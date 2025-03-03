Joburg Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

The DP World Tour finishes its International Swing with another event in South Africa - the Joburg Open. Check out who we're backing to win this week...

Main image of Dean Burmester clapping next to the Joburg Open trophy with inset photos of Jayden Schaper (top left) and Jacques Kruyswijk (bottom right)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Hot on the heels of the South African Open Championship in Durban, the DP World Tour is moving inland for the final leg of its International Swing. Remaining in South Africa, the Joburg Open will bring the curtain down on the second chapter of the European Tour's season.

The tournament only began in 2007 but already has a storied history involving multiple different winners, several rain-affected weeks and a couple of different positions in the schedule.

One-time Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel is among two players to have secured this title twice in its short lifespan, clinching both the 2010 and 2011 Joburg Opens - the latter of which arrived in the same year as his triumph at Augusta.

Although he won't be in the field this week as a result of LIV Golf Hong Kong - also accounting for defending champion, Dean Burmester - there are a plethora of other South Africans who know how to win involved, including last week's South African Open champion, Dylan Naidoo.

Below are the odds for many of the leading players involved this week as well as our picks to contend at the 2025 Joburg Open.

Dean Burmester with the Joburg Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JOBURG OPEN COURSE: HOUGHTON GOLF CLUB

Houghton Golf Club has been around since 1926, with A.M. Copland the club's first professional as well as being the course architect. It has hosted eight South African Open Championships and was the original site of the Alfred Dunhill Championship for its first six runnings.

The Jack Nicklaus design group renovated the beautiful course more recently, with the parkland layout in the Highveld now protected against longer hitters by an array of ponds, dams, and bunkers - as well as the litany of trees which feature heavily throughout.

Houghton GC will play as a 7,227-yard par-70 course at this week's Joburg Open, with just two par-5 holes and four par-3s among the majority of par-4s.

The winning score usually slots somewhere in the high teens under par, with Richard Sterne's outrageous course record of 27-under back in 2013 skewing the data in that regard.

A general view back down the 18th at Houghton Golf Club - home of the Joburg Open

A general view back down the 18th at Houghton Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JOBURG OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Champion

Winning Score

2023

Dean Burmester

-18 (three strokes)

2022

Dan Bradbury

-21 (three strokes)

2021

Thriston Lawrence

-12 (four strokes)*

2020

Joachim B. Hansen

-19 (two strokes)

2019

No tournament

No tournament

2018

No tournament

No tournament

2017 (Dec)

Shubhankar Sharma

-23 (three strokes)

2017 (Feb)

Darren Fichardt

-15 (one stroke)**

2016

Haydn Porteous

-18 (two strokes)

2015

Andy Sullivan

-17 (two strokes)

2014

George Coetzee

-19 (three strokes)

2013

Richard Sterne

-27 (seven strokes)

*tournament shortened to 36 holes due to combination of Covid-19 and inclement weather.

** tournament reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather

JOBURG OPEN BETTING ODDS

Winner odds (correct at time of publishing) are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Jordan Smith (+1600)
  • Johannes Veerman (+1800)
  • Shaun Norris (+2500)
  • Jayden Schaper (+2500)
  • Francesco Laporta (+2800)
  • Andy Sullivan (+3000)
  • John Parry (+3000)
  • Ewen Ferguson (+3000)
  • Joost Luiten (+3300)
  • Wilco Nienaber (+3500)
  • Daniel Brown (+3500)
  • Adrien Saddier (+3500)
  • Jacques Kruyswijk (+3500)
  • Alejandro Del Rey (+3500)
  • Dan Bradbury (+3500)
  • Sam Bairstow (+3500)
  • Romain Langasque (+3500)
  • Daniel Van Tonder (+3500)
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson (+4000)
  • Brandon Stone (+4000)
  • All other players priced at +4500 or higher

JOBURG OPEN BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath

Jacques Kruyswijk holds the Kenya Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Jacques Kruyswijk (+3500)

Kruyswijk followed his brilliant Kenya Open victory was a modest T37th last week and I’m backing him to discover his form of two weeks ago and challenge at the top of the leaderboard once again. Plus, he has good course form here, having been T4th two years ago and T24th in 2022.

In addition, he’s a proven winner, especially in this part of the world, with three Sunshine Tour victories, a Challenge Tour win and a number of other wins on satellite tours coming before his Kenya triumph.

OUTSIDER: Darren Fichardt (+11000)

The 49-year-old, who has five DP World Tour victories and 18 Sunshine Tour wins, has rediscovered his form recently after a run of six missed cuts. He was T4th last week in South Africa after ending his MC streak with a T21st in Qatar.

He returns to a happy hunting ground in Joburg, where he was second in 2023 and he is also a past Joburg Open winner, too, albeit at a different course. This veteran has clearly found something, so I’m hoping he can keep his strong form up.

Jonny Leighfield in a blue Mr Ping II cap
Jonny Leighfield

Jayden Schaper hits driver during the 2025 South African Open Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Jayden Schaper (+2500)

I backed Schaper at the South African Open Championship last week and he was right up there with a chance before the final round was cancelled due to heavy rain. Given Houghton GC is similar to Durban CC in that it is another golf course which requires supreme accuracy, I will copy my own selection and back Schaper once more.

The young South African had two top-10s before his T16th last week, and he's able to boast three top-20 finishes in four starts at the Joburg Open, so course and historic form means I fancy him to compete here once more.

OUTSIDER: Marco Penge (+5500)

This might be a case of locking the gate after the horse has already bolted, but I'm going to make up for missing out on Marco Penge last week by choosing him this. The young Englishman has only recently returned from a betting ban but appears to be desperate to make up for lost time and has come out hot since Kenya two weeks ago.

Results of T20th and third suggests he is confident and in form, and a similar style of course to last week means he could well be capable of repeating - or even surpassing - his excellent display in Durban.

HOW TO WATCH THE JOBURG OPEN

USA (ET)

  • Thursday, March 6 - Round One: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Friday, March 7 - Round Two: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday, March 8 - Round Three: 5:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday, March 9 - Round Four: 5:30am - 10:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (GMT)

  • Thursday, March 6 - Round One: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday, March 7 - Round Two: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday, March 8 - Round Three: 10:30am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday, March 9 - Round Four: 9:30am - 2:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Result

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Win

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Win

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

2nd

Justin Thomas

The American Express

+1200

Matt Cradock

2nd

Collin Morikawa

The Sentry

+1000

Barry Plummer

T3rd

Justin Rose

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

+15000

Matt Cradock

T4th

Max McGreevy

Cognizant Classic

+20000

Matt Cradock

T4th

David Puig

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+1600

Elliott Heath

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

