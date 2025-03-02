'It Felt Like I Was Tiger Woods' - Dylan Naidoo Thanks Home Fans After Sealing Rain-Affected South African Open Championship Playoff Success

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Naidoo won the weather-affected 2025 South African Open Championship in a playoff against Laurie Canter after the final round of the DP World Tour event was cancelled due to a flooded Durban Country Club.

Significant rainfall already affected the area earlier in the week, with tournament officials and ground staff having done a fantastic job to help the event start on time. In addition, Saturday saw a marathon day of play with the completion of the second round and the entire third round both squeezed in.

However, more heavy rain arrived on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with the course quickly become oversaturated and therefore largely unplayable. Only Chris Paisley, playing on his own, was able to complete his round at the very start of Sunday.

Tournament organizers decided that with no chance of a Monday restart, the championship would be shortened to 54 holes and the two holes that could be saved - the first and 18th - would act as the stage for a two-man playoff between 14-under leaders, Canter and Naidoo.

The home favorite needed just one hole to get the job done and earn a first DP World Tour title, with the highlight being a sublime chip to around four feet which Naidoo confidently knocked in. Also, by winning, Naidoo became the seventh South African in a row to claim their own national open championship.

Meanwhile, Canter - who won February's Bahrain Championship - had to settle for a runner-up finish after his own wedge shot left him too much to do.

Speaking immediately after his third professional victory, Naidoo said: "I really don't know what to say. After a lot of really difficult times, a lot of times where I thought I'd do this earlier in my career...

"This is a special moment for me, it's a special moment for everybody here in Durban - it's overwhelming.

"I said yesterday it felt like I was Tiger Woods (due to the bumper crowds following him). There were so many people. All the energy that I had, I can't thank everyone enough for coming out yesterday and today. I'm speechless."

Champion Naidoo's day had already begun in a positive fashion as a result of the final-round cancellation, with three places at The Open Championship in Northern Ireland later this year on offer as part of the Open Qualifying Series.

Naidoo's high position on the leaderboard gave him one, while England's Marco Penge - who finished second after 54 holes - and South Africa's Darren Fichardt gratefully claimed the other two. Canter had already secured an Open spot.