John Deere Classic Odds: How to Bet on the Favorites at TPC Deere Run

It is time for the 2023 John Deere Classic, and whilst the top stars take a week off, we do still have many intriguing storylines to ponder.

Will Denny McCarthy or Cameron Young break through for their first wins on the PGA Tour? Can Russell Henley win for the second time this year? Can Ludvig Aberg continue to shine in his young career?

Despite there being just one player from the World's Top 20 this week, there is still plenty to ponder, and we are here to dive into the latest John Deere Classic odds, picks, and promos to show you how to bet on the event at TPC Deere Run this week.

Let's first break down the top of the odds board at the John Deere Classic, before previewing the event, outlining the best promos, and giving you our OddsChecker picks for the 2023 renewal of this historic event.

John Deere Classic Odds - Who are the Favorites for This Year's John Deere Classic?

The first point of call when it comes to betting on a PGA Tour event, is to check out the latest odds. Here we will break down the best odds for each of the market leaders, as we use OddsChecker to quickly identify the best value.

Here are the best odds for each player at the top of the John Deere Classic market.

Denny McCarthy (+1600) - Get the best Denny McCarthy Odds at DraftKings

Russell Henley (+1600) - Get the best Russell Henley Odds at Bet365

Cameron Young (+1800) - Get the best Cameron Young Odds at BetMGM

Adam Hadwin (+2800) - Get the best Adam Hadwin Odds at FanDuel

Ludvig Aberg (+2800) - Get the best Ludvig Aberg Odds at Pointsbet

Adam Schenk (+3000) - Get the best Adam Schenk Odds at DraftKings

Emiliano Grillo (+3000) - Get the best Emiliano Grillo Odds at PointsBet

These are all the players at +3000 and shorter in the 2023 John Deere Classic Odds market.

It is no surprise to see Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley top the list given their recent form, and Adam Hadwin's runner-up finish last week sees him enter the top of the odds board as well.

Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg are rising talents, Adam Schenk is an improving player who has two 2nd's this season and two top 6 finishes here, whilst Emiliano Grillo has won this season and finished 2nd here last year.

Best John Deere Classic Betting Promos

John Deere Classic 2023 Preview

Now that you know the best odds for the favorites this week, and have also been shown the best betting promos available for new users ahead of the 2023 John Deere Classic, let's look into this event a little deeper.

The John Deere Classic has been a permanent fixture on the PGA Tour since its inception in 1972, and has been held at TPC Deere Run since 2000.

With this in mind, we know exactly what to expect from this event. It is essentially a birdie-fest which typically rewards those with the best wedge and putting game on the week.

Given its short length, all types of players can contend at TPC Deere Run, as we have seen thru a wide-range of winners from major winners like Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, and Zach Johnson, to players who have won only once or a bit more sparingly on the PGA Tour, like, Dylan Frittelli and Michael Kim.

Those coming into the event in hot form and with their approaches dialed in can overcome a lack of course form, as this test just rewards the most in-form players, historically.

Denny McCarthy Odds

Denny McCarthy is +1600 to win this golf tournament, and whilst that looks on the short side for a player looking for his first win, he's in great form right now and it's hard to argue.

McCarthy came close to winning for the first time at the Memorial a few weeks ago, losing out to Viktor Hovland in the playoff, and that was one of seven top 20 finishes in 2023.

2nd at Memorial, 20th at the U.S. Open and 7th at the Travelers, all of which boasted strong fields, McCarthy's last three starts suggests a win is on the horizon.

He finished 6th in this event 12 months ago.

Russell Henley Odds

Russell Henley is looking for his second win of the season, having won in Mexico at the back end of 2022.

He now returns to an event where he has finished 2nd, 11th, and 27th in his three starts on the course.

Henley has made 9 of his last 10 cuts, with one missed weekend at the PGA Championship the only blemish. In that time he has not finished outside the top 20, and has posted a 4th at the Masters and a 14th at the U.S. Open.

John Deere Classic Picks, Predictions

We like Adam Schenk (+3000) to win this week at the John Deere Classic.

The improving American has two runner-up finishes this season at Colonial and Copperhead, two courses that are good pointers for this event. Factor in that he's been 4th and 6th here in the past, and was 7th last week in another birdie-fest, and Schenk is hard to ignore.

Bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on Schenk, with the DraftKings promo code.