Joburg Open Prize Money Payout 2025

After Dylan Naidoo claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at last week’s Investec South African Open Championship, the circuit moves from Durban to Johannesburg for the Joburg Open.

The tournament takes place at the city’s Houghton Golf Club, the same venue as the previous edition, held in November 2023.

Back then, LIV golfer Dean Burmester took the title by three shots over fellow South African Darren Fichardt. The purse for the 2023 tournament was R20,500,000 (around $1.1m), and the same payout is on offer this week, with the winner expected to claim approximately $190,000.

The tournament also marks the last of the International Swing section of the season, with the winner set to earn an additional $200,000. Laurie Canter leads the way, helped by victory at the Bahrain Championship and runner-up at last week’s event.

Canter is also the current leader of the season-long Race to Dubai rankings, and another 3,000 points are available in South Africa this week. Ryder Cup ranking points are also on offer for European players.

Below is the prize money payout for the Joburg Open (approximate USD breakdown based on tournaments with similar purse sizes).

Joburg Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $190,000 2nd $123,000 3rd $70,350 4th $55,850 5th $47,360 6th $39,100 7th $33,500 8th $27,900 9th $25,000 10th $22,350 11th $20,550 12th $19,200 13th $18,000 14th $17,100 15th $16,500 16th $15,800 17th $15,120 18th $14,450 19th $13,900 20th $13,440 21st $13,000 22nd $12,660 23rd $12,320 24th $12,000 25th $11,650 26th $11,320 27th $11,000 28th $10,650 29th $10,300 30th $10,000 31st $9,630 32nd $9,300 33rd $8,960 34th $8,630 35th $8,290 36th $7,950 37th $7,730 38th $7,500 39th $7,280 40th $7,060 41st $6,830 42nd $6,600 43rd $6,390 44th $6,160 45th $5,940 46th $5,710 47th $5,490 48th $5,270 49th $5,040 50th $4,820 51st $4,590 52nd $4,370 53rd $4,150 54th $3,920 55th $3,800 56th $3,700 57th $3,590 58th $3,470 59th $3,360 60th $3,250 61st $3,150 62nd $3,020 63rd $2,910 64th $2,800 65th $2,690

Who Are The Star Names In The Joburg Open?

Dan Bradbury won the 2022 edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2023 event, LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester won the title, but there aren’t any players from the league appearing in this year’s edition because LIV Golf Hong Kong is taking place at the same time.

There are still some notable names in the field, including former champions Dan Bradbury, Darren Fichardt and Sharma Shubhankar.

Recent winners on the DP World Tour are also competing, including local stars, Magical Kenya Open champion Jacques Kruyswijk and Alfred Dunhill Championship victor Shaun Norris.

Another South African who has tasted success on the DP World Tour this season is Dylan Naidoo, who won last week’s Investec South African Open Championship. Following that win, he thanked the home support saying, “It felt like I was Tiger Woods,” and he is likely to receive a similar reception this week as he aims for back-to-back DP World Tour victories.

Other recent winners on the DP World Tour competing include Alejandro Del Rey, who won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Nedbank Golf Challenge champion Johannes Veerman and John Parry, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Where Is The Joburg Open 2023? The Joburg Open takes place at Houghton Golf Club. Its Jack Nicklaus Signature course is a parkland layout with challenging greens and bunkers.