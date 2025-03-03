Joburg Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The DP World Tour is in South Africa for the second week as the International Swing section of the season draws to a close

Dylan Naidoo takes a shot at the Investec South African Open Championship
Dylan Naidoo is looking for back-to-back DP World Tour wins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

After Dylan Naidoo claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at last week’s Investec South African Open Championship, the circuit moves from Durban to Johannesburg for the Joburg Open.

The tournament takes place at the city’s Houghton Golf Club, the same venue as the previous edition, held in November 2023.

Back then, LIV golfer Dean Burmester took the title by three shots over fellow South African Darren Fichardt. The purse for the 2023 tournament was R20,500,000 (around $1.1m), and the same payout is on offer this week, with the winner expected to claim approximately $190,000.

The tournament also marks the last of the International Swing section of the season, with the winner set to earn an additional $200,000. Laurie Canter leads the way, helped by victory at the Bahrain Championship and runner-up at last week’s event.

Canter is also the current leader of the season-long Race to Dubai rankings, and another 3,000 points are available in South Africa this week. Ryder Cup ranking points are also on offer for European players.

Below is the prize money payout for the Joburg Open (approximate USD breakdown based on tournaments with similar purse sizes).

Joburg Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$190,000

2nd

$123,000

3rd

$70,350

4th

$55,850

5th

$47,360

6th

$39,100

7th

$33,500

8th

$27,900

9th

$25,000

10th

$22,350

11th

$20,550

12th

$19,200

13th

$18,000

14th

$17,100

15th

$16,500

16th

$15,800

17th

$15,120

18th

$14,450

19th

$13,900

20th

$13,440

21st

$13,000

22nd

$12,660

23rd

$12,320

24th

$12,000

25th

$11,650

26th

$11,320

27th

$11,000

28th

$10,650

29th

$10,300

30th

$10,000

31st

$9,630

32nd

$9,300

33rd

$8,960

34th

$8,630

35th

$8,290

36th

$7,950

37th

$7,730

38th

$7,500

39th

$7,280

40th

$7,060

41st

$6,830

42nd

$6,600

43rd

$6,390

44th

$6,160

45th

$5,940

46th

$5,710

47th

$5,490

48th

$5,270

49th

$5,040

50th

$4,820

51st

$4,590

52nd

$4,370

53rd

$4,150

54th

$3,920

55th

$3,800

56th

$3,700

57th

$3,590

58th

$3,470

59th

$3,360

60th

$3,250

61st

$3,150

62nd

$3,020

63rd

$2,910

64th

$2,800

65th

$2,690

Who Are The Star Names In The Joburg Open?

Dan Bradbury fist pumps as he wins the Joburg Open

Dan Bradbury won the 2022 edition

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2023 event, LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester won the title, but there aren’t any players from the league appearing in this year’s edition because LIV Golf Hong Kong is taking place at the same time.

There are still some notable names in the field, including former champions Dan Bradbury, Darren Fichardt and Sharma Shubhankar.

Recent winners on the DP World Tour are also competing, including local stars, Magical Kenya Open champion Jacques Kruyswijk and Alfred Dunhill Championship victor Shaun Norris.

Another South African who has tasted success on the DP World Tour this season is Dylan Naidoo, who won last week’s Investec South African Open Championship. Following that win, he thanked the home support saying, “It felt like I was Tiger Woods,” and he is likely to receive a similar reception this week as he aims for back-to-back DP World Tour victories.

Other recent winners on the DP World Tour competing include Alejandro Del Rey, who won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Nedbank Golf Challenge champion Johannes Veerman and John Parry, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Where Is The Joburg Open 2023?

The Joburg Open takes place at Houghton Golf Club. Its Jack Nicklaus Signature course is a parkland layout with challenging greens and bunkers.

Who Is Playing In The Joburg Open?

Former winners of the tournament include Dan Bradbury, Darren Fichardt and Sharma Shubhankar. The player who won last week’s Investec South African Open Championship, Dylan Naidoo, is also in the field.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸