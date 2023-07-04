John Deere Classic Odds Boost: Boost Cam Young, Denny McCarthy by +300 With DraftKings Sportsbook
Looking to bet on the John Deere Classic this week, but don't love the odds? Boost Cam Young, Denny McCarthy, or any other player's odds by +300, with this DraftKings Sportsbook promotion!
This week, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Deere Run for the 2023 John Deere Classic. This event offers a chance for some of the lower-ranked players on the Tour to contend, with just one player from the World's Top 20 in the field this week.
Cameron Young, Russell Henley, and Denny McCarthy are the highest-ranked golfers in this field, which gives you an idea of the field strength ahead of this event.
This means you would typically have to settle for lower odds on your favorite golfers this week, but thanks to the DraftKings Sportsbook John Deere Odds Surge, you can still win big!
To celebrate the 4th of July, DraftKings Sportsbook are offering new users a +300 odds boost on their favorite John Deere Classic outright this week. You could use that to boost any of the leading three already mentioned, or players like Emiliano Grillo or Taylor Moore, who are already winners this season.
This means you are getting the best odds available anywhere, at DraftKings Sportsbook this week!
That's not all... If you are a new user who does not yet have a DraftKings Sportsbook account, then simply CLICK HERE and you will receive $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new account and place your first $5 bet on the John Deere Classic this week!
How To Claim a +300 Odds Boost For the John Deere Classic With DraftKings
To claim a +300 Odds Boost ahead of the 2023 John Deere Classic, all you need to do is follow these simple steps.
1) CLICK HERE, where you will either head to the login page and enter your login details if you already have an account, or sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account
2) If you are signing up for a new account, you will receive a $150 instant bonus, just for signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and betting $5 on your favorite John Deere Classic outright
3) Now that you have either logged in or signed up for a new account, you just need to head to the 'Promos' section on the DraftKings Sportsbook site
4) Opt-in for the 'John Deere Classic Winner Odds Surge' promotion
5) Now all you need to do is back your favorite golfer in the John Deere Classic Outright market, and a +300 will be automatically added your chosen golfer's odds in the bet slip!
Updated John Deere Classic Odds With the DraftKings Odds Surge
If you have claimed your +300 odds surge you will now see updated odds on your favorite golfers, when you add them to the betslip.
These are the John Deere Classic odds you will see on DraftKings Sportsbook, now that you have applied the +300 Odds Surge to your account.
- Russell Henley- Was +1400 (Now +1700)
- Denny McCarthy - Was +1600 (Now +1900)
- Cam Young - Was +1600 (Now +1900)
- Ludvig Aberg - Was +2500 (Now +2800)
- Adam Schenk - Was +2800 (Now +3100)
- Adam Hadwin - Was +2800 (Now +3100)
- Eric Cole - Was +3000 (Now +3300)
- Emiliano Grillo - Was +3000 (Now +3300)
- Taylor Moore - Was +3000 (Now +3300)
- Stephan Jaeger - Was +3000 (Now +3300)
John Deere Classic Picks, Predictions, DraftKings Odds Boost Bet
Last week we included Rickie Fowler in the title, and said that he was the pick of the bunch for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Users that claimed this DraftKings Odds Surge were able to boost him to +1700 and he duly delivered.
This week, we think Russell Henley is the pick of the leading trio at the top of the odds board. Denny McCarthy is in great form and Cam Young obviously has a high ceiling, but Henley is a winner on the PGA Tour, and reminded us at the start of the season at the Mayakoba, that he very much still has what it takes to win.
Henley finished runner-up to Dylan Frittelli in this event back in 2019 and is in great form, so take him as your bet this week, boosting him from the +1400 favorite to +1700 with the DraftKings Sportsbook John Deere Classic Odds Surge, just as we did with Fowler last week!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Michael Block Clarifies 'Totally Misconstrued' Rory McIlroy Comments
The Californian club pro previously claimed he'd be "one of the best players in the world" with Rory McIlroy's driving ability
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Amy Olson To Compete At US Women's Open While Seven Months Pregnant
The American qualified for the Major back in June and will now compete at Pebble Beach this weekend
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
John Deere Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s John Deere Classic and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
John Deere Classic Odds and Betting Preview
The John Deere Classic starts this Thursday. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the John Deere Classic.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 LIV Golf London Betting Picks and Predictions
This week, OddsChecker's Golf Expert, Tom Jacobs is back with two picks for LIV Golf London, at the Centurion Club!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 John Deere Classic Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 John Deere Classic.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Rickie Fowler holds a slight edge on the leaderboard entering Sunday’s final round at Detroit Golf Club. Trent Pruitt previews the finale from a betting perspective and locks in a pair of bets.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
DraftKings PGA: Bet $5, Win $150 on Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Looking to boost your winnings on Tony Finau or Rickie Fowler this week? We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you this DraftKings promo code, which will see you bet $5, win $150 on the Rocket Mortgage Classic favorites!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
DraftKings PGA: Get a +300 Odds Boost on Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, or Collin Morikawa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Claim the latest DraftKings Odds Boost below, to lock in a +300 odds surge on the favorites at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic!
By Tom Jacobs • Published