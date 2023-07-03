John Deere Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s John Deere Classic and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
After nearly a decade-long drought, Rickie Fowler got back into the winner’s circle last weekend in Detroit, winning the Rocket Mortgage through a three-man playoff. With no more designated events this season, the fields from here on in (outside of the Open Championship in two weeks) should be relatively light.
In terms of firepower this week in Illinois, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley lead the way at just insight 16/1, with reigning rookie of the year Cameron Young trailing just behind. With a wide-open field, there are plenty of long shots in this week's field that have a real chance to win.
Let’s dive into the top five in my 2023 John Deere Classic power rankings.
John Deere Classic Course - TPC Deere Run - Silvis, IL
Coming in at just under 7,300 (7,289) yards, TPC Deere Run plays as a par 71 and is another course that the world's best should be able to tear up. Like we saw last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the winner of this week’s event should go well below -20.
John Deere Classic Power Rankings
Denny McCarthy (+1400) Bet $100 to collect $1,500 Go to DraftKings for the best Denny McCarthy odds
Denny McCarthy will go as far as his putter takes him this week, and with his ball striking seemingly getting better each week, he very much deserves this week’s top billing. Coming in off of a T7 just two weeks ago, McCarthy is only getting better.
Russell Henley (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 For the best Russell Henley odds go to DraftKings
One of the most reliable players on Tour for years now, Russell Henley has seven top 20s in his past eight outings. He very well could win this one outright if his approach game lives up to its standard.
Cameron Young (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 Head to DraftKings for the best Cameron Young odds
The top-ranked player in the field this week at No. 19, Cameron Young, has fallen off this season compared to his red-hot 2022. His putter continues to be his downfall, so if he gets that right, all should be well.
Ludvig Aberg (+2000) Bet $100 to collect $2,100 DraftKings has the best Ludvig Aberg odds
A relative no-name on Tour still, Ludvig Aberg comes into this season as one of the best amateur players in the world. With a pair of top 25s, Aberg should start getting dialed in soon.
Adam Hadwin (+2200) Bet $100 to collect $2,300 Go to DraftKings for the best Adam Hadwin odds
With an average score of 68.4 in his three events here, Adam Hadwin could very well pull this one off if he can keep the putter in check.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
