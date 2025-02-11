LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
LIV Golf returns to Australia and the Golf Monthly team has picked out our favorites and outside shouts for this week's action at The Grange Golf Club
Following on from the intrigue of the season-opening event in Riyadh, LIV Golf returns to Adelaide for the third time, hoping to continue the positive momentum this tournament has generated in previous years.
Always one of LIV's most-attended events, LIV Golf Adelaide is set to welcome a batch of world-class players to South Australia as around 100,000 fans make the most of a rare opportunity to watch elite-level pro golf in the country.
And expectations are likely to be high among the native fans as the all-Australian Ripper GC are not only the defending team champions here, following a dramatic playoff against the South African Stinger GC last season, but they were also the overall champions in 2024.
Cameron Smith will lead the strongest claims for a first individual Australian winner, with teammates Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Matt Jones not far behind.
Keep reading to discover who we have picked as our favorite and outside shouts for the LIV Golf Adelaide individual title, plus all the odds for the leading players.
LIV Golf Adelaide Course: The Grange Golf Club
The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide was founded in 1926, having once been a sandy swamp, and has undergone many redesigns over the ensuing years. Former LIV CEO Greg Norman - who claimed his first pro title here in 1976 (West Lakes Classic) - helped to modernize the East Course in 2010.
Today, it hosts 36 holes - split into the East and West courses - with a composite routing selected whenever LIV Golf comes to town. In the past, The Grange has welcomed the Australian Amateur and Australian Women's Amateur as well as the Espirito Santo Trophy.
Playing less than 7,000 yards off the back tees, it is far from the longest course but the conditions make it one of the toughest. A typical sand-belt course, The Grange is firm and fast with an array of waste areas attracting wayward shots all over.
The winning score in the first two years of LIV Golf Adelaide has been in the high teens, and with great weather expected again this week, the likelihood is that low numbers will be repeated.
LIV GOLF ADELAIDE PREVIOUS WINNERS
|Year
|Champion
|Winning Score
|2023
|Talor Gooch
|-19 (three strokes)
|2024
|Brendan Steele
|-18 (one stroke)
LIV GOLF ADELAIDE BETTING ODDS
The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Jon Rahm (+550)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+750)
- Joaquin Niemann (+800)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+900)
- Cameron Smith (+1200)
- Brooks Koepka (+1800)
- Lucas Herbert (+2000)
- Marc Leishman (+2000)
- Louis Oosthuizen (+2200)
- David Puig (+2400)
- Dean Burmester (+2600)
- Sergio Garcia (+2600)
- Patrick Reed (+2600)
- Abraham Ancer (+2900)
- Sebastian Munoz (+3300)
- Paul Casey (+3700)
- Tom McKibbin (+3700)
- Adrian Meronk (+4100)
- Cameron Tringale (+4100)
- Talor Gooch (+4100)
- Ben Campbell (+5000)
- Anirban Lahiri (+5000)
- Caleb Surratt (+5000)
- Peter Uihlein (+5000)
- Matthew Wolff (+6000)
- Carlos Ortiz (+6500)
- Charl Schwartzel (+6500)
- Thomas Pieters (+6500)
- Dustin Johnson (+6500)
- Jason Kokrak (+6500)
- All other players priced at +8000 or higher
LIV GOLF ADELAIDE BETTING PICKS
FAVORITE: Cameron Smith (+1200)
The home favorite will be under a fair amount of pressure but he should be able to use the crowd support to spur him on. Smith was very positive about his long game last week in Saudi, so a tight long game showing again should help him challenge at the top end of the pylon at The Grange.
He was middle of the pack last week after a mediocre second round but will be much more comfortable on Aussie turf this time around. Smith was T3rd here two years ago and a modest T14th last year, but I expect him to go much better this week.
OUTSIDER: Caleb Surratt (+5000)
The 20-year-old is one of the game’s brightest talents and he’s starting to get more and more confident as the weeks go on. Surratt was T2nd twice on the Asian Tour last year, including at December’s Saudi International, and comes into this week after a strong showing once again in Saudi where he posted a solo-11th. He was T22nd here last year and will surely go better this time around.
FAVORITE: Dean Burmester (+2600)
I maintain that Burmester is one of the most underrated players on the planet and, going into Adelaide, I fancy the South African to have yet another strong week, especially following a T4th at last week's tournament in Riyadh.
Last year at this event, Burmester finished in a share of third and, in 2023, he finished in a tie for seventh. He's got very good form round The Grange and, combined with his recent run of results, I feel the South African is very good value for this price point.
OUTSIDER: Anirban Lahiri (+5000)
In 2023, Lahiri finished runner-up at The Grange and, following an 11-under tournament total last week for a share of 12th, I feel he is a very good shout for a run at a tournament he clearly enjoys playing in.
The 36-year-old is yet to win on the LIV Golf League circuit, but has come close on a number of occasions. Given that he had a solid week in Riyadh and his overall game suits the course layout, Lahiri has a chance to make an impact in South Australia.
FAVORITE: Jon Rahm (+550)
Rahm is the strong favorite for LIV Golf Adelaide and, honestly, I think the only person who is going to stop the Spaniard winning is himself. All of the other favorites are either not in the best form or don't have a great history here, so this event might just be one where we have to accept the bookmakers are spot on and go with the shortest-priced player.
OUTSIDER: Adrian Meronk (+4100)
Last week's winner being considered an outsider seems strange, but there are 14 players with a shorter price than the Pole, so he fits into the category. Coming off a victory anyway, Meronk improved through each of the three rounds at The Grange last season and could be perfectly placed to combine that recent confidence with increasing experience to snatch another top-10.
HOW TO WATCH LIV GOLF ADELAIDE
USA (ET)
- Thursday, February 13 - Round One: 9:00pm - 11:00pm (Fox Sports App), 11:00pm - 2:00am (Fox Sports 1)
- Friday, February 14 - Round Two: 9:00pm - 12:00am (Fox Sports 2 - one hour delay), 12:00am - 2:00am (Fox Sports 1 - one hour delay)
- Saturday, February 15 - Round Three: 9:00pm - 11:00pm (Fox Sports 2 - one hour delay), 11:00pm - 2:00am (Fox Sports - one hour delay)
UK (GMT)
- Friday, February 14 - Round One: 2:00am - 7:00am (ITVX)
- Saturday, February 15 - Round Two: 2:00am - 7:00am (ITVX - one hour delay)
- Sunday, February 16 - Round Three: 2:00am - 7:00am (ITVX - one hour delay)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
|Result
|Player
|Event
|Price
|GM Staff Member
|1st
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|+900
|Jonny Leighfield
|1st
|Laurie Canter
|Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
|+2200
|Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
|2nd
|Justin Thomas
|The American Express
|+1200
|Matt Cradock
|2nd
|Collin Morikawa
|The Sentry
|+1000
|Barry Plummer
|T3rd
|Justin Rose
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|+15000
|Matt Cradock
|T4th
|David Puig
|Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
|+1600
|Elliott Heath
|T4th
|Jordan Spieth
|WM Phoenix Open
|+6600
|Elliott Heath
|T6th
|Tom McKibbin
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|+9000
|Elliott Heath
