Honda Classic Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Trent Pruitt weighs in on Sunday’s final round of the Honda Classic and gives his betting opinion on whether or not Chris Kirk will bring home the victory.
The 2023 Honda Classic wraps up on Sunday afternoon as Chris Kirk (+110) enters with a two-stroke lead over the closest competitor. If the 37-year-old can fend off the field, he’ll notch his first win since 2015.
Kirk currently sits above several intriguing names, including Eric Cole (-11), Justin Suh (-10), and Shane Lowry (-9). Defending champion Sepp Straka enters Sunday’s action at -7 after shooting four-under on Saturday.
Let’s dive into my top two bets for Sunday’s finale at The Champion.
HONDA CLASSIC PICKS
Chris Kirk To Win Outright (+110) (Bet $100 to collect $210) To get the best odds for this pick, head over to DraftKings (opens in new tab)
I’m locking in Chris Kirk to snap the eight-year skid and claim his first victory since 2015. As much as I’d like to say I’m betting it for the storyline, the veteran has actually been playing some of his best golf recently.
Prior to missing the cut last weekend at the WM Phoenix Open, Kirk placed T3 (-25) at The American Express and notched another third-place finish (-15) at the Sony Open in Hawaii to start the calendar year. With a less-dominant field featuring just eight of the world’s top 50 golfers, I think Kirk will feel confident that guys like Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler aren’t breathing down his neck, and he’ll ultimately capture the victory.
Billy Horschel To Finish Top 20 (+100) (Bet $100 to collect $200) To get the best odds for this Billy Horschel pick go to DraftKings (opens in new tab)
36-year-old Billy Horschel entered the Honda Classic with the ninth-shortest odds (+3000) to walk away with a win. While Friday’s +3 performance basically destroyed any chance he had at winning, the American still has an opportunity to finish inside the top 20 and claim a respectable paycheck. He comes into Sunday’s action at T20 (-4) after shooting two-under on Saturday.
Horschel’s one of the eight above-mentioned players that reside inside the top 50 in the World Golf Ranking, currently sitting at 19th. He hasn't had any dominant outings yet this year, but he has a top-10 finish and an additional top-20 dating back to October. I expect him to finish strong on Sunday and record his second top 20 in front of his home state crowd of Florida.
He’s typically played well at The PGA National Resort & Spa, including the following finishes since 2016: T4 (‘17), T8 (‘16), and T16 (‘19, ‘22). Look for him to close it out on a high note against a pedestrian field of competitors.
HONDA CLASSIC ODDS – LIVE ODDS ENTERING SUNDAY
|Golfer
|Odds
|Chris Kirk
|+110
|Eric Cole
|+500
|Shane Lowry
|+600
|Justin Sih
|+750
|Ben Taylor
|+1600
|Byeong-Hun An
|+2200
|Tyler Duncan
|+3500
|Sepp Straka
|+4500
|Ben Martin
|+7000
|Cameron Percy
|+10000
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
