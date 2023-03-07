Jordan Spieth 2023 Players Championship Predictions, Odds and Tee Time
With the 2023 Players Championship just a few days away, we take a look at Jordan Spieth's chances of winning at TPC Sawgrass. From predictions to odds and tee times, you'll find it all here
The Players Championship gets underway on Thursday for what should be a fantastic weekend of golf from the world's best players. That list of the best golfers includes Jordan Spieth, but his results at TPC Sawgrass to this point in his career have been less than stellar.
In eight attempts at The Players Championship, Spieth has missed the cut five times. His best showing, a fourth-place finish, happened in 2014 during his first time playing at the event.
Still, Jordan Spieth has proven that counting him out, no matter what his course history says, can be a losing proposition.
So, how exactly should you bet on Jordan Spieth's Players Championship odds? Will he even make the cut, yet alone contend to win the event? When does Jordan Spieth tee off? We set out to answer these questions and more.
Players Championship Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds
- Date: March 9-12
- Start Time: 8 am ET
- Where to Watch: ESPN+, NBC, Golf Channel
Players Championship Outright Odds
|Golfer
|Best Odds
|Worst Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|+850
|Jon Rahm
|+1100
|+900
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1100
|+1000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|+1800
|Max Homa
|+2200
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|+2500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2800
|+2200
|Jordan Spieth
|+4100
|+3300
As you can see above, Jordan Spieth's Players Championship odds clearly take into account his poor play at TPC Sawgrass in the past. Spieth, the 15th-ranked golfer in the world, comes in with odds as long as +4100 to win. But, be careful where you bet on Spieth if you're choosing to do so as there are odds as short as +3300 out there.
Looking to bet on Jordan Spieth at The Players Championship? Get +4100 odds at FanDuel
Players Championship First-Round Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Best Odds
|Worst Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|+1800
|Jon Rahm
|+2500
|+1800
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2500
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|+2800
|Max Homa
|+3500
|+3300
|Jordan Spieth
|+5000
|+4000
Jordan Spieth's Players Championship odds actually get longer when you look at his chances to be the first-round leader compared to an outright winner. Spieth's odds to be leading after Thursday's first round sit at +5000, implying he has just a 2% chance. But, if you're going to bet on Spieth to be leading after Round 1, make sure you get the best odds. There are sportsbooks out there that have odds as short as +4000 for the same exact bet.
Looking to bet on Spieth to be the first-round leader at The Players Championship? DraftKings has the best odds right now
Players Championship Top-10 Odds
|Golfer
|Best Odds
|Worst Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+120
|+110
|Jon Rahm
|+137
|+110
|Scottie Scheffler
|+138
|+120
|Patrick Cantlay
|+200
|+175
|Justin Thomas
|+240
|+200
|Jordan Spieth
|+375
|+335
In eight starts at The Players Championship, Jordan Spieth has only finished within the top 10 one time. That one time came all the way back in 2014, which was his first time ever playing the event. Now, Spieth's odds to pull off a top-10 finish sit at +375. However, those odds get shorter depending on where you look. Some sportsbooks have Speith's odds to finish top 10 at +335.
Looking to back Jordan Spieth to finish in the top 10 at The Players Championship? Bet365 has the best odds available
Jordan Spieth's Players Championship Tee Time
Jordan Spieth's Players Championship tee time is scheduled for 12:56 pm ET during Thursday's opening round. Spieth will be teeing off from the first tee and playing with Justin Thomas and Max Homa.
Players Championship Prediction - Jordan Spieth
It's tough to be overly optimistic about Jordan Spieth's chances at this year's Players Championship. Spieth has two top-10 finishes in his last three events, including a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but his form at TPC Sawgrass has just never been good enough to get it done.
Even worse is how Spieth has performed in the opening round at The Players Championship in the past. In his career, Spith has shot under par in the opening round of The Players Championship just two times. If you take out his first appearance here, which seems to be an outlier, it's his opening-round 70 in 2021 that stands alone under par.
Spieth continues to be one of the best players in the world around the green, but his struggles off the tee are also well documented this season.
What is crazy to me is that Spieth has missed the cut here in five out of eight tries and I can get him to miss the cut at +200. Sign me up!
Players Championship Pick
- PICK: Jordan Spieth to miss the cut (+200) (Bet $100 to collect $300) Get the best odds for this pick at Bet365
Brian is a Senio Content Creator and Editor at OddsChecker with close to ten years of experience in the business. He’s a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan with a passion for all things sports gambling. Don’t ask him about Super Bowl XXXIX.
