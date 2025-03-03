Joburg Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The DP World Tour is in South Africa for the second week as the International Swing section of the season draws to a close
After Dylan Naidoo claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at last week’s Investec South African Open Championship, the circuit moves from Durban to Johannesburg for the Joburg Open.
The tournament takes place at the city’s Houghton Golf Club, the same venue as the previous edition, held in November 2023.
Back then, LIV golfer Dean Burmester took the title by three shots over fellow South African Darren Fichardt. The purse for the 2023 tournament was R20,500,000 (around $1.1m), and the same payout is on offer this week, with the winner expected to claim approximately $190,000.
The tournament also marks the last of the International Swing section of the season, with the winner set to earn an additional $200,000. Laurie Canter leads the way, helped by victory at the Bahrain Championship and runner-up at last week’s event.
Canter is also the current leader of the season-long Race to Dubai rankings, and another 3,000 points are available in South Africa this week. Ryder Cup ranking points are also on offer for European players.
Below is the prize money payout for the Joburg Open (approximate USD breakdown based on tournaments with similar purse sizes).
Joburg Open Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$190,000
2nd
$123,000
3rd
$70,350
4th
$55,850
5th
$47,360
6th
$39,100
7th
$33,500
8th
$27,900
9th
$25,000
10th
$22,350
11th
$20,550
12th
$19,200
13th
$18,000
14th
$17,100
15th
$16,500
16th
$15,800
17th
$15,120
18th
$14,450
19th
$13,900
20th
$13,440
21st
$13,000
22nd
$12,660
23rd
$12,320
24th
$12,000
25th
$11,650
26th
$11,320
27th
$11,000
28th
$10,650
29th
$10,300
30th
$10,000
31st
$9,630
32nd
$9,300
33rd
$8,960
34th
$8,630
35th
$8,290
36th
$7,950
37th
$7,730
38th
$7,500
39th
$7,280
40th
$7,060
41st
$6,830
42nd
$6,600
43rd
$6,390
44th
$6,160
45th
$5,940
46th
$5,710
47th
$5,490
48th
$5,270
49th
$5,040
50th
$4,820
51st
$4,590
52nd
$4,370
53rd
$4,150
54th
$3,920
55th
$3,800
56th
$3,700
57th
$3,590
58th
$3,470
59th
$3,360
60th
$3,250
61st
$3,150
62nd
$3,020
63rd
$2,910
64th
$2,800
65th
$2,690
Who Are The Star Names In The Joburg Open?
In the 2023 event, LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester won the title, but there aren’t any players from the league appearing in this year’s edition because LIV Golf Hong Kong is taking place at the same time.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There are still some notable names in the field, including former champions Dan Bradbury, Darren Fichardt and Sharma Shubhankar.
Recent winners on the DP World Tour are also competing, including local stars, Magical Kenya Open champion Jacques Kruyswijk and Alfred Dunhill Championship victor Shaun Norris.
Another South African who has tasted success on the DP World Tour this season is Dylan Naidoo, who won last week’s Investec South African Open Championship. Following that win, he thanked the home support saying, “It felt like I was Tiger Woods,” and he is likely to receive a similar reception this week as he aims for back-to-back DP World Tour victories.
Other recent winners on the DP World Tour competing include Alejandro Del Rey, who won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Nedbank Golf Challenge champion Johannes Veerman and John Parry, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
Where Is The Joburg Open 2023?
The Joburg Open takes place at Houghton Golf Club. Its Jack Nicklaus Signature course is a parkland layout with challenging greens and bunkers.
Who Is Playing In The Joburg Open?
Former winners of the tournament include Dan Bradbury, Darren Fichardt and Sharma Shubhankar. The player who won last week’s Investec South African Open Championship, Dylan Naidoo, is also in the field.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy In Seminole Pro-Member 2025 Field
The two Major champions headline the exclusive one-day tournament at Seminole Golf Club, with a host of other big names also competing
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Old Clubs Used On Tour That You Can Still Buy (For Next To Nothing)
There are a number of iconic golf clubs to be found in the second hand market place, many of which are still played by the world’s best players
By Michael Weston Published
-
'It Felt Like I Was Tiger Woods' - Dylan Naidoo Thanks Home Fans After Sealing Rain-Affected South African Open Championship Playoff Success
South Africa's Dylan Naidoo won the South African Open Championship in a playoff against Laurie Canter after the final round was cancelled due to a flooded Durban CC
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Many of the world's best players compete for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Pro Makes Two Holes-In-One In Same Round
Dale Whitnell achieved the remarkable feat of making two holes-in-one during the same round at the South African Open on the DP World Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as some of the world’s best players compete at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the oldest golf tournaments in the world comes from Durban Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Prize Money Payout 2025
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches sees a $200,000 increase over 2024, with Austin Eckroat returning to defend his title at PGA National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I've Never Seen That Before' - How One Particular Product Helped This Tour Pro To The Biggest Win Of His Career
Jacques Kruyswijk claimed a two shot victory at the Magical Kenya Open, with the South African spotted using grip powder in the hot climate of Nairobi
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jacques Kruyswijk Wins Magical Kenya Open To Clinch First DP World Tour Title
South Africa's Jacques Kruyswijk won the Magical Kenya Open title at Muthaiga Golf Club by two strokes for his first DP World Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated