T22 last year after getting a special invite from Augusta National, and he's got the same invite again to try and do even better this time around.
Niemann shot 59 on LIV last year and fought Jon Rahm toe-to-toe all season long before just finishing second in the individual standings.
Cameron Smith - 33/1
Five top 10s and three top 5s for Cameron Smith at Augusta and that's more than enough to be classed as a course specialist - with the Australian finishing sixth just last year.
The 2022 Open champion remains one of the best putters around and that combined with his course form can be a great combination.
Dustin Johnson - 66/1
The November Masters champon of 2020, Dustin Johnson has just lost his way recently and he'll head back to Augusta more in hope than expectation these days.
We've seen before how previous champions can make a run here, but it's be a massive shock if he contended this time around.
Patrick Reed - 80/1
The 2018 champion has had three top 10s since slipping on his Green Jacket - including a T4 in 2023 - and finished with a T12 last year.
He's been knocking on the door in LIV without yet managing to win, but he did claim his first tournament victory since 2021 when he won the Asian Tour event in Hong Kong last November.
So he's shown a lot more form than Johnson despite being a bigger price.
Sergio Garcia - 150/1
Since Sergio Garcia's 2017 Masters win he's only made the cut in 10 of his 25 Majors, but his T12 at last year's US Open after qualifying was his best result since slipping on the Green Jacket.
He also won a LIV Golf event at Valderrama and has set his stall out to make the European Ryder Cup team this year, so there's more than a few positives behind the Spaniard to maybe give us a run for our money at a huge price.
Phil Mickelson - 200/1
The three-time Masters champions is the perfect example of how course experience can trump form after he finished second her back in 2023.
He's not showing much by the way of form, and looks to be concentrating on his YouTube career and business interests more than his golf at times - but you just never know at Augusta.
Bubba Watson - 300/1
A two-time champion, Bubba Watson played one of the best shots we've ever seen at Augusta but it seems as though his best days are behind him when it comes to contending.
He's missed the cut the last couple of years and was also relegated from LIV Golf, although he remained in the league as a captain.
Charl Schwartzel - 350/1
The South African had a flying finish in 2011 to pounce after Rory McIlroy's Masters meltdown, but a top 10 in 2022 is the best he's managed in the last seven runnings.
So Schwartzel is best avoided in with such a huge price attached to his name.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
