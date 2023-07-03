John Deere Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

After nearly a decade-long drought, Rickie Fowler got back into the winner’s circle last weekend in Detroit, winning the Rocket Mortgage through a three-man playoff. With no more designated events this season, the fields from here on in (outside of the Open Championship in two weeks) should be relatively light.

In terms of firepower this week in Illinois, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley lead the way at just insight 16/1, with reigning rookie of the year Cameron Young trailing just behind. With a wide-open field, there are plenty of long shots in this week's field that have a real chance to win.

Let’s dive into the top five in my 2023 John Deere Classic power rankings.

John Deere Classic Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Denny McCarthy +1400 Russell Henley +1600 Cameron Young +1600 Ludvig Alberg +2200 Adam Hadwin +2200 Eric Cole +2800 Adam Schenk +2800 Taylor Moore +3000 Keith Mitchell +3000 Emiliano Grillo +3000

John Deere Classic Course - TPC Deere Run - Silvis, IL

Coming in at just under 7,300 (7,289) yards, TPC Deere Run plays as a par 71 and is another course that the world's best should be able to tear up. Like we saw last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the winner of this week’s event should go well below -20.

John Deere Classic Power Rankings

Denny McCarthy (+1400)

Denny McCarthy will go as far as his putter takes him this week, and with his ball striking seemingly getting better each week, he very much deserves this week’s top billing. Coming in off of a T7 just two weeks ago, McCarthy is only getting better.

Russell Henley (+1600)

One of the most reliable players on Tour for years now, Russell Henley has seven top 20s in his past eight outings. He very well could win this one outright if his approach game lives up to its standard.

Cameron Young (+1600)

The top-ranked player in the field this week at No. 19, Cameron Young, has fallen off this season compared to his red-hot 2022. His putter continues to be his downfall, so if he gets that right, all should be well.

Ludvig Aberg (+2000)

A relative no-name on Tour still, Ludvig Aberg comes into this season as one of the best amateur players in the world. With a pair of top 25s, Aberg should start getting dialed in soon.

Adam Hadwin (+2200)

With an average score of 68.4 in his three events here, Adam Hadwin could very well pull this one off if he can keep the putter in check.