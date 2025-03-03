Joburg Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour finishes its International Swing with another event in South Africa - the Joburg Open. Check out who we're backing to win this week...
Hot on the heels of the South African Open Championship in Durban, the DP World Tour is moving inland for the final leg of its International Swing. Remaining in South Africa, the Joburg Open will bring the curtain down on the second chapter of the European Tour's season.
The tournament only began in 2007 but already has a storied history involving multiple different winners, several rain-affected weeks and a couple of different positions in the schedule.
One-time Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel is among two players to have secured this title twice in its short lifespan, clinching both the 2010 and 2011 Joburg Opens - the latter of which arrived in the same year as his triumph at Augusta.
Although he won't be in the field this week as a result of LIV Golf Hong Kong - also accounting for defending champion, Dean Burmester - there are a plethora of other South Africans who know how to win involved, including last week's South African Open champion, Dylan Naidoo.
Below are the odds for many of the leading players involved this week as well as our picks to contend at the 2025 Joburg Open.
JOBURG OPEN COURSE: HOUGHTON GOLF CLUB
Houghton Golf Club has been around since 1926, with A.M. Copland the club's first professional as well as being the course architect. It has hosted eight South African Open Championships and was the original site of the Alfred Dunhill Championship for its first six runnings.
The Jack Nicklaus design group renovated the beautiful course more recently, with the parkland layout in the Highveld now protected against longer hitters by an array of ponds, dams, and bunkers - as well as the litany of trees which feature heavily throughout.
Houghton GC will play as a 7,227-yard par-70 course at this week's Joburg Open, with just two par-5 holes and four par-3s among the majority of par-4s.
The winning score usually slots somewhere in the high teens under par, with Richard Sterne's outrageous course record of 27-under back in 2013 skewing the data in that regard.
JOBURG OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Champion
Winning Score
2023
Dean Burmester
-18 (three strokes)
2022
Dan Bradbury
-21 (three strokes)
2021
Thriston Lawrence
-12 (four strokes)*
2020
Joachim B. Hansen
-19 (two strokes)
2019
No tournament
No tournament
2018
No tournament
No tournament
2017 (Dec)
Shubhankar Sharma
-23 (three strokes)
2017 (Feb)
Darren Fichardt
-15 (one stroke)**
2016
Haydn Porteous
-18 (two strokes)
2015
Andy Sullivan
-17 (two strokes)
2014
George Coetzee
-19 (three strokes)
2013
Richard Sterne
-27 (seven strokes)
*tournament shortened to 36 holes due to combination of Covid-19 and inclement weather.
** tournament reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather
JOBURG OPEN BETTING ODDS
Winner odds (correct at time of publishing) are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Jordan Smith (+1600)
- Johannes Veerman (+1800)
- Shaun Norris (+2500)
- Jayden Schaper (+2500)
- Francesco Laporta (+2800)
- Andy Sullivan (+3000)
- John Parry (+3000)
- Ewen Ferguson (+3000)
- Joost Luiten (+3300)
- Wilco Nienaber (+3500)
- Daniel Brown (+3500)
- Adrien Saddier (+3500)
- Jacques Kruyswijk (+3500)
- Alejandro Del Rey (+3500)
- Dan Bradbury (+3500)
- Sam Bairstow (+3500)
- Romain Langasque (+3500)
- Daniel Van Tonder (+3500)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson (+4000)
- Brandon Stone (+4000)
- All other players priced at +4500 or higher
JOBURG OPEN BETTING PICKS
FAVORITE: Jacques Kruyswijk (+3500)
Kruyswijk followed his brilliant Kenya Open victory was a modest T37th last week and I’m backing him to discover his form of two weeks ago and challenge at the top of the leaderboard once again. Plus, he has good course form here, having been T4th two years ago and T24th in 2022.
In addition, he’s a proven winner, especially in this part of the world, with three Sunshine Tour victories, a Challenge Tour win and a number of other wins on satellite tours coming before his Kenya triumph.
OUTSIDER: Darren Fichardt (+11000)
The 49-year-old, who has five DP World Tour victories and 18 Sunshine Tour wins, has rediscovered his form recently after a run of six missed cuts. He was T4th last week in South Africa after ending his MC streak with a T21st in Qatar.
He returns to a happy hunting ground in Joburg, where he was second in 2023 and he is also a past Joburg Open winner, too, albeit at a different course. This veteran has clearly found something, so I’m hoping he can keep his strong form up.
FAVORITE: Jayden Schaper (+2500)
I backed Schaper at the South African Open Championship last week and he was right up there with a chance before the final round was cancelled due to heavy rain. Given Houghton GC is similar to Durban CC in that it is another golf course which requires supreme accuracy, I will copy my own selection and back Schaper once more.
The young South African had two top-10s before his T16th last week, and he's able to boast three top-20 finishes in four starts at the Joburg Open, so course and historic form means I fancy him to compete here once more.
OUTSIDER: Marco Penge (+5500)
This might be a case of locking the gate after the horse has already bolted, but I'm going to make up for missing out on Marco Penge last week by choosing him this. The young Englishman has only recently returned from a betting ban but appears to be desperate to make up for lost time and has come out hot since Kenya two weeks ago.
Results of T20th and third suggests he is confident and in form, and a similar style of course to last week means he could well be capable of repeating - or even surpassing - his excellent display in Durban.
HOW TO WATCH THE JOBURG OPEN
USA (ET)
- Thursday, March 6 - Round One: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, March 7 - Round Two: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, March 8 - Round Three: 5:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, March 9 - Round Four: 5:30am - 10:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK (GMT)
- Thursday, March 6 - Round One: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, March 7 - Round Two: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, March 8 - Round Three: 10:30am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, March 9 - Round Four: 9:30am - 2:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Max McGreevy
Cognizant Classic
+20000
Matt Cradock
T4th
David Puig
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+1600
Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
