'It Felt Like I Was Tiger Woods' - Dylan Naidoo Thanks Home Fans After Sealing Rain-Affected South African Open Championship Playoff Success

Dylan Naidoo won the weather-affected 2025 South African Open Championship in a playoff against Laurie Canter after the final round of the DP World Tour event was cancelled due to a flooded Durban Country Club.
Significant rainfall already affected the area earlier in the week, with tournament officials and ground staff having done a fantastic job to help the event start on time. In addition, Saturday saw a marathon day of play with the completion of the second round and the entire third round both squeezed in.
However, more heavy rain arrived on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with the course quickly become oversaturated and therefore largely unplayable. Only Chris Paisley, playing on his own, was able to complete his round at the very start of Sunday.
Tournament organizers decided that with no chance of a Monday restart, the championship would be shortened to 54 holes and the two holes that could be saved - the first and 18th - would act as the stage for a two-man playoff between 14-under leaders, Canter and Naidoo.
The home favorite needed just one hole to get the job done and earn a first DP World Tour title, with the highlight being a sublime chip to around four feet which Naidoo confidently knocked in. Also, by winning, Naidoo became the seventh South African in a row to claim their own national open championship.
Meanwhile, Canter - who won February's Bahrain Championship - had to settle for a runner-up finish after his own wedge shot left him too much to do.
Speaking immediately after his third professional victory, Naidoo said: "I really don't know what to say. After a lot of really difficult times, a lot of times where I thought I'd do this earlier in my career...
"This is a special moment for me, it's a special moment for everybody here in Durban - it's overwhelming.
"I said yesterday it felt like I was Tiger Woods (due to the bumper crowds following him). There were so many people. All the energy that I had, I can't thank everyone enough for coming out yesterday and today. I'm speechless."
Champion Naidoo's day had already begun in a positive fashion as a result of the final-round cancellation, with three places at The Open Championship in Northern Ireland later this year on offer as part of the Open Qualifying Series.
Naidoo's high position on the leaderboard gave him one, while England's Marco Penge - who finished second after 54 holes - and South Africa's Darren Fichardt gratefully claimed the other two. Canter had already secured an Open spot.
PLAYOFF TO BEGIN SHORTLY
Hello and welcome to what could well be the shortest live blog we ever do! As you've likely seen, the final round of the South African Open Championship has been rained out, so we're heading to a sudden death playoff between England's Laurie Canter and home favorite, Dylan Naidoo.
They're going to start on the 18th, with the first hole also available as the only other playable hole on the course. Canter only won the Bahrain Championship (via a playoff) last month, so he'll be full of confidence.
But those who have braved the awful conditions will be hoping to see Naidoo spring a surprise.
Here we go!
PLAYOFF HOLE
The hole to be used is the pretty short but fiddly 18th at Durban CC. It's around 320 yards to the flag, but you can't go at it as there is a bunker guarding the front edge. The play might be to actually go long, get a free drop and chip to the hole's edge. Let's see how they go about it. Naidoo to go first with the driver.
NECK AND NECK OFF THE TEE
Both take driver and both see their golf ball end just short of the green with an inviting angle towards the hole. Canter is slightly closer, but this will now become a short-game contest.
CHRISTIAAN MAAS WINS FREDDIE TAIT CUP
The South African wins a trophy which has been around for well over a century now. Maas was the only amateur of six in the field to make the cut, but the University of Texas student did it in some style and finished in a tie for fourth.
NAIDOO PILES PRESSURE ON
Slightly further away, Naidoo dabs his chip in low and watches it run out to a matter of feet. That was really good. Pressure on Canter.
ADVANTAGE NAIDOO
Canter changes his mind about which club to take and goes high, asking for it to bite as it sails past the hole. It doesn't, and ends just on the fringe. Preferred lies are in operation, but even still, this putt is a tricky one from some 12-15 feet.
CANTER MISSES
Canter over-reads the putt and pushes it past to the right of the hole. Naidoo has a four-foot putt to win his national open championship...
NAIDOO WINS
The South African has done it! Dyland Naidoo looks shocked as he fires the ball into the hole with confidence. That was perfect playoff golf from the 27-year-old.
"It feels like a dream. Am I going to wake up at some point?" asks Naidoo.
HEAR FROM THE CHAMPION
What a lovely and humble man, Dylan Naidoo seems. The 2025 South African Open Championship victor was understandably delighted when speaking immediately after the winning moment, claiming he didn't know what to say at first.
He quickly found some words, though. Naidoo said: "After a lot of really difficult times, a lot of times where I thought I'd do this earlier in my career... wow, I don't know what to say. This is a special moment for me. It's a special moment for everybody here in Durban. It's overwhelming."
SOUTH AFRICANS CONTINUE DOMINATION
